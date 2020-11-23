Kansas Lottery shuts down in-person claims due to rise in COVID-19 cases

Lottery moves to mail-in claims only

By Kate Northrop

TOPEKA, Kan. — Changes to the claims process at the Kansas Lottery are effective today, Nov. 23, due to the rise in COVID-19 cases across the state.

Starting Monday, the Lottery closed its headquarters to the public in and temporarily halted its in-person claims process. Players who want to claim any prize valued at $600 or larger must do so through the mail-in claims process.

There is currently no information available on when in-person claims are expected to resume.

To file a claim by mail, players must sign and fill out the required information on the back of the winning ticket and include it with a completed claim form, downloadable from the Lottery's official website. Claim forms can also be printed from a Kansas Lottery terminal at a retailer.

Before sending in the required materials to process a claim, the Lottery recommends that players take photos or scans of the front and back of the ticket for their records. Although they can be sent through standard mail, the Lottery advises sending winning tickets through certified mail, registered mail, or any other service that allows claimants to track a package.

Winning tickets should be mailed to the following address:

Kansas Lottery Claims

128 N. Kansas Avenue

Topeka, KS 66603

Claims are processed in the order they are received. Players who have questions or are in need of assistance can send an email lottery.info@kslottery.net.

"The Lottery thanks everyone for their understanding and asks everyone to stay safe and wash their hands!" the Lottery said in a press release.