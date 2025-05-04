Louisiana House introduces bill that would legalize online lottery ticket sales

May 4, 2025, 11:09 am (1 comment)SharePostCopy Link

Louisiana could join one of few states that offer direct online lottery sales

By Kate Northrop

A Louisiana legislator introduced a bill that would make it legal for the Louisiana Lottery to sell tickets online directly to players.

Louisiana may join the select group of states that allow for the sale of lottery tickets over the Internet.

On April 1, State Representative Vanessa Caston Lafleur filed House Bill 228, which would prompt the Louisiana Lottery to implement, administer, and regulate the digital sale of lottery tickets.

Regulating online ticket sales would include adopting age verification methods to prohibit individuals under the age of 21 from playing the lottery over the Internet, as well as location verification methods to restrict the online purchase of tickets to only those physically located in the state.

Supporters of the bill hope that allowing online lottery sales will create additional revenue for state funds. 25% of lottery revenue is transferred to the state treasury to support education, with the first $500,000 going toward problem gambling programs, according to the Louisiana Lottery.

The Lottery has transferred more than $4.8 billion to the state of Louisiana since its inception.

In permitting online ticket sales, there's also the possibility that the Lottery could also begin offering digital-exclusive products, such as online scratch-off games.

However, Louisiana still treats any form of online gambling stringently. Online sports betting is allowed, but online casino games, online poker, and other forms of Internet gambling are against state law.

HB 228's language specifies that digital lottery ticket purchases are not to be considered a form of online gambling, thereby excluding itself from those restrictions.

The bill was read for the first time in the House on April 14 and was referred to the Committee on Administration of Criminal Justice. Before it can be considered for a vote on the House, it must be approved by the committee.