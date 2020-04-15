Quick Links
Coronavirus severely hurting Massachusetts Lottery sales
BOSTON — The Massachusetts State Lottery is taking a big hit as the COVID-19 state of emergency temporarily shutters many stores that sell tickets, Treasurer Deborah Goldberg told lawmakers Tuesday.
More than 1,800 of the state's 7,500 lottery agents are closed, she said. Many stores that remain open have chosen to limit or eliminate lottery sales as a result of staff shortages.
Total sales last week were down almost 33% from the same week last year. So far for April, sales of Keno, one of the best performing lottery games, have dropped by more than 53% compared with April of last year. Instant ticket sales for April are also down by almost 29% compared with this time last year.
"This pandemic has dramatically exposed the limitations and vulnerabilities of the lottery's all-cash, in person business model," Goldberg told lawmakers.
States with online lottery options have instead seen a surge in demand, she said. New Hampshire saw first-time players increase by 38% from February to March, with online lottery revenue for the same period increasing by 10%.
AP
"States with online lottery options have instead seen a surge in demand, she said. New Hampshire saw first-time players increase by 38% from February to March, with online lottery revenue for the same period increasing by 10%."
Anyone here have an opinion on online lotto?
Being from a state that is not online - its hard for me to imagine buying a lotto ticket online - not sure how I would feel about it.
Food for thought. True all state lottery sales are down overall. Here's a strong suggestion to ALL state lotteries. Have more or higher payouts during the good times on a consistent basis, that way you will have your loyal customers still playing even when things are not so good. I totally understand the lottery is a business and just like any business there in to make a profit but that being said we're never going to get the whole pie. But people would like it very much if they got a nice slice every now and then. Something to think about and take consideration. One more thing there's a lot of people not working right now that normally play the lottery or people have lost their jobs or they have any monies they're not spending it on the lottery right now there are more important things like eating and paying their bills in providing for their families
Today, Massachussets is having a tough week with COVID-19.
God Bless them.
its the same as a paper ticket! I was leery at first,truth is with the pandemic,didnt wanna go out,when i buy a mega or power ticket i feel good caus ei know my shaky state isnt drawing the numbers!
There are a couple of things different, don't get tickets and winnings are accredited to the player's account. The lottery records all the transactions, but to be safe, copy all of my Online game purchases. Any winnings can be withdrawn from the account, but will take a day or two to get into the player's bank.
Other than no paper ticket and not being able to collect the next day, not much difference.
South Carolina lottery sales needs to drop also and what u expect people are not working...
Government Whining Because Government Shut Down Business!
Next they will be perplexed as to why they aren't getting sales tax revenue LOL!
Government Whining Because Government Shut Down Business!
Next they will be perplexed as to why they aren't getting sales tax revenue LOL!
Saw were someone purposed no Federal tax on pay checks. Don't know for a fact, but isn't that the same not taxing unemployment checks?
My home state, still stuck in Puritanical ways, i.e. bars close @ 0100 comes to mind.
Deborah Goldberg had tried, unsuccessfully, to get the Legislature to approve on-line sales. Remember I wrote her a letter about the KLC? Of course it wasn't answered, but informed her how wonderful it is.
Though this is the 21st Century, in many ways we're way behind the 8 ball nationwide IMHO.
I agree South Carolina lottery sucks
There's a lot of people who I used to communicate privately with on here, that has not responded to me in weeks, going on a month. I wonder how many members on here are sick, or may have died unfortunately?
Considering the Jackpot is set to 20 million and it's BARELY going up with hardly anyone playing, I'd say you better play Mega Millions now when it's sort of high. The lottery may not get above 100 million for months!
Considering the Jackpot is set to 20 million and it's BARELY going up with hardly anyone playing, I'd say you better play Mega Millions now when it's sort of high. The lottery may not get above 100 million for months!
That's what I'm doing, playing MM until this large jackpot is won and then I will concentrate on a smaller state game.