Florida man steals lottery tickets, returns in a different outfit for more

Jun 17, 2021, 12:09 pm

Florida Lottery: Florida man steals lottery tickets, returns in a different outfit for more

Thief presses his luck twice

Includes video report

By Kate Northrop

FORT MYERS, Fla. — A Florida man committed two thefts within the same night, stealing scratch-off lottery tickets out of a case and returning to the convenience store for more — in a different outfit.

A thief thought he was being crafty when he stole from the same store twice in two separate outfits.

On Monday, surveillance video footage inside a Gulf Coast convenience store in Fort Myers captured an unnamed man entering the building dressed in red sweatpants and a black t-shirt while carrying what looked to be a small crowbar. He wore a black piece of cloth over his head and tried to cover his face.

He began pulling scratch-off tickets out of a case under the counter before attempting to wrench the entire cabinet out of its place. The thief managed to pull an entire drawer out before running out of the store, tickets trailing behind him.

Security footage then shows the same man reentering the building, this time wearing a monochrome hoodie and gray shorts. At least he wore the same flip flops.

His next targets were the safe and cash register, but unfortunately for him, the safe was empty.

Police have not yet identified the double-dipping robber but are hoping to put him in a prison inmate outfit instead.

VIDEO: Watch the store surveillence footage

VqWg05tG9OI

Lottery Post Staff

7 comments.
noise-gate
Avatar
Chasing $ Millions.
White Shores- California
United States
Member #136471
December 12, 2012
6627 Posts
Offline

* l would love to read he's excuse when he is apprehended.

* Good thing those orange outfits come in all sizes!

 * Voice of Reason *   

* The Truth Hurts *

People who say it cannot be done should not interrupt those who are doing it- George Bernard Shaw.

    Fish7568
    Avatar
    New Member

    United States
    Member #215195
    May 6, 2021
    6 Posts
    Offline

    If he cashout the ticket. He will be in prison.

      Fish7568
      Avatar
      New Member

      United States
      Member #215195
      May 6, 2021
      6 Posts
      Offline

      Where is the employee of the store?  This  persons have a family  member and friends  working this store

        Bleudog101
        Avatar
        Simpsonville
        United States
        Member #163182
        January 22, 2015
        2589 Posts
        Offline

        Been years since buying a scratcher from a clerk, but remember they scanned each ticket bought.   Not sure what FL does in this regard.

        Do believe in the self service machine each roll is scanned as it is loaded...but will ask without trying to be too nosey next time a refill is witnessed.

        So if not scanned he'll get caught when trying to cash them in?

          KY Floyd
          KY Floyd's avatar - 3 hour-tour.jpg
          NY
          United States
          Member #23834
          October 16, 2005
          4408 Posts
          Offline

          AFAIK scratch tickets are like gift cards. All of the printing that determines their value is there, but it doesn't mean anything until it's activated at the time of sale. He probably won't get caught when trying to cash any winners, but there's a pretty good chance he'll provide a better picture to increase his chances of being identified and caught later.

            Speler
            Avatar

            Belgium
            Member #214858
            April 17, 2021
            217 Posts
            Offline

            Might be a press-joke again? We had that in all newspapers, black here, black there, and now blacks everywhere with asians too. You cannot miss our black in your american Starbucks in our european trainstation. Some governments slept or avoided some costs somehow? In fifty years from normal to racial disaster. ...  - Otherwise it is a Lustig method, get more tickets to win big. Very lustig.

              Lady0905
              Avatar
              New Member

              United States
              Member #208199
              July 14, 2020
              1 Posts
              Offline

              Now the question is how was he able to come back twice and no employee's was around. I am wondering whether or not the employee's was in on it...

                 
                Page 1 of 1