First big win of new Mega Millions game is one ticket in Ohio worth $112 million

One jackpot winner four drawings into the new game

By Kate Northrop

Friday's Mega Millions drawing resulted in the first jackpot win since the updated version of the game went live earlier this month, with one ticket in Ohio scooping a jackpot worth $112 million.

The $112 million Mega Millions jackpot was won by a single ticket in Ohio on Friday, making the ticket holder the first official winner of the enhanced game since ticket prices increased to $5.

It took four drawings for someone to hit the jackpot in the new Mega Millions game, making the lucky Ohio player the third Mega Millions jackpot winner of the year. The lone winning ticket matched all five white balls plus the gold Mega Ball to win the $112 million prize.

The winning numbers in the Friday, April 18, 2025 drawing are 5, 13, 15, 17, and 28, with Mega Ball number 1. According to the Ohio Lottery, the lucky winner chose their own numbers.

"Moments like this are exactly why we reimagined the game," Mega Millions Consortium Lead Director Joshua Johnston said in a press release. "This jackpot win — and the millions of dollars going to non-jackpot winners every drawing — is the result of years of planning, collaboration, and listening to what players want. We're proud of what this game is already delivering for our players and beneficiaries and are looking forward to the future big wins to come."

The winner will choose between being paid $112 million in 30 annually-increasing payments over 29 years or the lump-sum cash value of $49.3 million.

According to USA Mega's Mega Millions Jackpot Analysis, after all taxes are paid, the winner will either receive $67.9 million by the end of 29 years, or $29.4 million in cash all at once. Ohio has a 3.5% state tax on lottery prizes.

Per Ohio state law, the winner has 180 days from the date of the drawing to come forward to claim the prize.

The winning ticket was purchased at Giant Eagle on Mayfield Road in South Euclid, an inner-ring suburb of Cleveland.

For the four drawings at the new $5 price point, the Mega Millions Consortium said, total prizes across all eight non-jackpot prize tiers were $27.5 million, four times what they would have been under the old number matrix. The prize payouts under the old matrix was calculated at nearly $6.8 million based on the same number of winners at each prize level.

This jackpot run spanned seven total drawings. In the April 18 drawing there were 229,771 winning tickets across all non-jackpot prize tiers.

In addition to the jackpot winner, 13 lucky players matched four white balls plus the gold Mega Ball number and won between $20,000 and $50,000. Six of those tickets had the 2X multiplier, five had the 3X, one had the 4X, and one had the 5X. Of those winning tickets with the 2X multiplier, one was sold in California and won $23,872.

With the jackpot being won Friday, the next Mega Millions annuity jackpot estimate for Tuesday's drawing is reset to its starting point of $50 million, which was previously $20 million under the game's old version.

Mega Millions is currently offered for sale in 45 states, plus Washington, D.C. and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Drawings are Tuesdays and Fridays at 11:00 pm Eastern Time. Tickets cost $5 each.

The Mega Millions winning numbers are published at USA Mega (www.usamega.com) minutes after the drawing takes place.