VIDEO: Lottery winners who are changing the world
Video: VIDEO: Lottery winners who are changing the worldRating:
A breath of fresh air and some good news for a change!
By Kate Northrop
MARTINSVILLE, N.J. — Today, Lottery Post published a video about a group of people who just might hold the crown for the most generous lottery winners ever.
It's been a while since the last time we've followed up on a winner in greater detail than most — such as Jack Whittaker and David Lee Edwards. In the lottery world, it's unfortunately very easy to pull up a story about winners who don't manage their winnings well or end up going broke.
However, there are still plenty of lottery winners who have set themselves up for success and are continuing to do well to this day, as well as those who have left a positive impact on others.
We made it our mission to find one such winner to highlight, and we ended up picking something better — an entire family of lottery winners who scooped up a $429.6 million Powerball jackpot in 2016.
WATCH: Lottery winners who are changing the world
In a time where good news is scarce, the Smith Family comes as a breath of fresh air and is proof that altruism exists in its most genuine form.
From feeding the hungry to supporting youth groups to creating education opportunities overseas, the Smith Family is perhaps the most prime example of winners who have maximized a lottery prize to give back to those in need.
We can only cover so much of their good deeds in one video, but to see how the Smith's have fared since their huge win in 2016, you can visit Lottery Post's official YouTube channel. If you have anything to add that we were not able to cover in the video, feel free to leave a comment under the video, or suggest a topic you think we should cover next.
If you loved hearing about these lottery winners as much as we enjoyed reporting about them, please give the video a like!
Lottery Post Staff
Simpsonville
United States
Member #163182
January 22, 2015
2969 Posts
Offline
Smith Family Foundation...what an outstanding group. They've done so much good and Kate said to look up all the good they've done so the video wouldn't be TOO LONG or words to that effect.
Glad there are good people in the world and someone gave them good advice on this already charitable family.
Chalk about another great video from Kate.
Brooklyn, NY
United States
Member #169716
October 29, 2015
1579 Posts
Offline
TN
United States
Member #88773
March 23, 2010
2429 Posts
Offline
God Be The Glory. Thank you Smith Family for making a difference. Great to know there's still some good people in this world that does good for those less fortunate than themselves. May God continue to Bless you and your family. God gave it for this purpose, and you are disturbing it. Praise God.
May God continue to Bless you and your family.
Gallatin Tennesee
United States
Member #194096
November 29, 2018
194 Posts
Offline
Kate, as usual your videos always exceed expectations. This one was amazing. They really valued the true meaning to the term "giving back."I hope somewhere in Great Britain, the "Lotto Lout" Michael Carroll sees this.
Success is not final, failure is not fatal, it is the courage to continue that counts.
.......Sir Winston Churchill
USA USA
United States
Member #134247
October 22, 2012
10005 PostsOnline
God's timing is the best.
United States
Member #33084
February 18, 2006
805 Posts
Offline
That was truly a breath of fresh air! In these times it's difficult to find anything a little bit positive. That was an abundance of positivity. The family is smart and knowledgeable. We should all follow their lead whether or not we win a million dollars. We all have something to give. You receive by giving. Even if it's nothing more than just your time to help someone else. Thank you so much for this Todd. As per usual you have outdone yourself :-)
United States
Member #65959
October 11, 2008
210 Posts
Offline
Thank you so much for posting this!!!!
There are more people who win the lottery and go on to lead quite and successful lives than reported.
Everyone does NOT end up broke, dead or regretful, thus I truly appreciate this story.
I hope you will do more stories like this in the future!
50
Chief Bottle Washer
New Jersey
United States
Member #1
May 31, 2000
26868 PostsOnline
That was truly a breath of fresh air! In these times it's difficult to find anything a little bit positive. That was an abundance of positivity. The family is smart and knowledgeable. We should all follow their lead whether or not we win a million dollars. We all have something to give. You receive by giving. Even if it's nothing more than just your time to help someone else. Thank you so much for this Todd. As per usual you have outdone yourself :-)
I'm so happy to have been able to build a community where these kinds of stories can be told, but it is really Kate we should thank for this and our other videos. They are a lot of work to put together, and she does everything — research, scripting, shooting, editing, graphics, sound. She even built the studio. I'm amazed and I enjoy watching them just as much as you all do.
Baton Rouge,LA
United States
Member #206424
May 5, 2020
2071 Posts
Offline
Thanks Kate! Excellent Editing (which can be tricky)