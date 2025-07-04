From the staff of Lottery Post, have a happy and safe Fourth of July!
Enjoy the holiday, and feel free to use this as an open thread to tell us what you have planned for the day.
Jul 4, 2025, 8:16 am (5 comments)
Lottery Post Staff
Happy holiday everyone ..... I want to be pc in my salutation as not to offend anyone who doesn't feel the way I do.
Now ..... back to my liverwurst sandwich with ...
The Shagster
ShagE3
Happy 4th of July everybody, God Bless America
My family will be BBQing , and all the works .
Stay safe have fun and don't forget to have roasted marshmallows with fireworks.
Be safe!
Happy Independence Day. Stay cool, stay safe everyone.