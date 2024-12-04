Long-time Kentucky lottery player wins $25,000 a year for life Lucky for Life prize

Dec 4, 2024, 8:09 am (4 comments)SharePostCopy Link

Nine years, seven months, and 29 days

By Kate Northrop

LEXINGTON, Ky. — The persistence of a Kentucky man who has dedicated over nine years to playing the lottery finally paid off when he won a $25,000 a year for life Lucky for Life prize.

Billy Glenn of Lexington has an eye for detail — he's been keeping track of the total number of years, months, and days he's been playing the lottery.

"I've been playing for nine years, seven months and 29 days since the day I won Lucky for Life," Glenn told the Kentucky Lottery. "I've just been waiting for the dream."

His dedication extends all the way back to when sales first began for Lucky for Life on March 22, 2015. He consistently plays the same two sets of numbers inspired by anniversaries and jersey numbers of his favorite major league baseball players, he told Lottery officials.

His lucky day finally came when he purchased a Lucky for Life ticket at Southland BP on Southland Drive in Lexington for the Nov. 19 draw. He matched all five white ball numbers — 7, 10, 17, 24, and 26 — to win $25,000 a year for life, the game's second-tier prize.

"I looked at my ticket and I'm like, I've got the Lucky Ball (13) and 10 on one line," Glenn recalled the moment he checked his ticket at home.

Had he matched the final Lucky Ball number 13 in that same line, he would have won $1,000 a day for life. His Lucky Ball number was 12, just one single number away from the top prize.

"I was that close from getting it all," he added.

Nevertheless, Glenn was more than grateful when he showed up at Lottery headquarters in Louisville on Nov. 22 to claim the prize. He opted to receive the prize as a cash option payout of $390,000 and took home $280,804.32 after taxes.

"It's been a blessing," Glenn said. "I've been stressing for the last six months."

The winnings will help pay off debt, after which he'll use the prize money to fix up miscellaneous parts of his house.

"One hundred thousand dollars is going to put me at ground zero," Glenn remarked. "This is a nice little reset."

For selling the winning ticket, the retailer will receive a $5,000 bonus from the Lottery.

The odds of winning the second-tier Lucky for Life prize of $25,000 a year for life are 1 in 1,813,028.

Lucky for Life drawings take place every day at 10:38 pm EST. Tickets cost $2 each. All winning numbers, odds and prize amounts can be found on Lottery Post's Multi-State Lottery Results page.

(Click to display full-size in gallery) Billy Glenn holds his ceremonial check along with Kentucky Lottery CEO Mary Harville.