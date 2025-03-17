South Dakota launches mobile lottery ticket cashing for some prizes of up to $5,000

New digital claim method for players who don't want to travel far
By Kate Northrop
The South Dakota Lottery announced on Thursday that its new mobile cashing functionality for some prizes is now live.
South Dakota lottery winners of certain prizes don't even have to leave the house to cash in on their winnings since the rollout of the South Dakota Lottery's mobile cashing feature.
Prior to Thursday, players were required to claim all prizes of $100 or more by visiting a South Dakota Lottery validation center in Pierre, Rapid City, or Sioux Falls or by sending a claim through the mail.
Now, players who win prizes from $101 to $5,000 can claim their prize from anywhere right on their phone. Once the mobile claim is processed, winners will receive their prize via ACH transaction.
"We are excited to offer this opportunity to our players," Lottery Executive Director Norm Lingle said in a press release. "Providing players with this new technology will greatly improve their experience. We want our players to be able to celebrate their wins without worrying about the logistics of claiming a prize at one of our three offices."
It will usually take up to four business days for the ACH transaction to complete. However, players claiming by mobile cashing for the first time may wait up to eight business days to allow time for the bank account verification process.
To initiate a mobile claim, players should download the official South Dakota Lottery app through the Apple App Store or Google Play Store. The app allows players to scan scratch-off or draw game tickets and complete a digital claim form if the prize is eligible for mobile cashing.
Players can also check the status of their mobile claim at any time through the app. Until the payout is complete, the Lottery recommends signing the back of the ticket and keeping it in a safe place.
As with other claim methods, mobile claims are subject to regular debt setoff procedures, which state law requires to verify the winner does not owe any debts, such as child support. Applicable tax documents and other information will be emailed to the player when necessary, the Lottery advised.
Interesting. Just thinking of KY phone App. You can scan the tickets, but they don't have the option like on the IGT machine to Add Funds.
OTOH we have many stores where you can cash up to $5K and several throughout the state that you can cash up to $25K. The big guys though still requires a trip to Main St. in Louisville, KY.
Maybe next will be on line purchases? Waiting to see if NY does that. My perception is once they have that phone app next thing is on line. Like I said before when NY introduced the phone app how about giving customers what they want---ability to play on line. For those who forgot, their reply was 'Have a nice day.'
Very interesting as I was just thinking of this today. Virginia allows you to cash out to your debit card. I am about to win big and was wondering if there is an amount that you win that requires you to go into headquarters. Thankful for the little things!
This is efficiency at its best.
Small wins should not be super time consuming to claim.
Way to go SD.
I be So happy when you play online in Maryland . Ive been emailing them for 3 years about it
This is setting a great standard.Hope it's rolled out Nationwide
Good question! Years ago had asked KY lotto about splitting winnings like they will for in store purchases (big wins, that is...multi millions). Informed they will NOT do it for on-line purchases.
I think this is really cool too. It would be so much easier and safer than driving to the lottery office or risking it with the USPS.
This should have been the standard nationwide 10 years ago at least.
Hopefully other states follow.
Wow, I had no idea how terrible the South Dakota lottery was. Never really thought about states being worse than Michigan.
The Major issue here is that Lansing is 8 or 9 hours away by car and more than 12 hours away by bus. The last flight going from the county airport here to the county airport by Lansing ended about 30 years ago.
A taxi ride to Lansing would be super expensive but if the prize was big enough...
For as long as I can remember the retail cash limit here was $599 but that changed about 8 or so years ago to $600.
Anything over $99,999 here has to go to Lansing.
Did someone make a page of ticket cashing policies by state? I know there is one on here about anonymity
The phone scanner on the KY app is about the same as the scanners in stores. They're function is whether a ticket loses or wins and if so for how much. Online winnings under $601 can be withdrawn from your Fun Club account and deposited directly into your bank account usually in a couple of days. They will mail you winnings or over $601 or you can collect at lottery headquarters.
Interesting how lotteries seem to be going in different directions; some want online sales, others don't and some want to limit the number of tickets we can purchase.
Interesting. When it all started with the computer I won about $500 on Keno. Sent a request to IGT to have the $$$ deposited into my account. It didn't work. So the lady in RI, with me on the line, had to call Chicago to get the glitch fixed and finally they did.
Nowadays just don't bother depositing money into my account. I just go to the store. I think I was deflated because I knew I owed thousands to the IRS this year. Had my tax preparer put in to take the money out the next day and the IRS got it. She seemed dismayed, but it was $10K less than I expected so didn't care and was happy with that. Over and done with!!