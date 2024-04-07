USA Mega

$1.33 billion Powerball jackpot won by one ticket sold in Oregon

Apr 7, 2024, 8:13 am (12 comments)

Powerball

Lump-sum cash option worth $621 million

Drawing was delayed by one state needing more time to process sales

By Todd Northrop

Around the United States, millions of people had to wait an extra three hours last night to find out if they won the unbelievably massive Powerball jackpot, due to one unnamed state's inability to deal with the huge amount of ticket sales data.

When the drawing did finally occur Sunday morning, it turns out that just one ticket sold in Oregon matched all six numbers drawn and won the entire jackpot.

After all sales were tallied, that jackpot turns out to be worth $1.3259 billion in 30 payments over 29 years, or $621 million in cash all at once.

It took 41 drawings since January 3rd to finally produce a winner. The drawing is tied for the longest sequence of drawings in Powerball history (having occurred two other times) and the eighth-largest lottery jackpot ever won in world history.

And it all goes to one ticket sold in Oregon.

In addition to being ranked as the 8th-largest ever in world history, the final tally landed Saturday's jackpot cash value ranked as the world's 9th-largest. (The full top 25 list of annuity and cash values can be found below.)

The Oregon winner will have a bit of taxes due on their prize, with both federal and state taxes due on the windfall. Oregon's 9.9% state income tax makes the tax bill a bit higher than most other states, resulting in either $705.3 million over 29 years, or $329.8 million in cash.

The complete tax breakdown can be found at USA Mega's Jackpot Analysis page, which provides state-by-state calculations of federal and state taxes due on each lottery jackpot, even adjusting for various tax filing statuses.

Because Oregon does not allow winners to claim anonymously, we will eventually find out who the big winner is. Hopefully they follow Lottery Post's guide for lottery winners and get a good plan together before claiming the prize.

The Powerball winning numbers for Saturday, April 6, 2024, were 22, 27, 44, 52, and 69, with Powerball number 9. The Power Play number was 3.

The Saturday Double Play drawing results were 16, 19, 56, 59, and 66, with Powerball number 14. Double Play is a game option currently available in 18 states that lets you play your numbers in a second drawing for an extra $1 per play, with a chance to win up to $10 million in cash. See How to Play Powerball at USA Mega for more information about Double Play.

Aside from the Oregon winner, there were hundreds of other significant winners in the drawing.

7 lucky players matched the first 5 numbers for a $1,000,000 prize: 1 from Arizona, 1 from Delaware, 1 from Florida, 1 from Iowa, 1 from Massachusetts, 1 from Michigan, and 1 from Wyoming.

None of the second-prize tickets was purchased with the Power Play option, which would have doubled their prize to $2 million if they purchased the $1 option.

When a Powerball ticket is purchased with the Power Play option for an extra $1 per ticket, a second-prize win is doubled and any other non-jackpot prize is multplied by the Power Play number drawn that evening. A complete list of prizes available for matching various numbers can be found on the Powerball Drawing Detail page at USA Mega, as well as on the Powerball Prize Payouts and the Powerball Double Play Prize Payouts pages at Lottery Post.

The official drawing videos can also be found on the Powerball Drawing Detail page at USA Mega.

The Power Play option is not available in California, because the fixed nature of the prize increase offered with the Power Play is not compatible with California's pari-mutuel payouts.

Also, a total of 107 tickets matched four of the first five numbers plus the Powerball to win a $50,000 prize. Of those tickets, 26 were purchased with the Power Play option, increasing the prize to $150,000, and 9 were sold in California, where the prize awarded this drawing is $36,225.

The delayed drawing was due to one unnamed state being unable to complete the required ticket sales audit that occurs before each Powerball drawing, lottery officials said.

A statement posted on the Powerball website explained, "Powerball game rules require that every single ticket sold nationwide be checked and verified against two different computer systems before the winning numbers are drawn. This is done to ensure that every ticket sold for the Powerball drawing has been accounted for and has an equal chance to win. Tonight, we have one jurisdiction that needs extra time to complete that pre-draw process."

The next Powerball drawing will take place Monday night at 10:59 pm Eastern Time with the jackpot amount reset to its starting point of $20 million.

Powerball is currently offered for sale in 45 states, plus Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Drawings are Mondays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays at 10:59 pm Eastern Time. Tickets cost $2 each.

Powerball lottery results are published within minutes of the drawing at USA Mega (www.usamega.com).  The USA Mega Web site provides lottery players in-depth information about the United States's two biggest multi-state lottery games, Mega Millions and Powerball.

Top 25 United States lottery jackpots of all time

Saturday's Powerball jackpot won by one ticket sold in Oregon is the 8th-largest lottery jackpot in world history.

  1. Powerball: $2.0401 billion, Nov. 7, 2022 (40 rollovers, starting at $20 million) - California
  2. Powerball: $1.7649 billion, Oct. 11, 2023 (35 rollovers, starting at $20 million) - California
  3. Mega Millions: $1.602 billion, Aug. 8, 2023 (31 rollovers, starting at $20 million) - Florida
  4. Powerball: $1.5864 billion, Jan. 13, 2016 (19 rollovers, starting at $40 million) - California, Florida, Tennessee
  5. Mega Millions: $1.537 billion, Oct. 23, 2018 (25 rollovers, starting at $40 million) - South Carolina
  6. Mega Millions: $1.348 billion, Jan. 13, 2023 (25 rollovers, starting at $20 million) - Maine
  7. Mega Millions: $1.337 billion, Jul. 29, 2022 (29 rollovers, starting at $20 million) - Illinois
  8. Powerball: $1.3259 billion, Apr. 6, 2024 (40 rollovers, starting at $20 million) - Oregon
  9. Mega Millions: $1.128 billion, Mar. 26, 2024 (30 rollovers, starting at $20 million) - New Jersey
  10. Powerball: $1.0798 billion, Jul. 19, 2023 (38 rollovers, starting at $20 million) - California
  11. Mega Millions: $1.05 billion, Jan. 22, 2021 (36 rollovers, starting at $20 million) - Michigan
  12. Powerball: $842.4 million, Jan. 1, 2024 (34 rollovers, starting at $20 million) - Michigan
  13. Powerball: $768.4 million, Mar. 27, 2019 (25 rollovers, starting at $40 million) - Wisconsin
  14. Powerball: $758.7 million, Aug. 23, 2017 (20 rollovers, starting at $40 million) - Massachusetts
  15. Powerball: $754.6 million, Feb. 6, 2023 (33 rollovers, starting at $20 million) - Washington
  16. Powerball: $731.1 million, Jan. 20, 2021 (35 rollovers, starting at $20 million) - Maryland
  17. Powerball: $699.8 million, Oct. 4, 2021 (40 rollovers, starting at $20 million) - California
  18. Powerball: $687.8 million, Oct. 27, 2018 (21 rollovers, starting at $40 million) - Iowa, New York
  19. Mega Millions: $656 million, Mar. 30, 2012 (18 rollovers, starting at $12 million) - Illinois, Kansas, Maryland
  20. Mega Millions: $648 million, Dec. 17, 2013 (21 rollovers, starting at $12 million) - California, Georgia
  21. Powerball: $632.6 million, Jan 5, 2022 (39 rollovers, starting at $20 million) - California, Wisconsin
  22. Powerball: $590.5 million, May 18, 2013 (13 rollovers, starting at $40 million) - Florida
  23. Powerball: $587.5 million, Nov. 28, 2012 (15 rollovers, starting at $40 million) - Arizona, Missouri
  24. Powerball: $564.1 million, Feb. 11, 2015 (20 rollovers, starting at $40 million) - North Carolina, Puerto Rico, Texas
  25. Powerball: $559.7 million, Jan. 6, 2018 (20 rollovers, starting at $40 million) - New Hampshire

For those keeping score, the number of jackpots in the top 25, by lottery game, are:

  • Powerball: 17
  • Mega Millions: 8

Top 25 cash value jackpots

The Saturday Powerball jackpot ranks as the 9th-largest cash value in world history.

  1. Powerball: $997.6 million cash, Nov. 7, 2022 ($2.0401 billion annuity) - California
  2. Powerball: $983.5 million cash, Jan. 13, 2016 ($1.5864 billion annuity) - California, Florida, Tennessee
  3. Mega Millions: $877.8 million cash, Oct. 23, 2018 ($1.537 billion annuity) - South Carolina
  4. Mega Millions: $794.2 million cash, Aug. 8, 2023 ($1.602 billion annuity) - Florida
  5. Mega Millions: $780.5 million cash, Jul. 29, 2022 ($1.337 billion annuity) - Illinois
  6. Mega Millions: $776.6 million cash, Jan. 22, 2021 ($1.05 billion annuity) - Michigan
  7. Powerball: $774.1 million cash, Oct. 11, 2023 ($1.7649 billion annuity) - California
  8. Mega Millions: $723.5 million cash, Jan. 13, 2023 ($1.348 billion annuity) - Maine
  9. Powerball: $621 million cash, Apr. 6, 2024 ($1.3259 billion annuity) - Oregon
  10. Powerball: $558.1 million cash, Jul. 19, 2023 ($1.0798 billion annuity) - California
  11. Powerball: $546.8 million cash, Jan. 20, 2021 ($731.1 million annuity) - Maryland
  12. Mega Millions: $536.6 million cash, Mar. 26, 2024 ($1.128 billion annuity) - New Jersey
  13. Powerball: $496 million cash, Oct. 4, 2021 ($699.8 million annuity) - California
  14. Powerball: $480.5 million cash, Aug. 23, 2017 ($758.7 million annuity) - Massachusetts
  15. Powerball: $477 million cash, Mar. 27, 2019 ($768.4 million annuity) - Wisconsin
  16. Mega Millions: $471 million cash, Mar. 30, 2012 ($656 million annuity) - Illinois, Kansas, Maryland
  17. Powerball: $450.2 million cash, Jan. 5, 2022 ($632.6 million annuity) - California, Wisconsin
  18. Powerball: $425.2 million cash, Jan. 1, 2024 ($842.4 million annuity) - Michigan
  19. Powerball: $407.2 million cash, Feb. 6, 2023 ($754.6 million annuity) - Washington
  20. Powerball: $396.2 million cash, Oct. 27, 2018 ($687.8 million annuity) - Iowa, New York
  21. Powerball: $384.7 million cash, Nov. 28, 2012 ($587.5 million annuity) - Arizona, Missouri
  22. Powerball: $381.1 million cash, Feb. 11, 2015 ($564.1 million annuity) - North Carolina, Puerto Rico, Texas
  23. Mega Millions: $378 million cash, Jul. 8, 2016 ($536 million annuity) - Indiana
  24. Powerball: $370.9 million cash, May 18, 2013 ($590.5 million annuity) - Florida
  25. Powerball: $352 million cash, Jan. 6, 2018 ($559.7 million annuity) - New Hampshire

The number of cash value jackpots in the top 25, by lottery game, are:

  • Powerball: 17
  • Mega Millions: 8

Comments

Tony Numbers's avatarTony Numbers

Shenanigans again

Clarkejoseph49's avatarClarkejoseph49

OREGON?!

hearsetrax's avatarhearsetrax

am just glad it didn't hit in Commie-fornia

hearsetrax's avatarhearsetrax

Quote: Originally posted by on Apr 7, 2024

wander73's avatarwander73

They have control over what happens.   sad that way.

Bleudog101

Just checked my g mail.   $12 winnings confirmation.   Only had PB of 9; all numbers chosen by rolling my Ottolball.

 

My friend bought me about a week's worth of a PB and it won $7 from Indiana.   Will cash that out today.   It has two more drawings on it.

doing good NOT playing until the jackpots are $40 million.  Certainly $20 million would be nice, to me it is the principal of the 'blame it on the pandemic' mentality.  Two can play that game!

rcbbuckeye's avatarrcbbuckeye

Ah... yes....let the whining begin. 😢

Gambler4Life's avatarGambler4Life

CORRECTION: ¶ 11 should read as follows: 

"The Saturday Double Play drawing results were 16, 19, 56, 59, and 66, with Powerball number 14."

GGStarlings's avatarGGStarlings

Oregon! Yayyy!!! Finally. My home state. Got friends, got family there. 🤞

California, New York - enjoy a little rest.

hearsetrax's avatarhearsetrax

Quote: Originally posted by GGStarlings on Apr 7, 2024

Oregon! Yayyy!!! Finally. My home state. Got friends, got family there. 🤞

California, New York - enjoy a little rest.

LOL 

I think CA & NY have been  jinxed  😆

GGStarlings's avatarGGStarlings

Quote: Originally posted by hearsetrax on Apr 7, 2024

LOL 

I think CA & NY have been  jinxed  😆

LOL  Make it so!

Todd's avatarTodd

Quote: Originally posted by Gambler4Life on Apr 7, 2024

CORRECTION: ¶ 11 should read as follows: 

"The Saturday Double Play drawing results were 16, 19, 56, 59, and 66, with Powerball number 14."

Thanks, fixed.

End of comments
