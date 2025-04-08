$1.3 billion Powerball jackpot winner continues fight against cancer

Apr 8, 2025, 8:18 am (Post a comment)SharePostCopy Link

Oregon lottery winner puts jet-setting lifestyle on hold to focus on health

By Kate Northrop

The Oregon lottery winner of a $1.3 billion Powerball jackpot said the jackpot has been essential in providing security for himself and his family, but a travel-centric lifestyle is on hold while he continues his fight against cancer.

One year after hitting a monumental $1.3 billion Powerball jackpot, Cheng "Charlie" Saephan caught up with the Oregon Lottery about what life has been like since winning over a billion dollars in the lottery.

The Portland resident and Laos native worked as a machinist for aerospace components up until 2016, the year he was diagnosed with cancer. Before the April 6, 2024 drawing, he purchased $200 worth of lottery tickets and split the cost with his wife and friend.

He showed up at Oregon Lottery headquarters with the $1.3 billion jackpot-winning ticket just one day after the drawing occurred.

Ever since that day, Saephan has stayed focused on his health, "still fighting" a cancer diagnosis, he told the Lottery. He's taken a guy's trip to Las Vegas, but other than that, two surgeries have kept him bound to the Portland area, not leaving much freedom for a travel-centric lifestyle that a billion-dollar jackpot would otherwise allow for.

The prize, however, has afforded him comforts and luxuries, including a new home for his family and a fun, self-indulgent purchase for himself — a metallic, neon Lamborghini. According to him, the color and style is so rare, he had to buy it from a dealer in Canada.

"I don't worry about money now," Saephan said to Lottery officials. "I've got my family set up."

Within the past year, he has also taken several steps to support local communities. Saephan purchased some east side apartments as an investment property and has invested in a local Thai restaurant group to help it grow, the Lottery said.

Since Oregon state law does not allow lottery winners to remain anonymous when making prize claims, Saephan's notoriety skyrocketed since he shared his heartfelt story with the world. He remembered getting recognized by a stranger at a Portland Trail Blazers basketball game.

"'Hi, how are you doing?' a woman at the game asked," Saephan recalled to Lottery staff. "I had a beer in my hand, and we cheered, and she was acting like she knows me. I said, 'do I know you?' and she said, 'I saw you on the news. You look like the guy who won the lottery.'"

Other than that, Saephan doesn't believe much about his day-to-day life has significantly changed. He waits for his children to arrive home from school every day and prefers to live simply.

His lottery habits have not changed much either. Saephan continues to play Powerball and Megabucks every week, believing another big win could be possible.