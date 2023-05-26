VIDEO: May's Weekly Roundup in lottery news

May 26, 2023, 2:10 pm (1 comment)ShareTweetCopy Link

Cashier steals a $3 million winning lottery ticket from customer — will this end well?

By Kate Northrop

MARTINSVILLE, N.J. — Today, Lottery Post published a new installment of the Weekly Roundup series featuring some of the most prominent lottery stories in the month of May.

This month has seen a wide variety of notable news, from feel-good winners' stories to instances where winning the lottery might come with a negative consequence.

One instance saw an Australian man win $15 million in the lottery and subsequently land in a never-ending court battle.

Perhaps the most divisive story taking the lottery world by storm this month revolves around a Massachusetts cashier who was indicted after stealing a man's winning lottery ticket worth $3 million and claiming it as her own.

But don't let that take away from the fact that winning the lottery can do a lot of good. A North Carolina woman gave herself the greatest housewarming gift ever after becoming a first-time homeowner, and a Scottish man entered retirement with a well-timed bonus.

Our Weekly Roundup series on YouTube breaks down all the latest stories, game changes, and most important moments so you can stay up-to-date and in-the-know about everything happening in the lottery world.

Join the conversation and share your thoughts with us in the comments section on YouTube. We love hearing what you think!

Have any ideas you feel are worthy of our Weekly Roundup? Feel free to submit news tips and share other happenings with us by visiting the Contact Us page on Lottery Post.

Visit Lottery Post's official YouTube channel to check out our latest video and see what we have to say in our latest Weekly Roundup.

WATCH: Weekly Roundup for May

<video src="ymrpJnO1jj4" type='video/mp4; codecs="avc1.42E01E, mp4a.40.2"' style="width:420px;height:236px;max-width:100%;max-height:calc(92vw*236/420);" poster="https://img.youtube.com/vi/ymrpJnO1jj4/hqdefault.jpg" controls><img src="https://img.youtube.com/vi/ymrpJnO1jj4/hqdefault.jpg" border="0" alt="ymrpJnO1jj4" class="video" width="420" height="236" /></video>

Watch on YouTube