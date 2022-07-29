VIDEO: Lottery winners who are changing the world

A breath of fresh air and some good news for a change!

By Kate Northrop

MARTINSVILLE, N.J. — Today, Lottery Post published a video about a group of people who just might hold the crown for the most generous lottery winners ever.

It's been a while since the last time we've followed up on a winner in greater detail than most — such as Jack Whittaker and David Lee Edwards. In the lottery world, it's unfortunately very easy to pull up a story about winners who don't manage their winnings well or end up going broke.

However, there are still plenty of lottery winners who have set themselves up for success and are continuing to do well to this day, as well as those who have left a positive impact on others.

We made it our mission to find one such winner to highlight, and we ended up picking something better — an entire family of lottery winners who scooped up a $429.6 million Powerball jackpot in 2016.

WATCH: Lottery winners who are changing the world

In a time where good news is scarce, the Smith Family comes as a breath of fresh air and is proof that altruism exists in its most genuine form.

From feeding the hungry to supporting youth groups to creating education opportunities overseas, the Smith Family is perhaps the most prime example of winners who have maximized a lottery prize to give back to those in need.

We can only cover so much of their good deeds in one video, but to see how the Smith's have fared since their huge win in 2016, you can visit Lottery Post's official YouTube channel. If you have anything to add that we were not able to cover in the video, feel free to leave a comment under the video, or suggest a topic you think we should cover next.

If you loved hearing about these lottery winners as much as we enjoyed reporting about them, please give the video a like!