One Illinois lottery ticket wins $1.28 billion Mega Millions jackpot

By Todd Northrop

After a run of 29 drawings without a jackpot winner, the 30th drawing of the multi-state Mega Millions game produced a single $1.28 billion winner last night when one lottery ticket sold in Illinois matched all five numbers plus the Mega Ball.

It was the fourth time a lottery jackpot had grown to more than $1 billion, and the third time a single ticket won $1 billion or more.

The winner of the unimaginable haul will choose between being paid $1.28 billion in 30 annually-increasing payments over 29 years or the lump-sum cash value of $747.2 million.

According to USA Mega's Mega Millions Jackpot Analysis, after all taxes are paid, the winner either will receive $744.2 million by the end of 29 years, or $422.2 million in cash all at once.

The location where the winning ticket was sold has not yet been shared by the Illinois Lottery. We will update this story when the location is announced.

Illinois was one of the original founding members of Mega Millions, which was called The Big Game at the time.

The Mega Millions winning numbers for Friday, July 29, 2022, were 13, 36, 45, 57, and 67, with Mega Ball number 14. The Megaplier was 2.

It's hard to imagine the winner getting much sleep Friday night, as they try to process winning such an unimaginably huge lottery jackpot awarded to a single ticket — the one they're holding in their hand.

Millions of lottery players in the USA and around the world are wondering what they are planning to do with all that loot.

What is the first thing you would do?

(Here's what we would do.)

It is unlikely we'll ever know the identity of the winner, because Illinois allows lottery winners to remain anonymous. In 2018, legislation was signed into law allowing winners of lottery prizes $250,000 or more to remain anonymous. The Illinois Lottery Winner's Handbook summarizes the procedure and limitations of anonymity as follows: "If your prize is $250,000 or more, at the time of claiming the prize, you may submit a written request on the Illinois Lottery Claim form to keep your name and city of residence confidential from public disclosure. However, the Illinois Lottery may release your name and city of residence pursuant to an Illinois Freedom of Information Act request or if legally mandated to do so."

Lottery Post maintains a list of every state's anonymity policies for lottery winners.

Fortunately, even if you didn't win the jackpot, the Mega Millions game still offers another 8 ways to win lower-tier prizes.

In addition to the jackpot winner, a whopping 26 lucky players matched the first 5 numbers for a $1,000,000 prize: 1 from Arkansas (with Megaplier), 1 from California, 5 from Florida (3 with Megaplier), 2 from Georgia, 1 from Iowa (with Megaplier), 1 from Illinois, 1 from Kentucky, 1 from Louisiana, 1 from Michigan, 2 from Minnesota, 2 from North Carolina, 1 from New Hampshire, 1 from New York, 1 from Oklahoma, 2 from Pennsylvania (1 with Megaplier), 2 from Texas, and 1 from Wisconsin.

The second prize-winning tickets that were purchased with the Megaplier option for an extra $1 are now worth $2 million after being multiplied by the Megaplier number of 2. The California second prize winner will claim a prize of $4,234,962 because unlike all the other Mega Millions states, California awards all prizes on a pari-mutuel basis, meaning the prizes will change each drawing based on the number of tickets sold and the number of tickets that won at each prize level.

375 tickets matched four white numbers plus the Mega Ball and won $10,000. Of those tickets, 68 were purchased with the Megaplier option, increasing the prize to $20,000, and 64 were sold in California, where the prize was $9,167 this drawing.

In total, nearly 14.4 million tickets won prizes across the game's nine prize tiers in Friday's drawing. Apart from the jackpot, there were more than $102 million in prizes awarded last night.

A complete list of payouts for all prizes and the official drawing video can be found at USA Mega's Mega Millions Drawing Information page, as well as at Lottery Post's Mega Millions Prize Payouts page.

The still record-holder for the world's largest lottery jackpot was a $1.5864 billion Powerball jackpot in Jan. 2016, split three-ways by ticket-holders in California, Florida, and Tennessee.

The odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot are 1 in 302.6 million.

Had no one matched all of the numbers drawn lottery officials said the next jackpot would have reached $1.7 billion.

With the jackpot being won Friday, the next Mega Millions annuity jackpot estimate is reset to its starting point of $20 million.

Mega Millions is currently offered for sale in 45 states, plus Washington, D.C. and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Drawings are Tuesdays and Fridays at 11:00 pm Eastern Time. Tickets cost $2 each.

The Mega Millions winning numbers are published at USA Mega (www.usamega.com) minutes after the drawing takes place.

Top 25 United States lottery jackpots of all time

Friday's $1.28 billion Mega Millions jackpot stands as the third-largest lottery jackpot of all time in the United States — and the world.

Powerball: $1.5864 billion, Jan. 13, 2016 (19 rollovers, starting at $40 million) - California, Florida, Tennessee Mega Millions: $1.537 billion, Oct. 23, 2018 (25 rollovers, starting at $40 million) - South Carolina Mega Millions: $1.28 billion, Jul. 29, 2022 (29 rollovers, starting at $20 million) - Illinois Mega Millions: $1.05 billion, Jan. 22, 2021 (36 rollovers, starting at $20 million) - Michigan Powerball: $768.4 million, Mar. 27, 2019 (25 rollovers, starting at $40 million) - Wisconsin Powerball: $758.7 million, Aug. 23, 2017 (20 rollovers, starting at $40 million) - Massachusetts Powerball: $731.1 million, Jan. 20, 2021 (35 rollovers, starting at $20 million) - Maryland Powerball: $699.8 million, Oct. 4, 2021 (40 rollovers, starting at $20 million) - California Powerball: $687.8 million, Oct. 27, 2018 (21 rollovers, starting at $40 million) - Iowa, New York Mega Millions: $656 million, Mar. 30, 2012 (18 rollovers, starting at $12 million) - Illinois, Kansas, Maryland Mega Millions: $648 million, Dec. 17, 2013 (21 rollovers, starting at $12 million) - California, Georgia Powerball: $632.6 million, Jan 5, 2022 (39 rollovers, starting at $20 million) - California, Wisconsin Powerball: $590.5 million, May 18, 2013 (13 rollovers, starting at $40 million) - Florida Powerball: $587.5 million, Nov. 28, 2012 (15 rollovers, starting at $40 million) - Arizona, Missouri Powerball: $564.1 million, Feb. 11, 2015 (20 rollovers, starting at $40 million) - North Carolina, Puerto Rico, Texas Powerball: $559.7 million, Jan. 6, 2018 (20 rollovers, starting at $40 million) - New Hampshire Mega Millions: $543 million, Jul. 24, 2018 (22 rollovers, starting at $40 million) - California Mega Millions: $536 million, Jul. 8, 2016 (34 rollovers, starting at $15 million) - Indiana Mega Millions: $533 million, Mar. 30, 2018 (23 rollovers, starting at $40 million) - New Jersey Mega Millions: $522 million, Jun. 7, 2019 (24 rollovers, starting at $40 million) - California Mega Millions: $516 million, May 21, 2021 (26 rollovers, starting at $20 million) - Pennsylvania Powerball: $487 million, Jul. 30, 2016 (23 rollovers, starting at $40 million) - New Hampshire Powerball: $473.1 million, Apr. 27, 2022 (30 rollovers, starting at $20 million) - Arizona Powerball: $456.7 million, Mar. 17, 2018 (19 rollovers, starting at $15 million) - Pennsylvania Mega Millions: $451 million, Jan. 5, 2018 (23 rollovers, starting at $15 million) - Florida

For those keeping score, the number of jackpots in the top 25, by lottery game, are:

Powerball: 14

Mega Millions: 11

Top 25 cash value jackpots

The Friday Mega Millions jackpot ranks as the 4th-largest cash value in world history.

Powerball: $983.5 million cash, Jan. 13, 2016 ($1.5864 billion annuity) - California, Florida, Tennessee Mega Millions: $877.8 million cash, Oct. 23, 2018 ($1.537 billion annuity) - South Carolina Mega Millions: $776.6 million cash, Jan. 22, 2021 ($1.05 billion annuity) - Michigan Mega Millions: $747.2 million cash, Jul. 29, 2022 ($1.28 billion annuity) - Illinois Powerball: $546.8 million cash, Jan. 20, 2021 ($731.1 million annuity) - Maryland Powerball: $496 million cash, Oct. 4, 2021 ($699.8 million annuity) - California Powerball: $480.5 million cash, Aug. 23, 2017 ($758.7 million annuity) - Massachusetts Powerball: $477 million cash, Mar. 27, 2019 ($768.4 million annuity) - Wisconsin Mega Millions: $471 million cash, Mar. 30, 2012 ($656 million annuity) - Illinois, Kansas, Maryland Powerball: $450.2 million cash, Jan. 5, 2022 ($632.6 million annuity) - California, Wisconsin Powerball: $396.2 million cash, Oct. 27, 2018 ($687.8 million annuity) - Iowa, New York Powerball: $384.7 million cash, Nov. 28, 2012 ($587.5 million annuity) - Arizona, Missouri Powerball: $381.1 million cash, Feb. 11, 2015 ($564.1 million annuity) - North Carolina, Puerto Rico, Texas Mega Millions: $378 million cash, Jul. 8, 2016 ($536 million annuity) - Indiana Powerball: $370.9 million cash, May 18, 2013 ($590.5 million annuity) - Florida Powerball: $352 million cash, Jan. 6, 2018 ($559.7 million annuity) - New Hampshire Mega Millions: $349.3 million cash, May 21, 2021 ($516 million annuity) - Pennsylvania Mega Millions: $347.6 million cash, Dec. 17, 2013 ($648 million annuity) - California, Georgia Powerball: $341.7 million cash, Jul. 30, 2016 ($487 million annuity) - New Hampshire Mega Millions: $340 million cash, Jun. 7, 2019 ($522 million annuity) - California Mega Millions: $324 million cash, Mar. 30, 2018 ($533 million annuity) - New Jersey Mega Millions: $320.5 million cash, Jul. 24, 2018 ($543 million annuity) - California Mega Millions: $319.9 million cash, Jun. 9, 2020 ($414 million annuity) - Arizona Mega Millions: $314.4 million cash, Sep. 21, 2021 ($431 million annuity) - New York Mega Millions: $292.9 million cash, Jan. 28, 2022 ($426 million annuity) - California

The number of cash value jackpots in the top 25, by lottery game, are: