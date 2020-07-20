Illinois Lottery reopens 4 of 5 claim centers by appointment only

Des Plaines, Fairview Heights, Rockford, and Springfield to reopen

By Todd Northrop

The Illinois Lottery today announced that it will reopen four of its five Lottery Claim Centers by appointment only, starting July 27.

The new appointment-only system for Illinois Lottery Claim Centers will help protect the health and safety of Lottery players and staff, while managing the volume of players visiting each center by strictly adhering to social distancing and the building capacity guidelines of each facility. No walk-ins will be allowed.

Players are advised to visit IllinoisLottery.com to make an appointment. To schedule a Claim Center appointment online, players will be required to submit the following information:

Claim Center location

First and last name

Phone number

Email address

"We know that many players prefer the immediacy of claiming their prize in person. The new appointment system will allow those players to do that conveniently," said Illinois Lottery Acting Director Harold Mays.

Due to high demand, the appointment schedule is expected to fill quickly. Players still have the option to claim any prize less than $600 at a local lottery retailer; players can also mail-in any sized claim.

"We've seen our mail-in program double its throughput since April, with thousands of players choosing it over waiting for an in-person visit. Many players have gotten their prize within 3-4 weeks of their claim being received. We strongly encourage players to try it," said Mays.

Instructions on how to claim a prize via mail can be found at IllinoisLottery.com/winning.

The following Claim Centers will be open from 8:30 AM to 4:30 PM by appointment only:

Des Plaines – 9511 Harrison Street, Des Plaines, Illinois 60016

Fairview Heights – 15 Executive Drive, Fairview Heights, Illinois 62208

Rockford – 200 South Wyman, Rockford, Illinois 61101

Springfield (Illinois Lottery Headquarters) – Willard Ice Building (Dept. of Revenue) 101 West Jefferson Street, Springfield, Illinois 62702

The Illinois Lottery Claim Center in the James R. Thompson Center (JRTC) remains closed to the public at this time.

The Lottery has released the following guidelines to its players when visiting claim centers:

DO

Come to the Claim Center alone, unless assistance is required

Check in with security and Lottery staff, upon arrival

Wait in a designated area until your appointment time

Bring a mask and wear it at all times in the Claim Center

Bring photo ID and proof of Social Security number

Sign your winning ticket and bring it with you

Bring a completed claim form and winner questionnaire, if possible

Follow social distancing requirements.

DON'T