Persistent Kentucky man wins $150,000 Powerball lottery prize: "It's just a dollar."

Loyal lottery player is a huge Power Play fan, and for a good reason

By Kate Northrop

DANVILLE, Ky. — A Kentucky man who consistently adds the Power Play option to his Powerball lottery tickets has become a first-hand witness to the benefits of the add-on after winning a $150,000 prize.

William Elliott has stayed true to his method of lottery play, and his persistence has paid off handsomely to the tune of $150,000.

He often buys his lottery tickets at the Kroger grocery store on Skywatch Drive in Danville, which is where he purchased a particularly lucky ticket for the July 19 Powerball drawing.

"I always get my tickets from the same place, and this time it really paid off," Elliott told the Kentucky Lottery.

Within hours of the drawing, he realized his ticket was a winning one - and what a satisfying win it was.

"I check my numbers every night on my phone," he recalled to Lottery officials. "I was up at like one or two o'clock Sunday morning. I noticed where I had the Powerball, and I looked, and I've got that number and that one and that one and that one. That can't be right, so I checked it again."

Sure enough, his ticket matched four out of five white ball numbers plus the Powerball number to win the game's $50,000 prize. The winning numbers were 28, 48, 51, 61, and 69, with Powerball number 20.

That wasn't the end of it. Since he consistently adds the Power Play option to his tickets for an extra dollar per play, his $50,000 prize was tripled to $150,000 since the drawn multiplier that night was 3.

"It's just a dollar," Elliott said. "You see what it did, it won me one hundred and fifty thousand dollars."

He went into the bedroom to wake up his wife, Shirley, when he found out he had won big. "You need to get out of bed," he told her.

"He scared me," Shirley recalled. "He said, 'You need to get up. I've won five numbers on Powerball.' I was half asleep, so I didn't know what to think. He has been the most faithful person to get a ticket. He always gets us a ticket."

The couple drove to Lottery headquarters in Louisville the Monday following the draw. After taxes were deducted from the prize, the pair took home a check for $108,000.

"It hasn't sunk in yet," Elliott remarked when upon claiming the prize.

They told Lottery staff that they plan on saving the winnings for the future, whatever it may bring.

"We're just going to put it in the bank and have it there for when we need it," they explained in a press release. "It's a nice little cushion for us."

For selling the winning ticket, the retailer will receive a $1,500 bonus from the Lottery.

The next Powerball annuity jackpot estimate for the drawing on Saturday, Aug. 16 currently stands at $565 million.

Powerball is currently offered for sale in 45 states, plus Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Drawings are Mondays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays at 10:59 p.m. Eastern Time. Tickets cost $2 each.

(Click to display full-size in gallery) William Elliott holds his ceremonial check honoring his $150,000 Powerball win.