NEW VIDEO: What happens when you win the lottery?

What would you do if you won?

By Kate Northrop

MARTINSVILLE, NJ — Every time you buy a lottery ticket, you're likely imagining the blissful "what if I win?" scenario, but let's say you DO win — are you really prepared to claim all that cash?

Lottery Post today announced the relaunch of its official YouTube channel. The very first published video features a topic that's relevant for new and seasoned players alike.

It's easy to imagine how easy life would get if you were to suddenly come across millions upon millions of dollars, but preparing to accept that cash and managing the newfound wealth are crucial aspects of winning that many players don't often consider.

WATCH: What happens when you win the lottery?

The channel's first video, "What happens when you win the lottery?," covers all the basic steps you need to know before claiming your jackpot prize. Our first recommendation? Take a deep breath and put that ticket in a safe place.

To see all of the steps we recommend, visit Lottery Post's official YouTube channel and be sure to tell us in the comments what you would do if you hit the jackpot.