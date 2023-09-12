$2 billion Powerball lottery winner Edwin Castro buys a third California mansion for $47 million

Winner of world's largest lottery jackpot is racking up the properties
By Kate Northrop
Edwin Castro, the winner of the largest lottery prize in history, has once again expanded his real-estate portfolio with the purchase of a $47 million mega mansion in Los Angeles, California.
Not many would ever expect to amass the wealth that Powerball lottery winner Edwin Castro suddenly gained overnight at 31 years old. Having just bought his third California multi-million-dollar mansion, he's putting it to work.
For a whopping $47 million, Castro added another luxurious Los Angeles home to his growing list of assets, sold to him by celebrity realtor Mauricio Umansky.
Sporting seven bedrooms, 11 bathrooms, a koi pond, and a massive infinity pool overlooking a sweeping view of the entire city of LA, this is a compound one might never have to leave.
The home also boasts DJ turntables, a champagne tasting room, a suspended glass walkway, a bar area, a glass-walled wine cellar, and an impressive home theater. The bedrooms are also fitted with walk-in closets, large bathtubs, and sitting areas dubbed "relaxation suites."
The sprawling space and amenities make it the perfect place to throw large parties and host extravagant gatherings.
His other two properties include a Hollywood Hills mansion he bought for $25.5 million and a Japanese-inspired house in his hometown of Altadena he bought for $4 million, just a short drive away from the Mobil gas station where he bought his life-changing Powerball ticket. He has also been seen driving around in a vintage Porsche 911 since the win.
Castro's purchase of his second Bel Air residence was made possible when he won the $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot back in November 2022. Since claiming the prize in February 2023, he's been involved in legal disputes over whether he is the true owner of the lone winning ticket.
The California Lottery has affirmed several times that they awarded the prize to the rightful winner.
Castro's purchases of three separate properties add up to a whopping $76 million — barely a dent in the winnings he took home after taxes. Having chosen the $997.6 million cash option at the time he claimed his prize, he walked away with $628.5 million after required federal tax withholdings.
This summer, a lottery craze swept the nation as the Powerball and Mega Millions multi-state jackpots both surpassed the $1 billion milestone. Now, Powerball is already aiming for another comeback after having officially jumped past the half-billion mark this past weekend.
The Powerball jackpot currently stands at $550 million for the next drawing on Wed., Sept. 13. Tickets are $2 per play and are available in 45 states, plus the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Drawings currently take place every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday at 10:59 pm EST.
Lottery website USA Mega publishes the winning Powerball numbers within minutes of each drawing, and also includes detailed information about each drawing, including the official drawing video, number of winners in each prize category, news, and upcoming jackpot amounts.
finally, a winner with no discretion who leaks his business to the press. i was getting so bored with all these sensible winners maintaining their privacy.
I am just here to read the posts by Brock Lee.
Nothing wrong with buying properties but with all the crime and issues in the state, why? Even high end malls and stores in the LA area are being hit by crime. It is not going to get better. Hope he has a couple of body guards.
I would buy in Malibu and away from the major cities.
When the Kardashians move, the area will die. Lol
I agree, I just wish he'd give a virtual tour of the inside, he's got good taste.
Spend on young man.
Boy oh boy, are the realtors happy to see him show up !!!
Meh, when is he going to do something interesting with it?
This guy is really spending money. I just hope he doesn't go broke. When buying houses, one needs to take into account the costs of ownership like maintaining the property, taxes, utilities, etc. I'm sure they are pretty high considering the size and costs of the properties. I'm sure a vintage 911 isn't cheap either.
I'm just hoping he doesn't end up one of those lottery winners we hear about who goes broke and ends up worse off.
Only time will tell.
* There are those jealous folk who are praying he goes broke, and if he did, at least he can say he enjoyed the ride.
Heard my cousin Eddie is coming to Kentucky to buy some race horses. That ride he's enjoying started when bought a $2 ticket and with it has spent around $100 Million.
Wrong Attitude to have,having money is one thing Keeping & Managing it Takes Great Discipline & Foresight No one is born with the Experience to Handle that amount of wealth ..That's why you look for Smart & Savvy people to be around you.😎
He can also sell the other two and live in this one. He probably has a few bodyguards 24/7. Alot of these mansions are sold in a few years.
I can always sell him my house here in Albuquerque. No pool but one mile from the racetrack.
based on his purchase history he likes pools and places that are not albuquerque, and he doesn't care about racetrack proximity.
I sense this is a knee jerk reaction to keep his funds /investments out of his bank account. With his recent lawsuit concerning legitimacy of the original ticket. I can see him using the system to his advantage. Very thee well to him on this venture. He isn't living in these places - he is building his enterprise- For film locations and for high end foreign travelers to rent during their stays in the area.
Probably needs 1 of these at each residence.
2023 Rolls Royce Boat Tail Cost $28 - 30,000,000.00