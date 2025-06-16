Kentucky $167.3 million Powerball jackpot winner will serve out his sentence

Jun 16, 2025, 3:38 pm (23 comments)SharePostCopy Link

Incarcerated lottery winner waives right to hearing

By Kate Northrop

Following his arrest days after winning a historic $167.3 million Powerball jackpot, a Kentucky lottery winner will serve out his sentence after waiving his right to a hearing.

On April 30, James Shannon Farthing, 50, was arrested at a resort bar in St. Pete Beach, Florida following an altercation with another patron and an officer. According to arrest reports, he punched a customer during an argument and kicked an officer in the face when he attempted to intervene.

The jackpot winner has a colorful criminal history dating back 25 years. He was on parole at the time of his arrest and was therefore handed a charge of violating parole in addition to several others relating to battery and resisting arrest.

His most recent parole supervision began in September 2023 and would have concluded this August.

Pinellas County court records show that on May 23, his attorney submitted a written plea of not guilty. However, the Kentucky Parole Board said Farthing waived his right to a probable cause hearing and a final revocation hearing, requesting instead to serve out his sentence.

Prior to claiming the record prize, Farthing told WKYT reporters that winning was an opportunity to change his ways and make it up to his mother, who he had split the prize with.

"I've caused a lot of stress on her [my mom], you know, I've made some bad decisions in life, and you know, God's been good because I've kept my faith and done right, and something's happened good for me," Farthing said in an interview with the media outlet.

According to the Kentucky Department of Corrections, Farthing will serve his sentence until Nov. 4, 2025. However, the Kentucky Parole Board says he is expected to be released on Aug. 27, 2025. The Department of Corrections database shows he is currently being held at the Scott County Detention Center in Georgetown, Kentucky.