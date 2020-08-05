 
Texas lottery thief caught after attempting to cash stolen tickets

Aug 5, 2020, 6:31 pm

By Kate Northrop

GEORGETOWN, Tx. — A thief who stole two whole bins of Texas Lottery scratch-off tickets from a gas station has been caught by police after he attempted to cash in a prize.

On July 19 at 3:00 am, surveillance cameras captured the moment Kendall Hayes, 27, broke into the Copper Ridge Market on TX-29 in Georgetown. A man identified as Hayes pulled up to the convenience store in his car and smashed an object through the glass door. He then snatched two bins of scratch-off lottery tickets and drove off in his vehicle.

That same day, he attempted to cash in one of the stolen tickets for a $200 prize at the Berry Creek Food Mart on TX-195, but then later went to the Jiffy Mart on Luther Drive to cash it in.

Hayes was identified as the man in the video surveillance by an investigator from the Burnet sheriff's office with the help of some tips, along with other recordings of Hayes entering various convenience stores he had also visited. It also helped that he had recognizable tattoos and public information on social media accounts.

Williamson County police also collaborated with the Burnet County sheriff's office after he had apparently tried to cash tickets in Burnet County from the same batch of tickets he stole from the gas station in Georgetown. 

On Monday, Hayes was charged with claiming a lottery ticket prize by fraud, which is a third-degree felony that could land someone in prison for a maximum of 10 years. He was booked into Williamson County Jail and was released the next day after posting bail set at $7,500.

Public records from Williamson and Burnet County also show that Hayes has committed various criminal acts in the past, with his earliest recorded offenses dating back to 2011. He has previously been charged with criminal mischief, possession of marijuana and other controlled substances, and failing to appear for court in addition to fraudulently claiming a lottery ticket prize.

Lottery Post Staff

Unlucky-Kenny
Posted: Yesterday, 8:27 pm

The guy stole scratchers - does he know realize they can be tracked?

haha

glad they got him 

lock him up - surprised he didn't get someone else to try and cash them

for a possible 10 year bid how is the bail only 7500?

    noise-gate
    Posted: Yesterday, 9:24 pm

    Some folk may say Hayes is a complete idiot, and rightly so, but even so called intelligent people can be included in that mix. Take Tennessee Trauma Surgeon Sethi, running for the open Senate seat, this character said to voters about Dr Fauci" l have had enough of this guy." Saying that of America's leading infectious specialist somehow means the voters ought to go with this guy, Mr tough stuff & they have to take this guy serious. It's obvious this loon went to medical school, but anything to get votes or in Hayes case- scratchers.

     * Voice of Reason *   

     

    People who say it cannot be done should not interrupt those who are doing it- George Bernard Shaw.

      Big Joey
      Posted: Yesterday, 10:03 pm

      Tickets in the bin are already activated within the lottery system, and they know which stores have the jackpot tickets. The tickets if stolen, they are flagged within the system, and the person cashing them is arrested. Their face, vehicle, and license plate number is on video surveillance. The lottery has people who look at the store's video surveillance as required.

      All number sets are contenders until the drawing occurs.

        partlycloudy07
        Posted: Yesterday, 10:44 pm

        he will make the dumb crook news on someone's channel soon I'm sure

        “You cannot solve a problem at the same level it was created" .......Albert Einstein

         

        Throw it against the wall and see if it sticks (every time I send a deal to the banker ROFL

          "Wherever there is number, there is beauty." -- Proclus

        visit my blog 

         

        Pick 4 pets 1917 , 1921, 5509 , 1970

          Bleudog101
          Posted: Today, 7:35 am

          In the good old days restitution was part of the punishment.  Repair the damage to the breaking and entering.  Was it worth a lousy win?  We may never know what happened to him unless Todd finds out!

             
            Page 1 of 1