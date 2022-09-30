Mega Millions and Powerball lottery jackpots both top $300 million

Sep 30, 2022, 5:13 pm (5 comments)ShareTweetCopy Link

Two near-equal jackpots up for grabs this weekend

By Kate Northrop

This weekend, lottery players will have two equally large jackpots to consider, with both multi-state games Mega Millions and Powerball surpassing the $300 million mark.

In the gold corner... we have Mega Millions at $355 million for the Friday, Sept. 30 drawing at 11:00 pm EST. In the red corner... is Powerball at $322 million for the Saturday, Oct. 1 drawing at 10:59 pm EST.

Joking aside, one of the questions will be whether players will choose to buy tickets for one over the other, or if it'll be an opportunity to participate in both drawings.

"Whether you play Mega Millions or Powerball, a life-changing jackpot is up for grabs this weekend," North Carolina Lottery Executive Director Mark Michalko said in a press release. "Going for big jackpots like these is always an exciting time for players in North Carolina so best of luck to everyone."

According to USA Mega, the estimated cash option for the $355 million Mega Millions jackpot is $183.6 million while the cash option for the $322 million Powerball jackpot is $170.8 million.

Players can visit USA Mega to see what an individual's net payout for the jackpots would be based on their filing status and the state they play in by tapping on the "Jackpot Analysis" link under "Mega Millions" or "Powerball."

The odds of matching all five numbers plus the Mega Ball to win the Mega Millions jackpot are 1 in 302,575,350. The odds of matching all five numbers plus the Powerball number to win the Powerball jackpot are 1 in 292,201,338. Tickets for both games cost $2 per play.

The last time the Mega Millions jackpot was won was on July 29, 2022, when two anonymous winners in a partnership split a record-breaking $1.337 billion prize with a single ticket purchased in Des Plaines, Illinois. They stepped forward last week to claim the winnings.

On Aug. 4, 2022, one lottery ticket bought in New Stanton, Pennsylvania won a $206.9 million Powerball jackpot. They have not yet stepped forward to claim the prize.