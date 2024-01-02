One Michigan lottery ticket wins $842.4 million Powerball jackpot

Lump-sum cash option worth $425.2 million
By Todd Northrop
Someone in the state of Michigan started off the new year better than the rest of us.
After 29 consecutive drawings without a winner, the multi-state Powerball lottery game finally produced a winner on the 30th try, resulting in a single ticket worth $842.4 million in 30 payments over 29 years, or $425.2 million in cash all at once.
The winning ticket was purchased at Food Castle located at 3035 East Grand Blanc Road, in Grand Blanc, just south of Flint, according to the Michigan Lottery.
Monday's jackpot ranked as the 10th-largest ever in US history, and the 16th-largest cash value of any jackpot in history. (The full top-25 list of annuity and cash values can be found below.)
According to USA Mega's Jackpot Analysis, after all federal and state taxes are taken out, the winner will end up with either $496.2 million over 29 years, or $249.8 million in cash.
As far as the winner's privacy is concerned, they might want to wait a while before claiming the jackpot. Currently in Michigan, winners of multi-state games like Powerball do not have an option to remain anonymous. However, Michigan House bill 4048, which would allow anonymity for multi-state jackpot winners, is currently working its way through the state legislature. Lottery Post reported on the bill back in October.
Lottery Post maintains a state-by-state guide to lottery winner anonymity laws.
Whenever they end up stepping forward, hopefully the winner follows Lottery Post's guide for lottery winners and get a good plan together before claiming the prize.
The Powerball winning numbers for Monday, January 1, 2024, were 12, 21, 42, 44, and 49, with Powerball number 1. The Power Play number was 3.
The Monday Double Play drawing results were 1, 9, 31, 40, 42, and 64, with Powerball number 2. Double Play is a game option currently available in 22 states that lets you play your numbers in a second drawing for an extra $1 per play, with a chance to win up to $10 million in cash. See How to Play Powerball at USA Mega for more information about Double Play.
Aside from the Michigan winner, there were dozens of other significant winners in the drawing.
6 lucky players matched the first 5 numbers for a $1,000,000 prize: 1 from California, 1 from Connecticut, 2 from Florida, 1 from Maryland, and 1 from Texas. (The California winner will claim a prize of $1,230,788, due to the state's pari-mutuel payout formula.)
Out of all the second-prize tickets, only one of the tickets sold in Florida and the ticket sold in Texas were purchased with the Power Play option, doubling their prizes to $2 million.
When a Powerball ticket is purchased with the Power Play option for an extra $1 per ticket, a second-prize win is doubled and any other non-jackpot prize is multplied by the Power Play number drawn that evening. A complete list of prizes available for matching various numbers can be found on the Powerball Drawing Detail page at USA Mega, as well as on the Powerball Prize Payouts and the Powerball Double Play Prize Payouts pages at Lottery Post.
The official drawing videos can also be found on the Powerball Drawing Detail page at USA Mega.
The Power Play option is not available in California, because the fixed nature of the prize increase offered with the Power Play is not compatible with California's pari-mutuel payouts.
Also, a total of 49 tickets matched four of the first five numbers plus the Powerball to win a $50,000 prize. Of those tickets, 7 were purchased with the Power Play option, increasing the prize to $150,000, and 6 were sold in California, where the prize awarded this drawing is $22,698.
The next Powerball drawing will take place Wednesday night at 10:59 pm Eastern Time with the jackpot amount reset to its starting point of $20 million.
Powerball is currently offered for sale in 45 states, plus Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Drawings are Mondays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays at 10:59 pm Eastern Time. Tickets cost $2 each.
Powerball lottery results are published within minutes of the drawing at USA Mega (www.usamega.com). The USA Mega Web site provides lottery players in-depth information about the United States's two biggest multi-state lottery games, Mega Millions and Powerball.
Top 25 United States lottery jackpots of all time
Monday's Powerball jackpot won by one ticket sold in Michigan is the 10th-largest lottery jackpot in US history, and the 5th-largest jackpot in Powerball game history.
- Powerball: $2.0401 billion, Nov. 7, 2022 (40 rollovers, starting at $20 million) - California
- Powerball: $1.7649 billion, Oct. 11, 2023 (35 rollovers, starting at $20 million) - California
- Mega Millions: $1.602 billion, Aug. 8, 2023 (31 rollovers, starting at $20 million) - Florida
- Powerball: $1.5864 billion, Jan. 13, 2016 (19 rollovers, starting at $40 million) - California, Florida, Tennessee
- Mega Millions: $1.537 billion, Oct. 23, 2018 (25 rollovers, starting at $40 million) - South Carolina
- Mega Millions: $1.348 billion, Jan. 13, 2023 (25 rollovers, starting at $20 million) - Maine
- Mega Millions: $1.337 billion, Jul. 29, 2022 (29 rollovers, starting at $20 million) - Illinois
- Powerball: $1.0798 billion, Jul. 19, 2023 (38 rollovers, starting at $20 million) - California
- Mega Millions: $1.05 billion, Jan. 22, 2021 (36 rollovers, starting at $20 million) - Michigan
- Powerball: $842.4 million, Jan. 1, 2024 (34 rollovers, starting at $20 million) - Michigan
- Powerball: $768.4 million, Mar. 27, 2019 (25 rollovers, starting at $40 million) - Wisconsin
- Powerball: $758.7 million, Aug. 23, 2017 (20 rollovers, starting at $40 million) - Massachusetts
- Powerball: $754.6 million, Feb. 6, 2023 (33 rollovers, starting at $20 million) - Washington
- Powerball: $731.1 million, Jan. 20, 2021 (35 rollovers, starting at $20 million) - Maryland
- Powerball: $699.8 million, Oct. 4, 2021 (40 rollovers, starting at $20 million) - California
- Powerball: $687.8 million, Oct. 27, 2018 (21 rollovers, starting at $40 million) - Iowa, New York
- Mega Millions: $656 million, Mar. 30, 2012 (18 rollovers, starting at $12 million) - Illinois, Kansas, Maryland
- Mega Millions: $648 million, Dec. 17, 2013 (21 rollovers, starting at $12 million) - California, Georgia
- Powerball: $632.6 million, Jan 5, 2022 (39 rollovers, starting at $20 million) - California, Wisconsin
- Powerball: $590.5 million, May 18, 2013 (13 rollovers, starting at $40 million) - Florida
- Powerball: $587.5 million, Nov. 28, 2012 (15 rollovers, starting at $40 million) - Arizona, Missouri
For those keeping score, the number of jackpots in the top 25, by lottery game, are:
- Powerball: 16
- Mega Millions: 9
Top 25 cash value jackpots
The Monday Powerball jackpot ranks as the 16th-largest cash value in US history.
- Powerball: $997.6 million cash, Nov. 7, 2022 ($2.0401 billion annuity) - California
- Powerball: $983.5 million cash, Jan. 13, 2016 ($1.5864 billion annuity) - California, Florida, Tennessee
- Mega Millions: $877.8 million cash, Oct. 23, 2018 ($1.537 billion annuity) - South Carolina
- Mega Millions: $794.2 million cash, Aug. 8, 2023 ($1.602 billion annuity) - Florida
- Mega Millions: $780.5 million cash, Jul. 29, 2022 ($1.337 billion annuity) - Illinois
- Mega Millions: $776.6 million cash, Jan. 22, 2021 ($1.05 billion annuity) - Michigan
- Powerball: $774.1 million cash, Oct. 11, 2023 ($1.7649 billion annuity) - California
- Mega Millions: $723.5 million cash, Jan. 13, 2023 ($1.348 billion annuity) - Maine
- Powerball: $558.1 million cash, Jul. 19, 2023 ($1.0798 billion annuity) - California
- Powerball: $546.8 million cash, Jan. 20, 2021 ($731.1 million annuity) - Maryland
- Powerball: $496 million cash, Oct. 4, 2021 ($699.8 million annuity) - California
- Powerball: $480.5 million cash, Aug. 23, 2017 ($758.7 million annuity) - Massachusetts
- Powerball: $477 million cash, Mar. 27, 2019 ($768.4 million annuity) - Wisconsin
- Mega Millions: $471 million cash, Mar. 30, 2012 ($656 million annuity) - Illinois, Kansas, Maryland
- Powerball: $450.2 million cash, Jan. 5, 2022 ($632.6 million annuity) - California, Wisconsin
- Powerball: $425.2 million cash, Jan. 1, 2024 ($842.4 million annuity) - Michigan
- Powerball: $407.2 million cash, Feb. 6, 2023 ($754.6 million annuity) - Washington
- Powerball: $396.2 million cash, Oct. 27, 2018 ($687.8 million annuity) - Iowa, New York
- Powerball: $384.7 million cash, Nov. 28, 2012 ($587.5 million annuity) - Arizona, Missouri
- Powerball: $381.1 million cash, Feb. 11, 2015 ($564.1 million annuity) - North Carolina, Puerto Rico, Texas
- Mega Millions: $378 million cash, Jul. 8, 2016 ($536 million annuity) - Indiana
- Powerball: $370.9 million cash, May 18, 2013 ($590.5 million annuity) - Florida
- Powerball: $352 million cash, Jan. 6, 2018 ($559.7 million annuity) - New Hampshire
- Mega Millions: $349.3 million cash, May 21, 2021 ($516 million annuity) - Pennsylvania
- Mega Millions: $347.6 million cash, Dec. 17, 2013 ($648 million annuity) - California, Georgia
The number of cash value jackpots in the top 25, by lottery game, are:
- Powerball: 16
- Mega Millions: 9
It's so hard to hit this darn thing! I've been playing 20 years and I never won greater than $50. I'm happy if I just win my money back what I put into it. I let everyone build it up and I won't jump back into play until it crosses $300 million especially now that both national lotteries refuse to start the pot back at $40 million when they raise the price to $2 which I think it was Mega millions only with that idea. They're greedy and it's all set for the secret society to Pocket their fat pockets at the end. Someone probably picked their own numbers to trapped them so they had to let it get hit. You don't think they wanted to cross a billion because more people do play? I'm just saying
I'm from Flint and I played and hit but only for $7.00. I never hit for more than $10.00 ever!! Congratulations to that person who hit the BIG ONE!! 🎊🎉🎊🎉🎊🎉🎊🎉💥💥💥💥💵💵💵💵💵💵💵💵💵💵💵💵💵💵💵💵💵
I've no doubt something screwy has been going on since they both raised the starting jackpot and raised the price
the few and many years ago
of course, proving it is an all together different animal in a sense
if memory serves me correctly, thars been at least least 2 matrix changes and a couple of dollar a piece tack ons such as the multiplier and the double play
You raise some good points. I can't recall the last time they showed the actual winner. They just say somebody won and then we never hear anything more. Remember the drawing a couple years ago, where it was delayed for about 10 hours and then they released a statement that California won.
I'm still cheesed off about that fiasco
At least it's not another California. Continue to play you gonna win the jackpot. Remember the game is not easy.. the greatest price I've won was $200,000. U believe soon I'm going to win the big jackpot. Never give up
Agreed 100 percent on everything you just mentioned! At the end of the day it's human beings behavior to play this darn controlled game for hope and a dream while the Nay Sayers will just blame it on probabilities and odds. I wish I could prove it's fixed but unfortunately they have it figured out and if you disrupt anything they're doing let's just say it wouldn't be in Men In Black showing up at your door steps concerning the real aliens out there that you encounter. Everyone can believe what they want but as the old saying goes "mama didn't raise no fool"😂😂🤣🤣
Congratulations to the winner - we can't all win, but at least we also had six new millionaires in addition to the jackpot winner, so that's cool.
Now back to my one ticket with Power play on it.
Play what you can afford to loose.
Congrats to the lucky winner, What a great New Year for you.
Good morning, Todd. I apologize for my reply to another comment earlier this morning. I see that it was deleted and I should have just avoided getting involved by replying. Happy New Year to you and everybody else here.
I know. It is exactly why i smile not playing it. nnnnope rather win thousands at a time, every month or
bi-monthly with my beloved P4(pick 4_Better odds each month) Mega/PB my dad say is rigged when 1 win.
So much money, gov't only win in the end as the singular player. hence, just not worth it, when only ONE
soul win mega/powerball no thanks. but if you do,good luck. Bye for now. Congrats however, to the winner.
but,did the big winner play the power play and how many were quick picks?
* Stop looking at CA as a sucker State. CA contributes millions toward the lottery pot- enough said.
That has to be a PowerBall Record for Michigan.