Florida man arrested after buying $31,000 worth of lottery tickets using company credit card

He didn't luck out with this one

By Kate Northrop

A Florida truck driver was arrested this week after getting caught racking up more than $31,000 on his company credit card to buy lottery tickets.

Warren Alexander Johnson, 47, of Clearwater, was arrested on Monday and charged with conducting a scheme to defraud between $20,000 and $50,000, records from the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office show.

Officials said Johnson works for All Phase Paving, but it's fair to say he might have had his employment terminated.

The owner of the company discovered that one of the company's credit cards had tens of thousands of dollars' worth of fraudulent charges on it in September 2023, an affidavit obtained by Fox 13 Tampa stated. There were only three possible suspects, including Johnson, who had credit cards connected to the All Phase Paving bank account, the owner told police.

Since each card had a different number, all the fraudulent charges could be traced back to one individual possessing one of the cards. The owner also looked at tracking information for the vehicle Johnson drove and concluded that it reflected the locations where the charges took place.

It didn't take long for the owner to figure out that it was Johnson's card that was being used to rack up the damage.

In total, Johnson had charged $31,693 to the company card between several convenience stores, the sheriff's office revealed.

Officials said that, when the owner confronted him about the charges, Johnson fessed up to using the company credit card to buy lottery tickets.

The stores Johnson visited did not have surveillance video footage of him making the purchases, but one manager at one of the locations did attest to Johnson using a credit card to buy scratch-off tickets and noted that he frequently showed up at the store with the company truck.

Johnson is currently in custody at the Pinellas County jail. His bond is set at $20,000.