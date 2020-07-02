 
Powerball lottery winner Andrew "Jack" Whittaker dies at 72

Jul 2, 2020, 12:56 pm

Jack Whittaker: Powerball lottery winner Andrew "Jack" Whittaker dies at 72

Won record-breaking jackpot, then suffered unprecedented string of bad luck

By Kate Northrop

CHARLESTON, W.V. — Andrew "Jack" Whittaker, a Powerball player infamous for the string of bad luck following his record-breaking jackpot win, died at the age of 72 on Saturday, June 27 after battling a long illness, according to his obituary.

In December 2002, Whittaker, 55, won the $315 million Powerball Jackpot in West Virginia, the largest-ever jackpot won by a single ticket at the time. He was well-known as someone who embodied the "lottery curse," a type of misfortune that ensues for those who win the lottery, including bankruptcy or other tragic events. After taking home about $113 million after taxes, Whittaker's life took an unfortunate turn.

Less than a year after winning the jackpot, the downward spiral began. He was riddled with personal and legal troubles, developed a drinking problem, and tended to frequent strip clubs. A wide-spread rumor began circulating that he had a habit for leaving huge amounts of cash on him wherever he went. In one instance, thieves reportedly stole a mindboggling $545,000 from his car in a strip club parking lot while he was inside the club. Not even a year later, another set of robbers broke into his car and stole a briefcase that held $200,000. Thankfully, the $200,000 was recovered by law enforcement, but unfortunately the $545,000 was not.

Whittaker also got involved in scams where people would look to gain access to his deep pockets. His company was slammed with frivolous lawsuits by strangers, which cost him millions in legal fees. At some point, he reported that thieves had drained his bank account. He was also sued by Caesars Atlantic City casino for bouncing checks worth $1.5 million to cover his gambling losses.

Sadly, robbers and legalities were the least of his troubles.

He had a very close relationship with his granddaughter, Brandi Bragg, 17, and gifted her four cars and a $2,000-a-week allowance. The continuous influx of cash backfired and attracted the wrong kind of attention. She began suffering from a substance abuse disorder, potentially fueled by the large sums of money he gave her. Whittaker used his money to help her curb her addiction, albeit unsuccessfully, and checked her into rehab centers multiple times.

In 2004, Brandi's boyfriend, Jimmy Tribble, 18, died of a drug overdose in Whittaker's home. Just three months later, Brandi met the same fate. Her body was found wrapped in plastic and dumped behind a van by a friend who panicked when he found her dead. Her cause of death was deemed "undetermined," although she had cocaine and methamphetamines in her system.

No one was arrested. For the rest of his life, Whittaker was haunted by his granddaughter's death. While attending his own hearing for a DUI he committed in 2003, he angrily criticized law enforcement agencies for an inability to find justice for his granddaughter.

"She was going to inherit everything," Whittaker professed.

In 2008, Whittaker's wife, Jewell, filed for divorce after 42 years of marriage. With the assets Whittaker possessed, the proceedings were ugly and drawn-out, lasting for three years.

In 2009, Whittaker's daughter and Brandi's mother, Ginger, died of cancer. He decided to leave his troubles behind and left West Virginia for a new home in Virginia.

In 2016, his Virginia home burned down while he was on his way to work.

On several occasions, Whittaker wished he had torn up that fateful Powerball ticket. He acknowledged that his legacy would be viewed in a negative light and frequently expressed remorse.

"I'm only going to be remembered as the lunatic who won the lottery," he said. "I'm not proud of that. I wanted to be remembered as someone who helped a lot of people."

Indeed, he had good intentions. After his win, he paid a 10% portion of his winnings directly to Christian charities and donated $14 million to the Jack Whittaker Foundation, which provides food and clothing to low-income families in West Virginia. Then, he gifted a $123,000 house, a new Jeep Grand Cherokee, and a $44,000 check to the woman who sold him the winning ticket at the C&L SuperServe convenience store in Hurricane.

Whittaker was also successful at the time he won the prize — he was worth about $17 million after having built his contracting and construction company from the ground up.

"I've had to work for everything in my life," he said. "This is the first thing that's ever been given to me."

Raven62
Raven62's avatar - binary
25
New Jersey
United States
Member #17842
June 28, 2005
125744 Posts
Offline
Posted: Today, 1:31 pm

RIP: Andrew Jackson!

A mind once stretched by a new idea never returns to its original dimensions!

Catch-22: A dilemma or difficult circumstance from which there is no escape because of mutually conflicting or dependent conditions.

Corruptissima re publica plurimae leges: When the republic is at its most corrupt the laws are most numerous.

    faker-tracker
    Avatar

    United States
    Member #204616
    February 18, 2020
    238 Posts
    Offline
    Posted: Today, 1:35 pm

    His death should've galvanized a movement by lotto players to make all big lotto winners ID anonymous against vultures.

    Unfortunately, most state lottos are more concerned about using lotto winners in their commercials than their safety.

    RIP Jack, better luck next life.

      noise-gate
      Avatar
      Chasing $ Millions.
      White Shores- California
      United States
      Member #136473
      December 12, 2012
      6202 Posts
      Offline
      Posted: Today, 1:36 pm

      Despite Jack's misfortune, l would bet there are millions of people who wouldn't have mind walking in his shoes. Winning the lottery, burning through your fortune & ending up where you started is an ongoing theme with many jackpot winners. David Edwards was one, another was that idiot in a hot tub with a glass of champagne in one hand and gold chains around his neck. I never knew Jack but l think he lived life to his fullest. One thing he has going for him- he is in the lottery history book.

       * Voice of Reason *   

       

      People who say it cannot be done should not interrupt those who are doing it- George Bernard Shaw.

        music*
        music*'s avatar - DiscoBallGlowing
        Fresno, California
        United States
        Member #157851
        August 2, 2014
        3852 Posts
        Offline
        Posted: Today, 2:42 pm

        Many lessons taught here.  Avoid the media and don't flash your cash in public. Pledging and promising gifts to charities, friends and strangers is stupid.

          Be quiet like you are now. Be satisfied with posting here on Lottery Post with a degree of privacy.

         Learn from the experiences throughout life. 

         Why gamble and frequent strip clubs? Alcohol is another trap. Illegal drugs have shown themselves to be deadly.

         I hope that Jack is together with his daughter and granddaughter in heaven. Do not deny the power of God.

          Cassie8620
          Cassie8620's avatar - oGH0ok
          California
          United States
          Member #180566
          March 13, 2017
          3899 Posts
          Offline
          Posted: Today, 3:27 pm

          Alcohol, ugh.smh. socially sure, but i don't even do that, not really, because it can become addictive "trap" you're so right.

          I agree on strip club stuff too ...

          MUSIC, you are 100% percent accurate.

           

          When "strip clubs, do not do anything for a guy but T.H.C.(take his cash) $$$

           

          (My brothers said this, as they have never gone to them,only 1 or 2 parties, bachelor parties.)but i agree, what a waste, and i wish he lived longer though, alot of people do,but GOD has him at peace now,with his beloved grand-daughter 

          + daughter.

          RIP sir.

            dpoly1
            dpoly1's avatar - driver
            PA
            United States
            Member #66139
            October 16, 2008
            1984 Posts
            Offline
            Posted: Today, 3:29 pm

            Rest In Peace .............

            Sad Cheers

            dpoly1 - Playing the lottery to save the jobs of those that build, transport, sell & maintain luxury items! -

             

            Eschew Poverty ........... Vote Conservative!

              MADDOG10
              MADDOG10's avatar - smoke
              50
              Beautiful Florida
              United States
              Member #5709
              July 18, 2004
              23952 Posts
              Offline
              Posted: Today, 3:48 pm

              Jack had Fortune and Misfortune in the same environment. From what I've heard,

              he was a good person, until the lottery win. I hope he's at peace with himself now

              RIP Jack Whittaker.

               

                                                           

                                                             "Slander becomes the tool of the loser when the debate is lost." - Socrates.

                Bleudog101
                Avatar
                Simpsonville
                United States
                Member #163184
                January 22, 2015
                2198 Posts
                Offline
                Posted: Today, 4:05 pm

                Sad news there.  If he had any financial advisers they weren't much help, but then again seems like he may have had his own agenda.   Loose lips sink ships and many bottom feeders got the best of him.

                 

                RIP Jack.

                  maximumfun
                  maximumfun's avatar - Lottery-030.jpg

                  United States
                  Member #124612
                  March 16, 2012
                  3625 Posts
                  Online
                  Posted: Today, 7:01 pm

                  This might be the first peace he's had since his lottery win.  RIP Jack.

                     
