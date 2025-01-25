Lottery Post $95 million Lotto Texas jackpot investigation published in La Fleur's magazine

Lotto Texas jackpot currently the largest jackpot in the world at $72 million
By Kate Northrop
Lottery Post's exclusive investigative report on a $95 million Lotto Texas jackpot buyout was published in La Fleur's magazine, a publication dedicated to serving news, analysis, and data about the lottery industry worldwide.
Last month, La Fleur's published an abbreviated version of the story in its December 2024 issue, viewable in both print and online. Players can view a digital version of the issue here.
"Founded in 2000, Lottery Post is a trusted forum and news website for lottery players worldwide," La Fleur's writes. "In October, [Kate] Northrop published a 6,000-word investigative report responding to the Houston Chronicle on Lottery Post. Given the article's relevance, veracity, and depth, we are pleased to feature an abridged version."
The La Fleur's publication, initially launched as a monthly newsletter in 1993 and later evolving into a full-color magazine in 1995, is a go-to source for key information pertaining to lottery organizations, gaming technology companies, and professionals.
Lottery Post's report examined the historic $95 million Lotto Texas jackpot buyout orchestrated by a single investment group with the help of lottery couriers. While media outlets and state legislators alike jumped to fault lottery couriers as the culprit, and even the Texas Lottery for allegedly "aiding" the winner, the weeks-long investigation found no wrongdoing on the Lottery's part and confirmation that lottery couriers are not to blame.
That being said, the Lotto Texas jackpot is currently the largest lottery jackpot in the world, boasting a $72 million prize ($38.9 million estimated cash value) for the drawing on Saturday, Jan. 25. The multi-state Powerball jackpot is the second-biggest jackpot in North America at $46 million.
The winning numbers for the Lotto Texas drawing on Wednesday were 2, 11, 18, 19, 29, and 35. Although no one matched all six numbers, there were 23 winners who won the second-tier prize of $1,355. Of those winners, 11 won $11,355 with the Extra! option added to their ticket.
The next Lotto Texas drawing is set for Saturday, Jan. 25 at 10:12 p.m. CT. Ticket sales for the next Lotto Texas drawing will close at 10:02 p.m. CT.
Lotto Texas drawings take place every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:12 p.m. CT. Tickets cost $1 each. Players may add the Extra! feature to their ticket for an additional $1 for a chance to increase non-jackpot prizes up to $10,000.
Awesome sauce, congrats Kate,
As they should
was living in TX at the time and had tried hard to win
they need to stop tryna buy all the tkts but if it's allowed, can't do anything abt it
we know they can't do this on MM or PB
Great job Kate.
I am hopeful that based on the investigative report the Texas Lottery will be more vigilant on the sales patterns for the current jackpot.
If anything to restore the trust of the players that the opportunity to win is fair to all.
Americans love their pets. So I am sure they can even let a puppy win it this time 😺
And the store that sold the tkt, closed up quickly after that win
Congratulations Kate!
Good to see y'all get some props, but LaFleur should be more proud to be mentioned on LP!
I find it odd that texas wants you to put on your play slip of you wanna be payed in cash or annunity when you play. I wonder why they want you to do that?
lies ! Stolen of a guy I know that been hitting the world record
It may not be illegal to do what Rook did, but it's wrong and it's unfair to the rest of us playing - if they can buy up ALL the combinations by the same means the rest of us have available to us, that's one thing and that's fine, but it's another thing when the TLC actually abets them by TEMPORARILY adding machines and not making them abide by the same rules other retailers have to (sell scratch offs, be open to the public, etc). At the very least if they are going to allow that, the buying public should be informed so we can choose to keep playing or not. I wouldn't, it's going to be so skewed towards the behemoth buyer, that it's just wasting my time and money.
I like the idea of informed consent for the lotto player, txwinr, informing the lotto player whether a jumbo player is making a jumbo play.
Publishing the percent cover (of all possible draws) in real time would inform the player if there is a jumbo play happening in a draw.