VIDEO: Should you move to California to win the lottery?

May 27, 2022, 6:11 pm

New York, New Jersey and Florida — oh my!

By Kate Northrop

A winner from New York? Again?

Oh, someone won the jackpot! Let me guess — California.

It's always someone from New Jersey...

How many times have you heard that someone won Mega Millions or Powerball only to find out that the winner is from one of these three states? Everyone dreams about winning the lottery — so does this mean you should pack your bags and move to California to make it come true?

WATCH: Should you move to California to win the lottery?

Since the dawn of Lottery Post, we've heard from players time and time again about the frustrations of certain states that always seem to win those big prizes. After some thinking, we decided to finally tackle the topic and put the confusion to rest once and for all.

While Lottery Post strongly advises against uprooting your life and moving to another state to win a game of chance, there is a reason why states like California always seem to produce a Mega Millions or Powerball winner.

What is it that makes those states so special? Is there a state you're more likely to win in?

Find out in our latest video, where we reveal the states with the most jackpot winners and why they win so often. To watch, visit Lottery Post's official YouTube channel. As always, feel free to leave a comment under the video about what other topics you think we should cover next.

Lottery Post Staff

Droptop209
Newman, California
United States
No don't move here.  Only reason there is more winners in CA is because there is a way more lotto players in this state compared to smaller states.  It isn't "more lucky" isn't hard to understand.

    Mata Garbo
    Gallatin Tennesee
    United States
    Great video Kate. It's amazing that Texas is not in the group  at the top with the other large states. California, N.Y and Florida I expected.....but not New Jersey!!Thanks for the info. The examples you gave with the lighted map were perfect.

    US FlagHiding Behind Computer

    Success is not final, failure is not fatal, it is the courage to continue that counts.

    .......Sir Winston Churchill

      Think
      Marquette, MI
      United States
      I won't mention the name here but there is a website in Texas that has a lotto report of ticket sales by state from most of the states for both Powerball and Mega Millions draws.

      I have looked at sales reports, by county, in Michigan and there are plenty of anomalies here if you compare big wins/sales by county.  Too bad the games are not more transparent and don't break down the ticket sales by state and too bad the states don't break them down by county and report the numbers online.

      I better put this in my signature before the ministry of disinformation bans it!  I'd tweet it but I have never had a twitter or facebook account (and never will)

      "Democracy Dies In Darkness" recognizes that a democracy cannot survive and thrive without an electorate informed with facts and truth by a free and independent press.

      When government or corporate interests try to control or intimidate the media for their own purposes, it is the first steps toward a totalitarian or fascist state.

      Paul Ivice

        Tony Numbers
        Bronx ny
        United States
        Maybe they need to revamp the algorithms on the random number generator.We definitely are not getting a fair shake.

          Coin Toss
          Zeta Reticuli Star System
          United States
          Another well researched video Kate, thanks!

          I can't wait for JJ or one of his sock puppets to comment in this thread, it seems that no matter a jackpot is won he says "It's always (fill i8n the blank). I'm waiting for someone in North Dakota to hit a huge jackpot!

          Those who run the lotteries love it when players look for consistency in something that's designed not to have any. So many systems, so many theories, so few jackpot winners. 

          Lep

          There is one and only one 'proven' system, and that is to book the action. No matter the game, let the players pick their own losers.

            sdw1000
            SC
            United States
            No way in hell I'd move to any of those states. Only reason people keep winning there is because of the population size.

              rdgrnr
              Grand High Exalted Mystic Ruler
              The Hall Of The Mountain Kings Tennessee
              United States
              Great video Kate, very informative, thanks.

              I can't think of any reason I'd move to California including the jackpot winning percentage. Besides, I can meet all the California people I want right here in East Tennessee anyway. They're buying up everything.

                 
