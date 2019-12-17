 
Dad and his daughter got millions from IRS after claiming to win lottery, authorities say

A Florida father and daughter claimed the government owed them $175 million in tax refunds on their lottery winnings. The IRS paid them $3.4 million before the agency realized the pair had never purchased a winning ticket, prosecutors say.

Now, the Broward County pair, who say they're "aboriginal indigenous Moorish Americans" immune to government authority, are on trial in a Palm Beach federal courtroom accused of tax fraud.

Court documents allege that Danielle Takeila Edmonson, 35, of Boynton, and Kenneth Roger Edmonson, 51, of Oakland Park, began filing a series of bogus tax returns in 2015.

That year, prosecutors allege, Danielle Edmonson claimed an unspecified amount of lottery winnings, and managed to get the IRS to pay her $239,700. With her allegedly ill-gotten refunds, Danielle Edmonson bought a BMW and took out $60,000 from the bank in cash.

The following year, the woman — who court filings describe as a master's in business graduate — decided to ask the IRS to pay her over $80 million in returns on over $141 million of supposed income.

"Your demand has no legal validity and is not payable through any federal agency," the IRS replied in a letter quoted in court documents. "Your scheme appears to be akin to a fraud."

But the revenue service's remonstrance didn't slow Dainelle Edmonson. The following year, 2016, she got almost $2.5 million out of the agency in what prosecutors allege are fraudulent filings. And the following year, 2017, she asked for $9 million.

Court documents explain that the IRS paid her father three quarters of a million dollars in 2018 in what prosecutors allege was a similar scheme.

Agents for the IRS raided Kenneth Edmonson's home in March 2018, but the raid did not apparently keep him from filing a second fraudulent amended return soon after, according to the allegations in court documents.

Court filings made by Danielle Edmonson after her March 2019 arrest give a hint as to the duo's possible motivations.

"I am an aboriginal indigenous Moorish American national," she wrote in a handwritten motion from jail demanding hundreds of millions of dollars from the government as restitution for her allegedly unjust imprisonment.

Identifying herself as Moorish Sovereign Citizen in the filings, Danielle Edmonson demanded her immediate release and claimed "nothing stands between myself and the creator."

The Southern Poverty Law Center, a liberal nonprofit that tracks American extremist groups, describes Moorish Sovereign Citizens as a small sect that believes "African Americans constitute an elite class within American society with special rights and privileges that convey on them a sovereign immunity placing them beyond federal and state authority."

A website for a New York group apparently affiliated with the movement lays out the group's beliefs: "Governments are corporations / companies that have no 'authority' over natural flesh and blood beings," the website claims.

Federal courts have repeatedly rejected claims of immunity made by sovereign citizens.

Kenneth Edmonson's belief in his own "sovereign immunity" has already brought him into conflict with U.S. District Judge Robin L. Rosenberg.

The fez-wearing man was held in contempt of court on Monday morning, and he and his daughter listened in to jury selection by video conference after being removed from the courtroom by U.S. Marshals.

If convicted, the father-daughter pair face a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison each for mail fraud, and five years in prison for lying on government filings.

Opening arguments in the jury trial are scheduled for Tuesday afternoon, and the trial is expected to last three days.

Sun Sentinel

noise-gate
Chasing the Dream.
Posted: Yesterday, 10:31 am - IP Logged

and so it begins...

 * Voice of Reason *   

 

People who say it cannot be done should not interrupt those who are doing it- George Bernard Shaw.

    NY10
    Posted: Yesterday, 10:44 am - IP Logged

    😂🤣🤣🤣

      Raven62
      Posted: Yesterday, 10:44 am - IP Logged

      Like most sovereign citizen groups, Moorish sovereign ideology breeds anti-government, anti-law enforcement sentiment through its radical ideology which can inspire members to intimidate, threaten, and harass government officials and law enforcement officers. Moorish sovereigns are also known to produce fraudulent legal documents which they use against perceived enemies: especially publically elected officials they view as corrupt. Several recent incidents highlight Moorish sovereigns' propensity for violence and criminal activity.

      https://www.splcenter.org/fighting-hate/extremist-files/group/moorish-sovereign-citizens

      A mind once stretched by a new idea never returns to its original dimensions!

      Catch-22: A dilemma or difficult circumstance from which there is no escape because of mutually conflicting or dependent conditions.

      Corruptissima re publica plurimae leges: When the republic is at its most corrupt the laws are most numerous.

        dpoly1
        Posted: Yesterday, 1:06 pm - IP Logged

        UH!

        OH!

        Hit With Stick

        dpoly1 - Playing the lottery to save the jobs of those that build, transport, sell & maintain luxury items! -

         

        Eschew Poverty ........... Vote Conservative!

          CDanaT
          Posted: Yesterday, 1:49 pm - IP Logged

          Ahhhhhhhhhhh yesssssssssssss, the sovereign citizens arise once again. I remember arresting the 1st one of those wonderful folks that I ever dealt with back in the mid 80's.He claimed he didn't have to register his vehicle or have a drivers license,as they were both were within his rights that were given by the U.S. Constitution. He was promptly provided a new pair of bracelets, issued 2 invitations to the district court and given a non-constitutional towing bill.....................................................Merry Christmas and Happy New Year

          Integrity: There is just no substitute.

            sweetie7398
            Posted: Yesterday, 4:24 pm - IP Logged

            😨🙄

            Life, love, family Love

              Stack47
              Posted: Yesterday, 8:12 pm - IP Logged

              The IRS paid them $3.4 million before the agency realized the pair had never purchased a winning ticket, prosecutors say.

              Maybe I did it wrong for many years, but any refund was based on the amount withheld minus the amount of the tax rate. I guess if I hadn't included my W-2s, I could exaggerate the with holdings hoping nobody at the IRS noticed, but I didn't want to spend 20 years in Federal prison.

              Do people like the aboriginal indigenous Moorish American nationals denounce their U.S. Citizenship?

              Just wondering.

              Mister we could use a man like Herbert Hoover again

                db101
                Posted: Today, 12:30 am - IP Logged

                Ahhhhhhhhhhh yesssssssssssss, the sovereign citizens arise once again. I remember arresting the 1st one of those wonderful folks that I ever dealt with back in the mid 80's.He claimed he didn't have to register his vehicle or have a drivers license,as they were both were within his rights that were given by the U.S. Constitution. He was promptly provided a new pair of bracelets, issued 2 invitations to the district court and given a non-constitutional towing bill.....................................................Merry Christmas and Happy New Year

                I have a relative in law enforcement and boy does he have some of the craziest and grossest work stories. Scared 

                What kind of logic is it to believe you aren't obligated to pay taxes but you can accept a tax refund?

                  eddessaknight
                  Posted: Today, 2:09 am - IP Logged

                  Obviously, not an admirable, but they did bust a 'cute' moveWink

                  Nevertheless, can't go anywhere they will have to owe up in more ways then $$$$

                  Career Crime, just doesn't pay in long term

                    TheGameGrl
                    Posted: Today, 10:52 am - IP Logged

                    The irs should be charged for mismanagement.  Seriously....opps! Where did I send that 300,000$ refund! Is no one  watching the register?  I worry if I miscalculated my tax form ...but to deliberately falsify then defend based on the lie. Wow....just wow. 

                    Did it say that they will have to pay back the funds?

                    * 2801 4044 1313 1110 6116*

                       
