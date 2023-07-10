USA Mega

Mega Millions and Powerball offer $1.13 billion in combined lottery jackpots

Jul 10, 2023, 9:56 am (17 comments)

Mega Millions / Powerball

Chance to win $675 million tonight

Story updated to reflect increased Powerball jackpot

By Todd Northrop

Lottery players have two massive multi-state jackpots to try to win this week, adding up to a whopping $1.13 billion in total.

According to leading multi-state lottery website USA Mega, the Mega Millions jackpot sits at an estimated $480 million with a cash value of $240.7 million, while tonight's Powerball drawing offers a $675 million estimated jackpot with a cash option of $340.9 million.

Powerball is currently ranked as the 13th-largest US lottery jackpot of all time, while Mega Millions is the 28th-largest. (See the complete top 25 annuity and cash jackpots below.)

Lottery players dreaming of what the cash would look like in their bank account can get quite an accurate picture by visiting USA Mega's Powerball Jackpot Analysis and Mega Millions Jackpot Analysis pages. They present the after-tax cash and annuity prize amounts reported state-by-state, showing both the initial withholdings by the lottery as well as the final taxes due — and even lets you specify your IRS filing status.

Players should note that jackpot amounts are conservative estimates provided by the lotteries and are often somewhat higher by the time the drawing occurs.

The rising Powerball and Mega Millions jackpots are growing similarly to how the two multi-state jackpots simultaneously climbed during the height of the coronavirus pandemic in 2020, and again in 2021. The current duo of massive jackpots is the first time players have seen prizes of this magnitude since a record $2 billion Powerball jackpot was won in Nov. 2022, and subsequently claimed by Edwin Castro, who purchased the winning ticket in Altadena, California.

The winning numbers for the Powerball drawing on Sat., Jul. 8, 2023 were 7, 23, 24, 32, and 43, with Powerball number 18. Three lucky tickets sold in California, Colorado, and Illinois matched all five numbers for a $1 million prize, missing the entire jackpot by just the Powerball number. (The California winner will claim a prize of $2,680,384 due to the state's pari-mutuel payout structure.)

The Mega Millions drawing on Fri., Jul. 7, 2023 produced the winning numbers 8, 10, 17, 55, and 66, with Mega Ball number 3. One ticket sold in California matched the first five numbers to win a $1,698,158 prize.

Tonight's Powerball drawing will take place at 10:59 pm Eastern Time (7:59 pm Pacific). The next Mega Millions drawing is set for Tues., Jul. 11 at 11:00 pm Eastern Time (8:00 pm Pacific).

USA Mega publishes all the important information about both multi-state games in one place: the winning numbers, official drawing videos, locations of big winners, number of winners in each prize category, upcoming jackpots with after-tax payouts, statistics, and analysis.

Mega Millions and Powerball tickets are $2 per play and can be purchased at lottery retailers in 45 states, plus the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. (Mega Millions is not offered in Puerto Rico.)

Players looking for a nearby lottery retailer — or that out-of-the-way retailer with a smaller line — are encouraged to use Lottery Places, an app for iOS, Android, and Windows that can locate the nearest lottery retailers in every jurisdiction that sells Powerball and Mega Millions. The helpful app can locate lottery retailers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Mexico, much of Canada, and the Caribbean.

Mega Millions players can multiply prizes with the Megaplier option for an additional $1 per play. In several (but not all) states, Mega Millions also offers an optional $3 wager called Just the Jackpot that allows players to receive two entries for a chance to win the game's jackpot prize only.

Powerball players can multiply prizes with the Power Play option for an additional $1 per play. In fourteen Powerball jurisdictions, players can also participate in a second drawing called Powerball Double Play for an extra $1 per play, in which the numbers on their ticket are entered into a second drawing with the possibility of winning up to $10 million in cash. More information about Double Play can be found at USA Mega's How to Play Powerball page.

Top 25 United States lottery jackpots of all time

The following list shows the top 25 United States lottery jackpots of all time. Well, actually the top 28, so that we could include the current Mega Millions jackpot in the list. The current Powerball annuity ranks as the 13th-largest United States lottery jackpot in history.

  1. Powerball: $2.0401 billion, Nov. 7, 2022 (40 rollovers, starting at $20 million) - California
  2. Powerball: $1.5864 billion, Jan. 13, 2016 (19 rollovers, starting at $40 million) - California, Florida, Tennessee
  3. Mega Millions: $1.537 billion, Oct. 23, 2018 (25 rollovers, starting at $40 million) - South Carolina
  4. Mega Millions: $1.348 billion, Jan. 13, 2023 (25 rollovers, starting at $20 million) - Maine
  5. Mega Millions: $1.337 billion, Jul. 29, 2022 (29 rollovers, starting at $20 million) - Illinois
  6. Mega Millions: $1.05 billion, Jan. 22, 2021 (36 rollovers, starting at $20 million) - Michigan
  7. Powerball: $768.4 million, Mar. 27, 2019 (25 rollovers, starting at $40 million) - Wisconsin
  8. Powerball: $758.7 million, Aug. 23, 2017 (20 rollovers, starting at $40 million) - Massachusetts
  9. Powerball: $754.6 million, Feb. 6, 2023 (33 rollovers, starting at $20 million) - Washington
  10. Powerball: $731.1 million, Jan. 20, 2021 (35 rollovers, starting at $20 million) - Maryland
  11. Powerball: $699.8 million, Oct. 4, 2021 (40 rollovers, starting at $20 million) - California
  12. Powerball: $687.8 million, Oct. 27, 2018 (21 rollovers, starting at $40 million) - Iowa, New York
  13. Powerball: $675 million, Jul. 10, 2023 (34 rollovers, starting at $20 million) - Preliminary estimate, not won yet
  14. Mega Millions: $656 million, Mar. 30, 2012 (18 rollovers, starting at $12 million) - Illinois, Kansas, Maryland
  15. Mega Millions: $648 million, Dec. 17, 2013 (21 rollovers, starting at $12 million) - California, Georgia
  16. Powerball: $632.6 million, Jan 5, 2022 (39 rollovers, starting at $20 million) - California, Wisconsin
  17. Powerball: $590.5 million, May 18, 2013 (13 rollovers, starting at $40 million) - Florida
  18. Powerball: $587.5 million, Nov. 28, 2012 (15 rollovers, starting at $40 million) - Arizona, Missouri
  19. Powerball: $564.1 million, Feb. 11, 2015 (20 rollovers, starting at $40 million) - North Carolina, Puerto Rico, Texas
  20. Powerball: $559.7 million, Jan. 6, 2018 (20 rollovers, starting at $40 million) - New Hampshire
  21. Mega Millions: $543 million, Jul. 24, 2018 (22 rollovers, starting at $40 million) - California
  22. Mega Millions: $536 million, Jul. 8, 2016 (34 rollovers, starting at $15 million) - Indiana
  23. Mega Millions: $533 million, Mar. 30, 2018 (23 rollovers, starting at $40 million) - New Jersey
  24. Mega Millions: $522 million, Jun. 7, 2019 (24 rollovers, starting at $40 million) - California
  25. Mega Millions: $516 million, May 21, 2021 (26 rollovers, starting at $20 million) - Pennsylvania
  26. Mega Millions: $502 million, Oct. 14, 2022 (21 rollovers, starting at $20 million) - California, Florida
  27. Powerball: $487 million, Jul. 30, 2016 (23 rollovers, starting at $40 million) - New Hampshire
  28. Mega Millions: $480 million, Jul. 11, 2023 (23 rollovers, starting at $20 million) - Preliminary estimate, not won yet

For those keeping score, the number of jackpots in the top 25, by lottery game, are:

  • Powerball: 14
  • Mega Millions: 11

Top 25 cash value jackpots

Since many lottery winners collect their winnings in cash, the lump-sum payout is an important measure of what a winning ticket could be worth.

The upcoming Powerball jackpot ranks as the 23rd-largest United States lottery jackpot cash value of all time, while the Mega Millions jackpot ranks as the 45th-largest cash value of all time (not shown below).

  1. Powerball: $997.6 million cash, Nov. 7, 2022 ($2.0401 billion annuity) - California
  2. Powerball: $983.5 million cash, Jan. 13, 2016 ($1.5864 billion annuity) - California, Florida, Tennessee
  3. Mega Millions: $877.8 million cash, Oct. 23, 2018 ($1.537 billion annuity) - South Carolina
  4. Mega Millions: $780.5 million cash, Jul. 29, 2022 ($1.337 billion annuity) - Illinois
  5. Mega Millions: $776.6 million cash, Jan. 22, 2021 ($1.05 billion annuity) - Michigan
  6. Mega Millions: $723.5 million cash, Jan. 13, 2023 ($1.348 billion annuity) - Maine
  7. Powerball: $546.8 million cash, Jan. 20, 2021 ($731.1 million annuity) - Maryland
  8. Powerball: $496 million cash, Oct. 4, 2021 ($699.8 million annuity) - California
  9. Powerball: $480.5 million cash, Aug. 23, 2017 ($758.7 million annuity) - Massachusetts
  10. Powerball: $477 million cash, Mar. 27, 2019 ($768.4 million annuity) - Wisconsin
  11. Mega Millions: $471 million cash, Mar. 30, 2012 ($656 million annuity) - Illinois, Kansas, Maryland
  12. Powerball: $450.2 million cash, Jan. 5, 2022 ($632.6 million annuity) - California, Wisconsin
  13. Powerball: $407.2 million cash, Feb. 6, 2023 ($754.6 million annuity) - Washington
  14. Powerball: $396.2 million cash, Oct. 27, 2018 ($687.8 million annuity) - Iowa, New York
  15. Powerball: $384.7 million cash, Nov. 28, 2012 ($587.5 million annuity) - Arizona, Missouri
  16. Powerball: $381.1 million cash, Feb. 11, 2015 ($564.1 million annuity) - North Carolina, Puerto Rico, Texas
  17. Mega Millions: $378 million cash, Jul. 8, 2016 ($536 million annuity) - Indiana
  18. Powerball: $370.9 million cash, May 18, 2013 ($590.5 million annuity) - Florida
  19. Powerball: $352 million cash, Jan. 6, 2018 ($559.7 million annuity) - New Hampshire
  20. Mega Millions: $349.3 million cash, May 21, 2021 ($516 million annuity) - Pennsylvania
  21. Mega Millions: $347.6 million cash, Dec. 17, 2013 ($648 million annuity) - California, Georgia
  22. Powerball: $341.7 million cash, Jul. 30, 2016 ($487 million annuity) - New Hampshire
  23. Powerball: $340.9 million cash, Jul. 10, 2023 ($675 million annuity) - Preliminary estimate, not won yet
  24. Mega Millions: $340 million cash, Jun. 7, 2019 ($522 million annuity) - California
  25. Mega Millions: $324 million cash, Mar. 30, 2018 ($533 million annuity) - New Jersey

The number of cash value jackpots in the top 25, by lottery game, are:

  • Powerball: 15
  • Mega Millions: 10

Comments

CDanaT's avatarCDanaT

Very nice..... Let the speculation and dreams of early retirement begin ! ! 

PrisonerSix

Quote: Originally posted by CDanaT on Jul 10, 2023

Very nice..... Let the speculation and dreams of early retirement begin ! ! 

It just went to $675million!

CDanaT's avatarCDanaT

Quote: Originally posted by PrisonerSix on Jul 10, 2023

It just went to $675million!

That'll Keep Todd and the Mrs busy, adjusting the narrative & numbers.  Yeehaaaw. Go get em kids !!

delS

Is the current Jackpot as of today $680,000,000 or $650,000,000?  In your news article you on Jackpot 13 its $680m on the usamega front page its $650.  Which is it?  Thanks

Droptop209's avatarDroptop209

Lotto fever has hit!!!

Todd's avatarTodd

I updated the story with the increased Powerball annuity and cash values.  The cash value actually jumped one position in the rankings.

Todd's avatarTodd

Quote: Originally posted by delS on Jul 10, 2023

Is the current Jackpot as of today $680,000,000 or $650,000,000?  In your news article you on Jackpot 13 its $680m on the usamega front page its $650.  Which is it?  Thanks

The 680 was a typo.

CDanaT's avatarCDanaT

Quote: Originally posted by Todd on Jul 10, 2023

I updated the story with the increased Powerball annuity and cash values.  The cash value actually jumped one position in the rankings.

Don't forget the title dollar figure being past $1.13B

delS

thanks

Bleudog101

Who knows what will happen in the next hours of available play.    It may bump up again.

 

After feel good stories, the rankings of lottery jackpots like those listed here are my favorite.

Todd's avatarTodd

Quote: Originally posted by CDanaT on Jul 10, 2023

Don't forget the title dollar figure being past $1.13B

Yeah, I'm not going to change the headline, but you get the idea!

EnReval

Let's hope the apps don't buy all the combinations

hearsetrax's avatarhearsetrax

😏 well I just bought my tickets for the next couple of draws 

wouldn't it be fun if one person took home both jackpots at once LOL 

PrisonerSix

Quote: Originally posted by hearsetrax on Jul 10, 2023

😏 well I just bought my tickets for the next couple of draws 

wouldn't it be fun if one person took home both jackpots at once LOL 

I bought tickets yesterday and decided I'd only buy more if it went up before lunch time. It did so I bought more!

I guess if MegaMillions breaks $500 million before lunch time tomorrow I might have to do the same!

