Bill banning lottery courier services passes Indiana House and Senate

Apr 25, 2025, 9:11 am (2 comments)SharePostCopy Link

Legislation outlawing lottery couriers makes it to Governor's desk

By Kate Northrop

A bill banning lottery courier services passed in both the Indiana House and Senate this week, meaning there is just one more step before it officially becomes illegal to sell lottery tickets via courier companies.

Indiana legislators in the House and Senate have successfully passed House Bill 1053, which would outlaw lottery courier services outright.

On Tuesday, April 22, the Indiana Senate voted 42-7 to pass a bill sponsored by Senators Ron Alting and Lonnie Randolph. The bill would make it a misdemeanor to operate a lottery courier service in Indiana, according to the Indiana Senate Republicans, with the motivation of limiting avenues that allow people to buy lottery tickets online. Selling lottery tickets online is illegal in Indiana.

"With the ever-changing world of online gaming and betting, lottery courier services have caused a lot of issues in states across the country," Alting said in a press release announcing the bill's advancement. "This bill would make Indiana more proactive in restricting the practice before it reaches our borders."

The move comes at a tumultuous time for lottery courier companies, which have been thrown into the spotlight since the Texas state government launched multiple investigations into $83.5 million and $95 million Lotto Texas jackpot wins that both involved lottery couriers.

"Online lotteries are not allowed in Indiana, and these couriers have skirted the law in other states — causing major issues for gaming regulators," Alting continued. "With this bill, Indiana would ensure we don't have an unregulated online lottery industry with millions of dollars at stake."

The investigations in Texas, spearheaded by the Texas Rangers, have not yet yielded any evidence or conclusions confirming illegal activities.

Should the Indiana bill pass, it would become a Class A misdemeanor to operate a lottery courier service, punishable by up to one year in prison and a fine of up to $5,000.

In addition to outlawing lottery courier services, the bill stipulates that the Hoosier Lottery Commission must adopt rules overseeing bulk purchases, although the legislation does not provide specific recommendations for what those rules should look like.

Just one day before the Senate passed the bill, the House voted 76-10 in favor. The bill now sits on Governor Mike Braun's desk, where it awaits his approval to be signed into law.