Arkansas man left trembling after winning $1 million lottery prize

One top prize left in scratch-off game after El Dorado resident wins big

By Kate Northrop

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — An El Dorado man has a huge reason to celebrate after becoming Arkansas' newest millionaire, thanks to a $20 scratch-off lottery game.

Last Friday, FredTavious Davis was out driving with his wife when they made a fateful stop for gas at the Mobile gas station on N. West Avenue in El Dorado. He decided to head into the convenience store on a whim to buy a scratch-off lottery ticket so he could scratch it off while pumping gas.

He was not prepared for what he was about to see.

Davis ended up winning one of the four top prizes in the Millionaire's Club instant-ticket game.

"I've been playing the lottery every day for a very long time. I've only won about $500, so I couldn't believe it when I saw that I won $1 million," he explained. "I started sweating, and my knees were trembling. It's a feeling that you just can't shake off!"

Somehow, Davis was able to conceal his excitement — and the good news — from his wife, Janice, for just a little bit. He waited to say anything until they got back on the road.

"I tapped her on the shoulder and told her about the win," he recalled. "She didn't believe me at first and had to look at the ticket about 20 times before she believed I wasn't joking."

When asked about how he intends to use his earnings, Davis said that he plans on buying a new car for his mother and investing the rest. He also credits his brother, Deveckio, for encouraging him to play the lottery and plans on helping him out as well.

"Honestly, there were times when I wanted to give up playing the lottery because I would never hit big," Davis admitted. "He would always remind me that I have to play to win!"

The lucky player claimed his winnings yesterday at the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery Claim Center in Little Rock. There is only one more $1 million top prize left to claim in the Millionaire's Club scratch-off game.