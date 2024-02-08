USA Mega

Lottery Places

The time is now 10:16 am

You last visited
February 8, 2024, 10:16 am

All times shown are
Eastern Time (GMT-5:00)

Home › Lottery News › Florida man arrested after buying $31,000 worth of lottery tickets using company credit card

Florida man arrested after buying $31,000 worth of lottery tickets using company credit card

Feb 8, 2024, 9:32 am (Post a comment)

Florida Lottery

He didn't luck out with this one

By Kate Northrop

A Florida truck driver was arrested this week after getting caught racking up more than $31,000 on his company credit card to buy lottery tickets.

Law enforcement put a stop to one Florida man's outrageous lottery spending habits after his company discovered he had used their credit card to spend over $31,000 on scratch-off tickets.

Warren Alexander Johnson, 47, of Clearwater, was arrested on Monday and charged with conducting a scheme to defraud between $20,000 and $50,000, records from the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office show.

Officials said Johnson works for All Phase Paving, but it's fair to say he might have had his employment terminated.

The owner of the company discovered that one of the company's credit cards had tens of thousands of dollars' worth of fraudulent charges on it in September 2023, an affidavit obtained by Fox 13 Tampa stated. There were only three possible suspects, including Johnson, who had credit cards connected to the All Phase Paving bank account, the owner told police.

Since each card had a different number, all the fraudulent charges could be traced back to one individual possessing one of the cards. The owner also looked at tracking information for the vehicle Johnson drove and concluded that it reflected the locations where the charges took place.

It didn't take long for the owner to figure out that it was Johnson's card that was being used to rack up the damage.

In total, Johnson had charged $31,693 to the company card between several convenience stores, the sheriff's office revealed.

Officials said that, when the owner confronted him about the charges, Johnson fessed up to using the company credit card to buy lottery tickets.

The stores Johnson visited did not have surveillance video footage of him making the purchases, but one manager at one of the locations did attest to Johnson using a credit card to buy scratch-off tickets and noted that he frequently showed up at the store with the company truck.

Johnson is currently in custody at the Pinellas County jail. His bond is set at $20,000.

Lottery Post Staff

Related links

Florida Lottery Results

Florida Lottery - official site

Related news stories

Pennsylvania man arrested after using scissors and glue to make winning lottery ticketsApr 7, 2021

Mississippi men tried cashing in lottery ticket after gluing on the winning numbers, officials sayJan 7, 2020

Dad and his daughter got millions from IRS after claiming to win lottery, authorities sayDec 17, 2019

Florida mom, son arrested hours after claiming $20K lottery prizeJul 25, 2019

Florida Lottery winner of $1M among suspects rounded up in major drug bustMay 20, 2019

Tags for this story

Other popular tags

Comments

Nobody has commented on this story yet.

Subscribe to this news story
Guest