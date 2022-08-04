 
One lottery ticket in Pennsylvania wins $206.9 million Powerball jackpot

Aug 4, 2022, 1:06 pm

By Kate Northrop

A single ticket sold in Pennsylvania matched all six numbers in the Powerball lottery drawing Wednesday night, lottery officials announced today.

Someone in Pennsylvania is holding a ticket worth $206.9 million. The winner will have the option to take the cash payment of $122.4 million instead of the annuity.

The $206.9 million prize is the fifth Powerball jackpot won this year, with the previous jackpot-winning ticket sold in the state of Vermont a little over a month ago. That was the first time in history that a jackpot-winning ticket was purchased at a Vermont retailer, laying claim to a huge prize worth $366.7 million.

The winning Powerball numbers drawn on Wed., Aug. 3, 2022 were 9, 21, 56, 57, and 66, with Powerball number 11.  The Power Play multiplier was 2.

While one Pennsylvania lottery player won it all, no one matched the first five white balls to win the $1 million second prize.

However, there were 18 tickets that matched four white numbers plus the Powerball to win $50,000. Of those tickets, 5 were purchased with the Powerplay option, increasing the prize to $100,000, and 3 of the tickets were sold in California, where the prize was worth $12,465 this drawing.

When a Powerball ticket is purchased with the Power Play option for an extra $1 per ticket, a second-prize win is doubled and any other non-jackpot prize is multiplied by the Power Play number drawn that evening. A full chart of payout amounts can be found on the Powerball Drawing Detail page at USA Mega, as well as on the Powerball Prize Payouts page at Lottery Post.

Power Play is not available in California, because the fixed nature of the prize increase offered in Power Play is not compatible with California's pari-mutuel payouts.

The next Powerball drawing will take place Saturday night at 10:59 pm Eastern Time with the jackpot amount reset to its starting point of $20 million.

Powerball is played in 45 states, plus the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Drawings are Wednesdays and Saturdays at 10:59 p.m. Eastern Time.  Tickets cost $2 each.

Powerball lottery results are published within minutes of the drawing at USA Mega (www.usamega.com).  The USA Mega Web site provides lottery players in-depth information about the United States's two biggest multi-state lottery games, Mega Millions and Powerball.

The recent Mega Millions jackpot fervor finally came to an end on July 29, when one lone Illinois ticket won an unimaginable $1.337 billion prize, the third-largest lottery jackpot of all time and the second-highest in the game's history.

The Mega Millions jackpot is currently an estimated $36 million with a cash option of $21.4 million for Friday night's drawing, according to USA Mega.

Lottery Post Staff

5 comments.
wander73
United States
I just seen that.  wow.   that was fast.

    EnReval
    Austin
    Hoping we would get a rollover

      Raven62
      New Jersey
      Party Congrats to the PA Winner! Party

        hearsetrax
        United States
        s to beating the odds !! 

          sully16
          Michigan
          Congrats to the lucky winner.  Party

          Happy National Coast Guard Day. US Flag

             
