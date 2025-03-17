South Dakota launches mobile lottery ticket cashing for some prizes of up to $5,000

Mar 17, 2025, 9:33 am (11 comments)SharePostCopy Link

New digital claim method for players who don't want to travel far

By Kate Northrop

The South Dakota Lottery announced on Thursday that its new mobile cashing functionality for some prizes is now live.

South Dakota lottery winners of certain prizes don't even have to leave the house to cash in on their winnings since the rollout of the South Dakota Lottery's mobile cashing feature.

Prior to Thursday, players were required to claim all prizes of $100 or more by visiting a South Dakota Lottery validation center in Pierre, Rapid City, or Sioux Falls or by sending a claim through the mail.

Now, players who win prizes from $101 to $5,000 can claim their prize from anywhere right on their phone. Once the mobile claim is processed, winners will receive their prize via ACH transaction.

"We are excited to offer this opportunity to our players," Lottery Executive Director Norm Lingle said in a press release. "Providing players with this new technology will greatly improve their experience. We want our players to be able to celebrate their wins without worrying about the logistics of claiming a prize at one of our three offices."

It will usually take up to four business days for the ACH transaction to complete. However, players claiming by mobile cashing for the first time may wait up to eight business days to allow time for the bank account verification process.

To initiate a mobile claim, players should download the official South Dakota Lottery app through the Apple App Store or Google Play Store. The app allows players to scan scratch-off or draw game tickets and complete a digital claim form if the prize is eligible for mobile cashing.

Players can also check the status of their mobile claim at any time through the app. Until the payout is complete, the Lottery recommends signing the back of the ticket and keeping it in a safe place.

As with other claim methods, mobile claims are subject to regular debt setoff procedures, which state law requires to verify the winner does not owe any debts, such as child support. Applicable tax documents and other information will be emailed to the player when necessary, the Lottery advised.