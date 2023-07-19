VIDEO: July's latest Weekly Roundup in lottery news

Jul 19, 2023, 6:10 pm (Post a comment)ShareTweetCopy Link

Two types of prizes that are out-of-this-world in their own unique way

By Kate Northrop

MARTINSVILLE, N.J. — Today, Lottery Post published a new installment of the Weekly Roundup series featuring some of the latest lottery stories in the month of July.

Of course, one big "ticket" item this week is the swelling Powerball jackpot, which has officially hit the $1 billion mark and is up for grabs in tonight's drawing. (And Mega Millions is not doing too badly either.)

However, the big Powerball prize is not the only one shattering expectations. There's more coming up on the horizon for players wanting something a little bit different, and it might be the most out-of-this-world prize from the Texas Lottery yet — a trip to space.

Would you be interested in winning a flight to the stars and seeing the planet from above? Join the conversation and tell us whether you'd take a trip to the edge of space in the comments section on YouTube. We love hearing your thoughts!

Our Weekly Roundup series on YouTube breaks down all the latest stories, game changes, and most important moments so you can stay up-to-date and in-the-know about everything happening in the lottery world.

Have any ideas you feel are worthy of our Weekly Roundup? Feel free to submit news tips and share other happenings with us by visiting the Contact Us page on Lottery Post.

Visit Lottery Post's official YouTube channel to check out our latest video and see what we have to say in our latest Weekly Roundup.

VIDEO: Watch the latest Weekly Roundup for July 2023

<video src="91IInPd8gBI" type='video/mp4; codecs="avc1.42E01E, mp4a.40.2"' style="width:420px;height:236px;max-width:100%;max-height:calc(92vw*236/420);" poster="https://img.youtube.com/vi/91IInPd8gBI/hqdefault.jpg" controls><img src="https://img.youtube.com/vi/91IInPd8gBI/hqdefault.jpg" border="0" alt="91IInPd8gBI" class="video" width="420" height="236" /></video>

Watch on YouTube