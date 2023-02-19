VIDEO: February's Weekly Roundup in lottery news

Feb 19, 2023, 5:48 pm (Post a comment)ShareTweetCopy Link

Ontario's youngest jackpot winner needed just one ticket to win — literally

By Kate Northrop

MARTINSVILLE, N.J. — Today, Lottery Post published the latest installment of the new Weekly Roundup series featuring some of the most prominent lottery stories in the month of February.

If you frequent Lottery Post's homepage or Lottery News forum, chances are you've seen quite a few notable stories this month, such as the one about Ontario's youngest jackpot winner ever who recently won a $48 million (US$35.6 million) Lotto 6/49 prize on her first lottery ticket ever.

Another lottery player won a $40 million (US$27.5 million) Australian Powerball jackpot and repeatedly sent the Lottery to voicemail when they tried to alert her of the win, thinking they were scammers.

To top it off, the California Lottery had an exciting announcement: the world's largest lottery jackpot in history has been claimed by one lucky winner.

WATCH: Weekly Roundup — February's most prominent lottery news stories

Our new Weekly Roundup series on YouTube breaks down all the latest stories, game changes, and most important moments so you can stay up-to-date and in-the-know about everything happening in the lottery world.

Join the conversation and share your thoughts with us in the comments section on YouTube. We love hearing your thoughts.

Have any ideas you feel are worthy of our Weekly Roundup? Feel free to submit news tips and share other happenings with us by visiting the Contact Us page on Lottery Post.

Visit Lottery Post's official YouTube channel to check out our latest video and see what we have to say in our latest Weekly Roundup.