$150,000 winning Powerball ticket bought in Pennsylvania expires in one month

Time is ticking to claim major Powerball prize

By Kate Northrop

A winning Powerball lottery ticket worth $150,000 will expire in one month if the Pennsylvania winner does not step forward to validate it.

Powerball players in Pennsylvania should check their drawers, cars, and hiding spots for a $150,000 winning lottery ticket set to expire in just one month.

A lucky player bought a Powerball ticket at Weis Markets on State Route 54 in Montgomery for the Dec. 11, 2023 drawing and won the game's third-tier $50,000 prize. The ticket matched four out of five white balls and the red Powerball number drawn: 1, 24, 27, 31, and 62, with Powerball number 20.

The ticket included the $1 Power Play add-on, which tripled the prize to $150,000 when the 3X multiplier was drawn.

The winner must submit a prize claim to the Pennsylvania Lottery, either by mail or at a Lottery area office, by Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2024. Lottery offices are open to the public between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Lottery players in Pennsylvania have one year from the draw date to claim prizes.

If the prize remains unclaimed, it will be allocated to the Lottery Fund to support programs benefitting older Pennsylvanians, according to the Lottery.

The Lottery recommends that claimants make an appointment to validate tickets and claim large prizes, as well as signing the back of the ticket.

