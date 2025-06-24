Active-duty service member wins $1.3 million jackpot same day he signs up for PA Lottery account

Jun 24, 2025, 9:19 am (7 comments)SharePostCopy Link

New Pennsylvania resident gets a warm welcome to the state

By Kate Northrop

Pittsburgh, Pa. — An active-duty Army service member hit the jackpot the same day he signed up for a Pennsylvania Lottery account when he won a $1.3 million prize playing online.

Active-duty service member Christopher Lehman, who has served in the Army for 25 years, told Lottery officials how he had a lucky feeling on May 30, shortly after completing a move to the state.

"My wife always says I have good luck," Lehman said to the Lottery. "I looked at the progressive prize amount for Jackpot Spectacular and thought, 'That one's about to pop soon.' I budgeted $100 to play that day. I figured, if I lose, I lose."

Jackpot Spectacular is a digital multi-state game offering a progressive jackpot that grows with every ticket purchase from each participating state.

When Lehman had put his $100 toward the game, he couldn't comprehend that he would be the player to win it.

"The bonus popped up and I couldn't believe it," he recalled. "I just stared at it for a second. My wife didn't believe it either. We called the Lottery together, and I put the phone on speaker so we could both hear it was real."

In a shocking reveal, the total amount of his win came to $1,351,472. When he visited the Lottery at their Area Office in Pittsburgh, Lottery staff learned that he had won the prize on the same day he registered for an online Pennsylvania Lottery account.

"My wife and I just moved here from New Hampshire about a month ago," he explained. "I'm active duty in the Army for the past 25 years. I enjoyed playing Lottery games online in New Hampshire and now online in Pennsylvania."

With the winnings, Lehman and his wife, Judith, said they want to pay off their mortgage and Judith's car loan.

"We will probably invest the rest," he continued.

Lehman's youngest daughter also graduated from Army basic training, or Basic Combat Training, on June 12, much to her father's pride. He said they are excited to travel to celebrate her accomplishment.

"Congratulations to Christopher and his family on winning this life-changing prize," Secretary of Revenue Pat Browne said in a press release. "We're also reminding everyone that every Lottery purchase, whether online or in-store at a retailer, helps the Pennsylvania Lottery fulfill its mission of supporting programs and services that benefit older Pennsylvanians. We're proud that this win not only changes one life, but also contributes to making a positive difference for seniors in communities across the Commonwealth."

"Echoing the Secretary, congratulations to Christopher on winning this exciting prize, and we thank him for his service," Lottery Executive Director Drew Svitko added. "We're always happy to see one of our players win a prize that will make a big difference in their lives."

The Jackpot Spectacular jackpot currently stands at over $338,600 as of Tuesday Morning. Players may wager anywhere from $0.50 to $50 per play, and tickets are available online through the Pennsylvania Lottery's website and mobile app. Pennsylvania players can also purchase Powerball, Mega Millions, and in-state draw game tickets online.