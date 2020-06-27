 
Welcome Guest
Log In | Register )
You last visited June 27, 2020, 2:49 pm
All times shown are
Eastern Time (GMT-5:00)
Update your time zone

Kentucky Lottery sales rebound

Jun 27, 2020, 9:14 am

Share this news story on Facebook
Tweet this news story on Twitter
Kentucky LotteryKentucky Lottery: Kentucky Lottery sales reboundRating:

By Todd Northrop

In Friday's meeting of the Kentucky Lottery Corporation's board of directors, it was announced strong sales in the month of May has helped get the lottery back on track to meet budgeted sales amounts for the year.

According to Interim Chief Operating Officer Maggie Garrison, May sales were $132.1 Million, which is $33.7 Million or 31.9% more than budgeted. "This was led by increases in our Scratch-off ticket sales, which jumped 46% or $29.4 million more than expected," she said.

Total Scratch-off sales for the month were $93 Million. Garrison added the daily Pick 3 and Pick 4 draw games also saw significant increases, with Pick 3 exceeding budget by $4.7 Million (36.5%) and Pick 4 finishing the month with $1.5 Million more in sales than budgeted (38.6%).

Total iLottery sales continued to exceed prior year and budget and even increased 25% from April.

Adding to the good news, Garrison said June sales are on track to be another strong month.

"Through April our sales were $57 Million behind budget, as the initial weeks of the pandemic were experienced," said Interim President and CEO Marty Gibbs. "Opportunities for discretionary spend were limited and lottery products were available, which led to a significant rebound in May."

Gibbs said the Lottery took steps in March to suspend all product advertising and shut down Keno monitors in retailers across the Commonwealth, and that these elements had been put back into place in the last few weeks.

In other business, the board approved a two-month bridge operating budget for July and August, along with rules and regulations for six scratch-off tickets, and new or amended rules for 19 Instant Play games.

The next meeting of the Kentucky Lottery's board of directors will be Thursday August 20th. The meeting will begin at 1:00 pm EST, and will be held at the lottery's headquarters at 1011 West Main Street in Louisville. The audit committee meeting will begin at 8:00 am EST, as well as the procurement committee at 9:00 am EST.

Lottery Post Staff

We'd love to see your comments here!  Register for a FREE membership — it takes just a few moments — and you'll be able to post comments here and on any of our forums. If you're already a member, you can Log In to post a comment.

3 comments. Last comment 19 minutes ago by Unlucky-Kenny.
Page 1 of 1
Previous TopicNext Topic
Bleudog101
Avatar
Simpsonville
United States
Member #163184
January 22, 2015
2194 Posts
Offline
Posted: Today, 9:46 am - IP Logged

Like I told the retired Director of the KLC and Chip Polston I'm very luck to live in a progressive lottery state.  I complimented them for having on-line sales and asked the Director (names aren't my strong point) if FL, where he came from had on-line sales=NO.   Said my homestate of MA doesn't either.   Know I'm rehashing old stuff here, but the KLC is very diligent and happy to see they are on the rebound.

    noise-gate
    Avatar
    Chasing $ Millions.
    White Shores- California
    United States
    Member #136473
    December 12, 2012
    6192 Posts
    Offline
    Posted: Today, 2:15 pm - IP Logged

    Mitch & Stack must be elated. Their State is back in the game.

    Cheers

     * Voice of Reason *   

     

    People who say it cannot be done should not interrupt those who are doing it- George Bernard Shaw.

      Unlucky-Kenny
      Unlucky-Kenny's avatar - Cigar B1.gif
      HUDSON, WI
      United States
      Member #202058
      November 7, 2019
      1032 Posts
      Offline
      Posted: Today, 2:30 pm - IP Logged

      Mitch & Stack must be elated. Their State is back in the game.

      Cheers

      PartyDisneyParty

      DanceDanceDanceDanceDance

      US Flag

         
        Page 1 of 1