NEW VIDEO: What happens when you win the lottery?

May 28, 2021, 6:46 pm

What would you do if you won?

By Kate Northrop

MARTINSVILLE, NJ — Every time you buy a lottery ticket, you're likely imagining the blissful "what if I win?" scenario, but let's say you DO win — are you really prepared to claim all that cash?

Lottery Post today announced the relaunch of its official YouTube channel. The very first published video features a topic that's relevant for new and seasoned players alike.

It's easy to imagine how easy life would get if you were to suddenly come across millions upon millions of dollars, but preparing to accept that cash and managing the newfound wealth are crucial aspects of winning that many players don't often consider.

WATCH: What happens when you win the lottery?

The channel's first video, "What happens when you win the lottery?," covers all the basic steps you need to know before claiming your jackpot prize. Our first recommendation? Take a deep breath and put that ticket in a safe place.

To see all of the steps we recommend, visit Lottery Post's official YouTube channel and be sure to tell us in the comments what you would do if you hit the jackpot.

Lottery Post Staff

Droptop209
Newman, California
United States
Member #193980
November 24, 2018
1st thing I'm doing is changing my phone number and deleting my social media.  Everyone will come out the woodwork trying to get a piece.  People who treated you bad will suddenly pretend they been you're friend all along.

    Kee12
    Hawthorne, CA
    United States
    Member #144806
    July 17, 2013
    I would have said signed the ticket, but my hands would probably be too shaky to do so. I am going to definitely call my mum and let her know.

    I'd be a fool to surrender when I know I can be a contender...I C U when U get there - Coolio

      MrLotto$
      Bronx ny
      United States
      Member #209099
      August 20, 2020
      Just say no or hell no what's the problem

        MrLotto$
        Bronx ny
        United States
        Member #209099
        August 20, 2020
        Do the same thing I'm doing now but much much much much more comfortably... paying bills early, not late, not on time but early... traveling having fun and watching my money grow....

          speeddmon
          orlando,fl
          United States
          Member #89875
          April 17, 2010
          I remember one of my law professors saying the first thing you should do is change your name before you claim. I guess you can change it back after you get the money.

            speeddmon
            orlando,fl
            United States
            Member #89875
            April 17, 2010
            Just say no or hell no what's the problem

            LOL some people seem to have that problem. I don't know why they do either.

              Bleudog101
              Simpsonville
              United States
              Member #163182
              January 22, 2015
              Just say no or hell no what's the problem

              Don't know her name, but she does investment stories for ABC.  Her advice to those hounds wanting money is to give them her tax accountant phone number.   He automatically says NO!!   ROFL.

                TheGameGrl
                A long and winding road
                United States
                Member #17083
                June 10, 2005
                Another great media production to help promote lottery post! Well done. 

                Enjoyed the overall suggestions. Sensible. 

                I'll skip paying the middleman. I get the concept of spread the wealth since so much is there to spread. Just can't live that way...sorry financial planners . I already got the foundation on how to handle funds. Now an estate lawyer - yes siree!.

                 

                I'm all about transparency so I'll claim openly. Three big jackpot winners reside in my town. None threatened or harmed. 

                 

                Here's hoping though when lottery post has it's very own huge jackpot winner we can be doubly blessed just knowing them and cheering them on :)

                Count your smiles.

                  jjtheprince14
                  United States
                  Member #180546
                  March 12, 2017
                  Good advice but I won't need it.  I'm cursed with cain't win and am forced to buy tickets in a state where no one else can win either when it comes to PB & MM.

                  I am the Prince of Thieves!!!

                    rglasper
                    Reston/Virginia
                    United States
                    Member #9471
                    December 9, 2004
                    This is good advice and hope the series covers in more details the pros and cons of how to claim, as well as the benefit of family foundations used to manage the wealth.  As a seasoned lottery player, I have always felt it was a matter of time before I hit the jackpot.  Good luck to my fellow lottery players and Lottery Post keep the advice videos coming!!!

                      speeddmon
                      orlando,fl
                      United States
                      Member #89875
                      April 17, 2010
                      I take it your state isn't Florida ;)

                         
