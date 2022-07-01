 
Welcome Guest
Log In | Register )
You last visited July 1, 2022, 4:12 pm
All times shown are
Eastern Time (GMT-5:00)
Update your time zone

$366.7 million Powerball jackpot won in Vermont

Jul 1, 2022, 7:23 am

Share this news story on Facebook
Tweet this news story on Twitter
PowerballPowerball: $366.7 million Powerball jackpot won in VermontRating:

MIDDLEBURY, Vt. — For the first time in history, the winning Powerball jackpot ticket was sold at a Vermont retailer, Vermont Lottery officials announced Thursday.

The winning ticket was sold in Middlebury, at the Short Stop gas station on Court Street — part of the Jolley chain of gas stations.

The owner of the lucky ticket, who has not stepped forward to claim the windfall yet, won a payout worth $366.7 million spread out over 30 years, which they could take as an immediate cash payout of $208.5 million.

"Isn't that awesome?" said Wendy Knight, the commissioner for the Vermont Department of Liquor and Lottery.

Vermont will receive 6% of the proceeds from the payout in taxes, which, if the winner accepts his money in annuity, will come out to about $32 million.

However, the previous 60 winners have all chosen to receive their money in cash, with the last winner choosing annuity in 2014.

The Jolley chain will also benefit of its own from the jackpot. The retailers who sell winning Powerball tickets receive bonuses for prizes worth more than $500. Retailers receive 1% of the proceeds, which would be $3 million in this case, except that bonuses are capped at $30,000.

"You can't win if you don't play," said Shawn Bartlett, general manager of Jolley Associates in a press release. "It's good to see someone have a Jolley day."

Deb Alger, manager of the Jolley chain in Middlebury who has worked there for 28 years, spoke to how exciting this is for the store and the local community.

"It's a positive that this town has needed," said Alger. "I hope it's someone that has been coming in here for a while. It would be really cool if it was one of our regular customers."

The Powerball Jackpot requires six matching numbers in order to win, giving the player a 1 in 292,202,338 chance of winning. The likelihood that the winner buys their ticket in Vermont is even smaller, with only about 2 million tickets sold in Vermont last year.

This week's winning numbers, which were drawn Wednesday evening, were 8, 40, 49, 58, and 63, with Powerball number 14. The Power Play was 3.

Powerball lottery tickets are sold in 45 states, Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Fourteen states have won more than 10 times, with Indiana leading the pack with 39. Arkansas, Virginia and Washington have also only won once, with nine other participating states yet to sell the winning ticket.

This was the fourth Powerball jackpot won this year, with the other lucky tickets purchased in Arizona, Connecticut, California, and Wisconsin (separate California and Wisconsin tickets shared the total prize).

Commissioner Knight hopes the win will generate lottery excitement within the state, though urges players to play responsibly and seek help through their partnership with the Howard Center, if need be.

Deputy Commissioner Andrew Collier also issued a press release on the victory.

"The Vermont Lottery is thrilled to have our first ever Powerball Jackpot winner in Vermont. This is an exciting win for Vermont lottery players, the Education Fund, and the state."

Addison Independent, Lottery Post Staff

We'd love to see your comments here!  Register for a FREE membership — it takes just a few moments — and you'll be able to post comments here and on any of our forums. If you're already a member, you can Log In to post a comment.

8 comments. Last comment 57 minutes ago by scorpio45.
Page 1 of 1
Previous TopicNext Topic
Bleudog101
Avatar
Simpsonville
United States
Member #163182
January 22, 2015
2922 Posts
Offline

Hoping it is a local that won this and not a tourist!!

Noticed on their website 'small' wins just first name and amount won; however larger wins had their picture with the souvenir check--first and last name on it.

Am curious if this was a QP???

Yes, a Jolley time to be had and congratulations on this monstrous win!

    rcbbuckeye
    rcbbuckeye's avatar - Lottery-062.jpg
    100
    Texas
    United States
    Member #55887
    October 23, 2007
    13523 Posts
    Offline

    Hoping it is a local that won this and not a tourist!!

    Noticed on their website 'small' wins just first name and amount won; however larger wins had their picture with the souvenir check--first and last name on it.

    Am curious if this was a QP???

    Yes, a Jolley time to be had and congratulations on this monstrous win!

    I was looking on VT's website and PB's website and couldn't find any info if it was a QP or not. 

    Would be nice to know.

    CAN'T WIN IF YOU'RE NOT IN

    A DOLLAR AND A DREAM (OR $2)

      Bleudog101
      Avatar
      Simpsonville
      United States
      Member #163182
      January 22, 2015
      2922 Posts
      Offline

      I was looking on VT's website and PB's website and couldn't find any info if it was a QP or not. 

      Would be nice to know.

      Thinking I messed up the email to them I called.

      She said (and it was so NICE to talk to the Lottery, not IGT) that they still don't know if it was QP or picked numbers.  Love the Vermont accent!!

        wander73
        wander73's avatar - Lottery-008.jpg

        United States
        Member #153767
        March 24, 2014
        5870 Posts
        Offline

        Out of all the states,  Vermont.   That's interesting.

        Anyone can beat my price,  no one can beat my value.

        I don't sell the steak,  I sell the sizzle!

        I set the market value on items

          Bleudog101
          Avatar
          Simpsonville
          United States
          Member #163182
          January 22, 2015
          2922 Posts
          Offline

          Out of all the states,  Vermont.   That's interesting.

          Now wander73...what would say had it been Puerto Rico or US Virgin Islands...two possessions?   Anyway your post made me laugh being a native New Englander!

            db101
            db101's avatar - RB55Ms1

            United States
            Member #202920
            December 14, 2019
            515 Posts
            Offline

            Vermont lets winners claim via trust, the name of which is public. If the winner chooses a nondescript name or a red herring name, they can probably stay anonymous. I would name mine "Three Optometrists" since I'm not in a group of three and not an optometrist.

              cottoneyedjoe
              cottoneyedjoe's avatar - cuonvFT

              United States
              Member #197030
              March 28, 2019
              1059 Posts
              Offline

              Vermont lets winners claim via trust, the name of which is public. If the winner chooses a nondescript name or a red herring name, they can probably stay anonymous. I would name mine "Three Optometrists" since I'm not in a group of three and not an optometrist.

              Very good idea. I fear that if it's a regular customer those nosy gas station owners are going to dig dig dig dig dig until they get a lead. I'd bet the winners from small towns who get their tickets from the same store they've been going to for years a the ones who have the most trouble hiding the fact they won.

              Also reminds me I once knew a set of identical triplet optometrists who worked at the same office. The day I got my new glasses, two of them mysteriously stopped working there. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

                scorpio45
                Avatar

                United States
                Member #201518
                October 13, 2019
                223 Posts
                Online

                yes it is right now as a lot of vacationers come to vermont to escape hot weather but 90 degrees today.nights cool off a lot in 50-60 range,i saw neighbors going camping on lakes ,etc. here today.Indiana has won PB 39 times,is that because it's half way in middle of USA?

                   
                  Page 1 of 1