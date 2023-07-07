VIDEO: July's Weekly Roundup in lottery news

Jul 7, 2023, 5:08 pm (Post a comment)ShareTweetCopy Link

Dreamers and positive thinkers, this one is for you!

By Kate Northrop

MARTINSVILLE, N.J. — Today, Lottery Post published a new installment of the Weekly Roundup series featuring some of the latest lottery stories.

Lottery players that believe in positive affirmations and good karma may want to take note from a few of these winners.

Years after tragedy struck an Iowa couple, a woman found herself gazing at a winning Powerball ticket worth $2 million, giving her the means to tie up loose ends from long ago.

A lot of good happened to an Ontario man in just one week — imagine rounding off a huge milestone with a $35 million surprise!

Then there's a North Carolina woman, who just knew she was going to get her windfall after going through difficult times to do with her health and family and "spoke" her $200,000 lottery win "into existence."

Our Weekly Roundup series on YouTube breaks down all the latest stories, game changes, and most important moments so you can stay up-to-date and in-the-know about everything happening in the lottery world.

VIDEO: Watch the Weekly Roundup for July 2023

<video src="9FeoCdGQTDw" type='video/mp4; codecs="avc1.42E01E, mp4a.40.2"' style="width:420px;height:236px;max-width:100%;max-height:calc(92vw*236/420);" poster="https://img.youtube.com/vi/9FeoCdGQTDw/hqdefault.jpg" controls><img src="https://img.youtube.com/vi/9FeoCdGQTDw/hqdefault.jpg" border="0" alt="9FeoCdGQTDw" class="video" width="420" height="236" /></video>

