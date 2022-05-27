VIDEO: Should you move to California to win the lottery?

New York, New Jersey and Florida — oh my!

By Kate Northrop

A winner from New York? Again?

Oh, someone won the jackpot! Let me guess — California.

It's always someone from New Jersey...

How many times have you heard that someone won Mega Millions or Powerball only to find out that the winner is from one of these three states? Everyone dreams about winning the lottery — so does this mean you should pack your bags and move to California to make it come true?

WATCH: Should you move to California to win the lottery?

Since the dawn of Lottery Post, we've heard from players time and time again about the frustrations of certain states that always seem to win those big prizes. After some thinking, we decided to finally tackle the topic and put the confusion to rest once and for all.

While Lottery Post strongly advises against uprooting your life and moving to another state to win a game of chance, there is a reason why states like California always seem to produce a Mega Millions or Powerball winner.

What is it that makes those states so special? Is there a state you're more likely to win in?

Find out in our latest video, where we reveal the states with the most jackpot winners and why they win so often. To watch, visit Lottery Post's official YouTube channel. As always, feel free to leave a comment under the video about what other topics you think we should cover next.