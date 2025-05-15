Connecticut 9/11 first responder and retired firefighter scoops $500,000 in the lottery

May 15, 2025, 8:01 am (4 comments)SharePostCopy Link

Lifetime of service rewarded with half-million windfall

By Kate Northrop

GREENWICH, Conn. — A retired firefighter and 9/11 first responder is planning a well-deserved vacation after winning a $500,000 top prize in the lottery.

After 50 years of service as a firefighter, a retired lottery enthusiast spelled out a $500,000 prize in a crossword lottery game.

Patrick Gordiski is a regular lottery player, and he'll get to enjoy a break from the bustle of everyday life with his wife thanks to a six-figure prize he won playing the $30 "$500,000 Cashword" scratch-off game.

He purchased his ticket at Byram Smoke Shop on Mill Street in Greenwich and got to work. Crossword scratch-off game fans know that players use winning letters to spell out words for potential prizes.

"Wouldn't it be nice to get a V?" Gordiski thought to himself as he continued revealing more words and letters.

It was "V" for "victory," and it turned out that it was the letter he needed to secure the game's last remaining top prize of $500,000.

Gordiski served with the Greenwich Fire Department for 50 years and was a 9/11 first responder, he told the Connecticut Lottery. He spent days in New York City providing his aid to the recovery efforts at Ground Zero.

The winner's son is continuing his father's legacy in the service of others and is also a firefighter with the Greenwich Fire Department.

"Congratulations to the entire Gordiski family and thank you for your service to our community!" the Lottery congratulated the winner in a press release.

For selling the winning ticket, the retailer receives a $5,000 bonus from the Lottery.

With Gordiski claiming the last of three top prizes of $500,000, the Lottery has discontinued the $30 "$500,000 Cashword" scratch-off game, which launched in November 2023. All four $100,000 second-tier prizes, all five $50,000 third-tier prizes, and all ten $10,000 fourth-tier prizes have also been claimed.

The last day for players to claim winnings for this game is Nov. 1, 2025. The odds of winning any prize in the game were 1 in 2.78.