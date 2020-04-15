 
Welcome Guest
Log In | Register )
You last visited April 17, 2020, 1:13 pm
All times shown are
Eastern Time (GMT-5:00)
Update your time zone

Coronavirus severely hurting Massachusetts Lottery sales

Apr 15, 2020, 8:19 am

Share this news story on Facebook
Tweet this news story on Twitter
Massachusetts LotteryMassachusetts Lottery: Coronavirus severely hurting Massachusetts Lottery salesRating:

BOSTON — The Massachusetts State Lottery is taking a big hit as the COVID-19 state of emergency temporarily shutters many stores that sell tickets, Treasurer Deborah Goldberg told lawmakers Tuesday.

More than 1,800 of the state's 7,500 lottery agents are closed, she said. Many stores that remain open have chosen to limit or eliminate lottery sales as a result of staff shortages.

Total sales last week were down almost 33% from the same week last year. So far for April, sales of Keno, one of the best performing lottery games, have dropped by more than 53% compared with April of last year. Instant ticket sales for April are also down by almost 29% compared with this time last year.

"This pandemic has dramatically exposed the limitations and vulnerabilities of the lottery's all-cash, in person business model," Goldberg told lawmakers.

States with online lottery options have instead seen a surge in demand, she said. New Hampshire saw first-time players increase by 38% from February to March, with online lottery revenue for the same period increasing by 10%.

Thanks to Kosh for the tip.

AP

We'd love to see your comments here!  Register for a FREE membership — it takes just a few moments — and you'll be able to post comments here and on any of our forums. If you're already a member, you can Log In to post a comment.

14 comments. Last comment 2 hours ago by SaraAnnRapp.
Page 1 of 1
Previous TopicNext Topic
Unlucky-Kenny
Unlucky-Kenny's avatar - Skill mental_charisma.png?version=9d5
New Member
HUDSON, WI
United States
Member #202058
November 7, 2019
64 Posts
Online
Posted: April 15, 2020, 10:25 am - IP Logged

"States with online lottery options have instead seen a surge in demand, she said. New Hampshire saw first-time players increase by 38% from February to March, with online lottery revenue for the same period increasing by 10%."

 

Anyone here have an opinion on online lotto?

Being from a state that is not online - its hard for me to imagine buying a lotto ticket online - not sure how I would feel about it.

    Dynamic Duo
    Dynamic Duo's avatar - chi
    Mattoon, Il.
    United States
    Member #192171
    September 11, 2018
    1104 Posts
    Offline
    Posted: April 15, 2020, 11:02 am - IP Logged

    Food for thought.  True all state lottery sales are down overall. Here's a strong suggestion to ALL state lotteries. Have more or higher payouts during the good times on a consistent basis,  that way you will have your loyal customers still playing  even when things are not so good. I totally understand the lottery is a business and just like any business there in to make a profit but that being said we're never going to get the whole pie. But people would like it very much if they got a nice slice every now and then. Something to think about and take consideration. One more thing there's a lot of people not working right now that normally play the lottery or people have lost their jobs or they have any monies they're not spending it on the lottery right now there are more important things like eating and paying their bills in providing for their families

      music*
      music*'s avatar - Lottery-035.jpg
      Navy Veteran USN
      Fresno, California
      United States
      Member #157851
      August 2, 2014
      3778 Posts
      Offline
      Posted: April 15, 2020, 11:14 am - IP Logged

      Today, Massachussets is having a tough week with COVID-19. 

        God Bless them.

       Jimmy Carter (James Earl Carter, Jr.) 39th President of the United States. 1/20/1977 - 1/20/1981  US Flag

        GamblinGuy
        Avatar
        New Member

        United States
        Member #202949
        December 15, 2019
        2 Posts
        Offline
        Posted: April 15, 2020, 1:04 pm - IP Logged

        its the same as a paper ticket! I was leery at first,truth is with the pandemic,didnt wanna go out,when i buy a mega or power ticket i feel good caus ei know my shaky state isnt drawing the numbers!

          Stack47
          Avatar
          Kentucky
          United States
          Member #32651
          February 14, 2006
          8855 Posts
          Offline
          Posted: April 15, 2020, 1:24 pm - IP Logged

          "States with online lottery options have instead seen a surge in demand, she said. New Hampshire saw first-time players increase by 38% from February to March, with online lottery revenue for the same period increasing by 10%."

           

          Anyone here have an opinion on online lotto?

          Being from a state that is not online - its hard for me to imagine buying a lotto ticket online - not sure how I would feel about it.

          There are a couple of things different, don't get tickets and winnings are accredited to the player's account. The lottery records all the transactions, but to be safe, copy all of my Online game purchases. Any winnings can be withdrawn from the account, but will take a day or two to get into the player's bank.

          Other than no paper ticket and not being able to collect the next day, not much difference.

          Mister we could use a man like Herbert Hoover again

            FULLYBLESS
            Avatar
            SOUTH CAROLINA
            United States
            Member #35626
            March 20, 2006
            35 Posts
            Offline
            Posted: April 15, 2020, 2:28 pm - IP Logged

            South Carolina lottery sales needs to drop also and what u expect people are not working...

              dpoly1
              dpoly1's avatar - driver
              PA
              United States
              Member #66139
              October 16, 2008
              1968 Posts
              Offline
              Posted: April 15, 2020, 2:39 pm - IP Logged

              Government Whining Because Government Shut Down Business!

              Next they will be perplexed as to why they aren't getting sales tax revenue LOL!

              Bash

              dpoly1 - Playing the lottery to save the jobs of those that build, transport, sell & maintain luxury items! -

               

              Eschew Poverty ........... Vote Conservative!

                Stack47
                Avatar
                Kentucky
                United States
                Member #32651
                February 14, 2006
                8855 Posts
                Offline
                Posted: April 15, 2020, 3:06 pm - IP Logged

                Government Whining Because Government Shut Down Business!

                Next they will be perplexed as to why they aren't getting sales tax revenue LOL!

                Bash

                                          LOL

                Saw were someone purposed no Federal tax on pay checks. Don't know for a fact, but isn't that the same not taxing unemployment checks?

                Mister we could use a man like Herbert Hoover again

                  jackpotismine
                  jackpotismine's avatar - kanji for_peace.jpg
                  Kunming
                  China
                  Member #57908
                  January 23, 2008
                  4386 Posts
                  Offline
                  Posted: Yesterday, 12:54 am - IP Logged

                  Government Whining Because Government Shut Down Business!

                  Next they will be perplexed as to why they aren't getting sales tax revenue LOL!

                  Bash

                  Right! Boo-hoo! Make lotteries great again. Give bigger payouts!

                  ROFLROFLROFLROFLROFLROFLROFLROFLROFLROFLROFLROFLROFL

                  I believe in Occam's razor:

                  The Simplest Answer is Usually Correct.Yes Nod

                    Bleudog101
                    Avatar
                    Simpsonville
                    United States
                    Member #163184
                    January 22, 2015
                    2121 Posts
                    Offline
                    Posted: Yesterday, 7:21 am - IP Logged

                    My home state, still stuck in Puritanical ways, i.e. bars close @ 0100 comes to mind.

                    Deborah Goldberg had tried, unsuccessfully, to get the Legislature to approve on-line sales.   Remember I wrote her a letter about the KLC?  Of course it wasn't answered, but informed her how wonderful it is.

                    Though this is the 21st Century, in many ways we're way behind the 8 ball nationwide IMHO.   

                      ThaRock1
                      Avatar
                      Elgin
                      United States
                      Member #204064
                      January 27, 2020
                      41 Posts
                      Offline
                      Posted: Yesterday, 2:29 pm - IP Logged

                      I agree South Carolina lottery sucks

                        Big Joey
                        Avatar
                        Louisiana
                        United States
                        Member #191895
                        August 27, 2018
                        525 Posts
                        Offline
                        Posted: Today, 12:15 am - IP Logged

                         There's a lot of people who I used to communicate privately with on here, that has not responded to me in weeks, going on a month. I wonder how many members on here are sick, or may have died unfortunately?

                        All number sets are contenders until the drawing occurs.

                          sdw1000
                          Avatar
                          New Member
                          SC
                          United States
                          Member #197748
                          April 26, 2019
                          8 Posts
                          Offline
                          Posted: Today, 7:02 am - IP Logged

                          Considering the Jackpot is set to 20 million and it's BARELY going up with hardly anyone playing, I'd say you better play Mega Millions now when it's sort of high. The lottery may not get above 100 million for months!

                            SaraAnnRapp
                            Avatar
                            New Member

                            United States
                            Member #205233
                            March 19, 2020
                            34 Posts
                            Offline
                            Posted: Today, 11:41 am - IP Logged

                            Considering the Jackpot is set to 20 million and it's BARELY going up with hardly anyone playing, I'd say you better play Mega Millions now when it's sort of high. The lottery may not get above 100 million for months!

                            That's what I'm doing, playing MM until this large jackpot is won and then I will concentrate on a smaller state game.

                               
                              Page 1 of 1