 
Welcome Guest
Log In | Register )
You last visited April 25, 2020, 1:00 am
All times shown are
Eastern Time (GMT-5:00)
Update your time zone

Texas Lottery sales surge amidst the COVID-19 pandemic

Apr 24, 2020, 3:15 pm

Share this news story on Facebook
Tweet this news story on Twitter
Texas LotteryTexas Lottery: Texas Lottery sales surge amidst the COVID-19 pandemicRating:

By Kate Northrop

AUSTIN, TEXAS — In an announcement on Tuesday afternoon, the Texas Lottery revealed that sales of scratch-off tickets surged to $112 million from the previous week's sales of $95 million.

Revenue for scratch-off tickets during this week are up $15 million compared to 2019, a 16% increase. The boost comes after a month of weakened overall sales, mostly for draw games, that are likely due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The full report is available on the official Texas Lottery website.

A surge of lottery sales during a stay-at-home order is shocking, but some speculate that the growth is due to the release of relief payments beginning in mid-April. Spring lottery sales see a similar increase as income tax refunds are distributed.

Of course, only time will tell if this is the case. It is possible that the one-week sales jump could be a one-off instance.

Lottery spokeswoman Lauren Callahan stated that "the agency will continue to closely monitor the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on lottery sales."

According to the official Texas Lottery website, all Texas claim centers remain closed until further notice. Prizes of $599 or less may continue to be claimed at official Texas lottery retailers, while all winning scratch and draw game prizes up to $5 million should be claimed by mail. Prizes over $5 million must be claimed in person at the Texas Lottery Commission Headquarters in Austin by appointment only.

"The health and safety of all remains our top priority."

Lottery Post Staff

We'd love to see your comments here!  Register for a FREE membership — it takes just a few moments — and you'll be able to post comments here and on any of our forums. If you're already a member, you can Log In to post a comment.

3 comments. Last comment 6 hours ago by Bleudog101.
Page 1 of 1
Previous TopicNext Topic
MsBee18
Avatar
Florida
United States
Member #186825
January 2, 2018
203 Posts
Offline
Posted: Yesterday, 5:07 pm - IP Logged

I'm sure the surge in sales had a lot to do with the federal relief payments. I recieved mine the Wednesday of the first full week the stimulus went out. My banks drive thru line was really long (all lanes), even the ATM line. For some the relief payment was an extra check. Scratch offs are the best bang for your buck odds to jackpot wise.

    Big Joey
    Avatar
    Louisiana
    United States
    Member #191895
    August 27, 2018
    528 Posts
    Offline
    Posted: Yesterday, 5:35 pm - IP Logged

    In Texas, Dollar General Stores have Quickticket, a unique scrather ticket for Powerball, or Mega Millions drawings. The player scratches the Quickticket to reveal their Quick Pick numbers. A different way to play Powerball, & Mega Millions in Texas.

    All number sets are contenders until the drawing occurs.

      Bleudog101
      Avatar
      Simpsonville
      United States
      Member #163184
      January 22, 2015
      2132 Posts
      Offline
      Posted: Yesterday, 7:27 pm - IP Logged

      In Texas, Dollar General Stores have Quickticket, a unique scrather ticket for Powerball, or Mega Millions drawings. The player scratches the Quickticket to reveal their Quick Pick numbers. A different way to play Powerball, & Mega Millions in Texas.

      Despite it costing $10, I do like that it automatically plays the lottery for you versus filling out slips or playing on-line and manually entering the #'s.

         
        Page 1 of 1