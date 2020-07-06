Arkansas Lottery claim center closed after possible exposure to COVID-19

Players must temporarily mail prize claims greater than $500

By Kate Northrop

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Arkansas Scholarship Lottery took immediate action today after a possible exposure to COVID-19 at their facilities. As of July 6, 2020, the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery has temporarily closed its claim center at 124 West Capitol Avenue in Little Rock to rectify the situation.

It is unclear how transmission of the virus may have occurred or who was potentially exposed.

"Out of an abundance of caution, we are temporarily closing the Claim Center so it can be disinfected," ASL Director Bishop Woosley said in a press release.

The lottery also did not announce for how long the claim center would be closed. At this time, players looking to claim prizes greater than $500 must mail in their winning ticket. Otherwise, in-person claims will have to be put on hold until the claim center reopens.

Below are the instructions to claim a prize by mail, provided by the ASL:

Sign the back of the winning ticket. Print and fill out a claim form that can be found at MyArkansasLottery.com under "Claim Prize." Make a copy of a photo identification card (driver's license, U.S. passport, passport issued by a foreign government, U.S. Armed Forces I.D., or U.S. Bureau of Citizenship and Immigration Services I.D.). Mail the signed ticket, completed claim form and copy of the I.D. to Arkansas Scholarship Lottery, P.O. Box 3838, Little Rock, AR 72203.

The ASL will mail players a check once the prize claim is verified. Players can continue to claim prizes of $500 or less at official lottery retailers.

"We apologize for any inconvenience this closure may cause, but the health and well-being of our employees and players is of utmost importance," Woosley said. "We hope to re-open as soon as possible."