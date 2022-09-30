Mega Millions and Powerball lottery jackpots both top $300 million

Two near-equal jackpots up for grabs this weekend
By Kate Northrop
This weekend, lottery players will have two equally large jackpots to consider, with both multi-state games Mega Millions and Powerball surpassing the $300 million mark.
In the gold corner... we have Mega Millions at $355 million for the Friday, Sept. 30 drawing at 11:00 pm EST. In the red corner... is Powerball at $322 million for the Saturday, Oct. 1 drawing at 10:59 pm EST.
Joking aside, one of the questions will be whether players will choose to buy tickets for one over the other, or if it'll be an opportunity to participate in both drawings.
"Whether you play Mega Millions or Powerball, a life-changing jackpot is up for grabs this weekend," North Carolina Lottery Executive Director Mark Michalko said in a press release. "Going for big jackpots like these is always an exciting time for players in North Carolina so best of luck to everyone."
According to USA Mega, the estimated cash option for the $355 million Mega Millions jackpot is $183.6 million while the cash option for the $322 million Powerball jackpot is $170.8 million.
Players can visit USA Mega to see what an individual's net payout for the jackpots would be based on their filing status and the state they play in by tapping on the "Jackpot Analysis" link under "Mega Millions" or "Powerball."
The odds of matching all five numbers plus the Mega Ball to win the Mega Millions jackpot are 1 in 302,575,350. The odds of matching all five numbers plus the Powerball number to win the Powerball jackpot are 1 in 292,201,338. Tickets for both games cost $2 per play.
The last time the Mega Millions jackpot was won was on July 29, 2022, when two anonymous winners in a partnership split a record-breaking $1.337 billion prize with a single ticket purchased in Des Plaines, Illinois. They stepped forward last week to claim the winnings.
On Aug. 4, 2022, one lottery ticket bought in New Stanton, Pennsylvania won a $206.9 million Powerball jackpot. They have not yet stepped forward to claim the prize.
I guess this means that Mega Millions won't be considering any changes any time soon and I can forget about a follow up video.
You forgot an option - "and then there will be the players who won't buy either ticket because they are tired of how rotten the games have become in the last 5 to 7 years".
Nobody wins anything on either of them but players keep lining up to buy tickets so why would they change bad games that they have suckers for?
I'm ready for a nice win, good luck players.
Nobody wins anything on either lottery? Every drawing I go to total winners and there are plenty of them. Grant it top prizes are far and few between BUT they are won. Secondary prize with the appropriate 'pliers is all I need.
I'm tempted to play, but would like to see the pots grow a wee bit more
I've picked up extras of both and my wife wants me to get her one of each so that's what I'm doing when I go to get dinner.