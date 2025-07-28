USA Mega

Connecticut Lottery retailer license suspended after illegal slot machines discovered

Jul 28, 2025, 9:15 am (1 comment)

Connecticut Lottery

Raid on lottery retailer confirmed illegal gambling activities

By Kate Northrop

A Connecticut Lottery retailer had its license suspended and its owner arrested after investigators discovered illegal slot machines on the premises.

Officials suspended the lottery sales license of a Connecticut Lottery retailer after agents discovered multiple gambling machines being housed at the business.

JJ's News and Variety on Main Street in Windsor Locks is barred from selling all lottery products until further written notice, the Connecticut Department of Consumer Protection (DCP) announced last week.

On July 14, 2025, investigators received a tip about the possibility of slot machines at the retailer and staged a visit on-site. There, they questioned store owner Rais Bhura, who led officials to a back room separate from the main area of the store, which is where they discovered five operational slot machines.

In Connecticut, any electronic gaming machines, including slot machines, are illegal outside of the ones housed at Foxwoods Casino and Mohegan Sun Casino.

"It is critical that consumers do not use illegal slot machines if they encounter them in their community," DCP Commissioner Bryan T. Cafferelli said in a statement. "Illegal slot machines put your money and information at risk, have no age-based restrictions, and offer significantly worse odds than regulated physical slot machines and legal iGaming platforms."

Investigators found that the machines were turned off but plugged in and were capable of printing a paper ticket in the chance of a win, which could be redeemed at another location. The machines were padlocked, but Bhura was only able to provide agents with a key to three of the machines.

All five slot machines were removed from the store and transported to the DCP Gaming Division evidence storage facility, according to a summary suspension order. Investigators plugged in the machines to test them for functionality, which they were. At this time, the direct owner of the machines is unknown.

The store's owner, Rais Bhura, was arrested and charged with one count of engaging in professional gambling and five counts of possession of a gambling device.

"The alleged possession of gambling devices and professional gambling by Mr. Bhura at the Subject Premises demonstrate a lack of integrity and dishonest behavior..." documents read. "...These actions seriously impair JJ's News' reputation for honesty and integrity as a Lottery Sales Agent and present an ongoing threat to lottery customers visiting the store."

JJ's News and Variety's retailer license was first issued by the DCP on Sept. 26, 2023, after which it had been renewed every year since then. The store's current license was set to expire on March 31, 2026, the DCP said.

Lottery Post Staff

Comments

Stat$talker's avatarStat$talker

Wonder when the FEDz are gonna do random on-site visitz to Retail Store'z Lottery Terminalz, ..Ensure certain sides of townz aren't biasely spittin out winning tickets...cauze 

            There'z a BIG difference btween...

          CAVIAR   &  Poke N Beanz 😩

 

-Stat$talker 

End of comments
