Connecticut couple of 25 years celebrates with $100,000 Powerball lottery win

40+ years of loyal lottery play finally delivers big win

By Kate Northrop

SHELTON, Conn. — A Connecticut couple rounding out 25 years together marked the occasion with another win worth celebrating: a $100,000 Powerball lottery prize.

Joseph Freeman of Meriden has been a loyal lottery player for more than 40 years, and the July 12, 2025 Powerball drawing was the one that finally took him by surprise.

He would normally play his lucky numbers, but this time was different. When he visited Wheels Convenience Store on Old Stratford Road in Shelton, he adhered to the "system" of choosing numbers that his wife, Barbara, uses.

And it was that method that helped him match five of six winning numbers — just one short to win that night's $237.1 million Powerball jackpot.

Freeman's ticket matched four white ball numbers plus the Powerball number to win the games' third-tier prize of $50,000 and doubled his prize amount to $100,000 since he purchased his ticket with the Power Play option for an extra dollar.

"I was checking the ticket and checked it again," Freeman told the Connecticut Lottery. "Then checked it again. Then checked it again... It's still sinking in."

After multiple checks, his wife was the very first person he shared the exciting news with. He showed up at Lottery offices on July 23 to claim his lucky prize and share his and his wife's story with officials.

The winning numbers in the July 12, 2025 Powerball drawing are 8, 16, 24, 33, and 54, with Powerball number 18. The Power Play multiplier was 2.

The next Powerball annuity jackpot estimate for the drawing on Saturday, Aug. 2 currently stands at $410 million.

Powerball is currently offered for sale in 45 states, plus Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Drawings are Mondays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays at 10:59 p.m. Eastern Time. Tickets cost $2 each.

