Lottery Post $95 million Lotto Texas jackpot investigation published in La Fleur's magazine

Lotto Texas jackpot currently the largest jackpot in the world at $72 million

By Kate Northrop

Lottery Post's exclusive investigative report on a $95 million Lotto Texas jackpot buyout was published in La Fleur's magazine, a publication dedicated to serving news, analysis, and data about the lottery industry worldwide.

Last month, La Fleur's published an abbreviated version of the story in its December 2024 issue, viewable in both print and online. Players can view a digital version of the issue here.

"Founded in 2000, Lottery Post is a trusted forum and news website for lottery players worldwide," La Fleur's writes. "In October, [Kate] Northrop published a 6,000-word investigative report responding to the Houston Chronicle on Lottery Post. Given the article's relevance, veracity, and depth, we are pleased to feature an abridged version."

The La Fleur's publication, initially launched as a monthly newsletter in 1993 and later evolving into a full-color magazine in 1995, is a go-to source for key information pertaining to lottery organizations, gaming technology companies, and professionals.

Lottery Post's report examined the historic $95 million Lotto Texas jackpot buyout orchestrated by a single investment group with the help of lottery couriers. While media outlets and state legislators alike jumped to fault lottery couriers as the culprit, and even the Texas Lottery for allegedly "aiding" the winner, the weeks-long investigation found no wrongdoing on the Lottery's part and confirmation that lottery couriers are not to blame.

That being said, the Lotto Texas jackpot is currently the largest lottery jackpot in the world, boasting a $72 million prize ($38.9 million estimated cash value) for the drawing on Saturday, Jan. 25. The multi-state Powerball jackpot is the second-biggest jackpot in North America at $46 million.

The winning numbers for the Lotto Texas drawing on Wednesday were 2, 11, 18, 19, 29, and 35. Although no one matched all six numbers, there were 23 winners who won the second-tier prize of $1,355. Of those winners, 11 won $11,355 with the Extra! option added to their ticket.

The next Lotto Texas drawing is set for Saturday, Jan. 25 at 10:12 p.m. CT. Ticket sales for the next Lotto Texas drawing will close at 10:02 p.m. CT.

Lotto Texas drawings take place every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:12 p.m. CT. Tickets cost $1 each. Players may add the Extra! feature to their ticket for an additional $1 for a chance to increase non-jackpot prizes up to $10,000.