$2 billion Powerball lottery winner Edwin Castro's Malibu mansion destroyed in LA Palisades Fire

Lottery winner's house is one of thousands of homes decimated by horrific fires

By Kate Northrop

LOS ANGELES, Calif. — $2 billion Powerball lottery winner Edwin Castro's $3.8 million Malibu home was one of the many homes flattened in the Palisades Fire disaster that has been ravaging Los Angeles County since Tuesday.

Photos of the aftermath are similar to the hundreds — if not thousands — of others circulating online, showing nothing but concrete, ash, and debris left behind in the fire's wake.

The house was one of several properties that Castro bought shortly after his world-record win in November 2022, having purchased it in 2023. The 3-bedroom 2-bath home sat directly on Big Rock Beach overlooking the Pacific Ocean from the Pacific Coast Highway.

The other neighboring properties lining the entirety of the beach saw the same fate — what was once a scenic coastline of houses perched next to each other is now an empty, rubble-lined beach.

According to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (CAL FIRE), more than 21,000 acres has been burned through by the fire, 8% of which has been contained by crews. 3% of the nearby Eaton Fire in the Altadena and Pasadena areas, which destroyed nearly 14,000 acres, is contained. Containment refers to the perimeters that firefighters are able to establish to prevent the blaze from spreading.

In its latest update, CAL FIRE also advised that there is a high chance of strong winds on Tuesday, and as such, there will "continue to be a high likelihood of critical fire weather conditions through next week."

For critical information on evacuation warnings and orders, safety precautions, shelters, and road closures, please visit the official CAL FIRE government website.

(Click to display full-size in gallery) BEFORE: Powerball winner Edwin Castro’s $3.8M beachfront Malibu home with 2 bed 3 bath and 1,541 sqft.

(Click to display full-size in gallery) AFTER: Nothing left of Edwin Castro’s Malibu home but ash and debris after it was destroyed by the Palisades Fire.

Thanks to Steph A. for the tip.