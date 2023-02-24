California man claims winning $2.04 billion Powerball lottery ticket was stolen from him

Feb 24, 2023, 11:03 am (4 comments)ShareTweetCopy Link

Individual launches allegations after lottery winner steps forward to claim world's largest jackpot

An individual has claimed in legal filings that he was the one to purchase the winning lottery ticket for the world-record $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot and that the ticket was stolen from him.

Another Altadena man named Jose Rivera has launched allegations that Edwin Castro is not the true winner of the $2.04 billion Powerball lottery jackpot just over a week after Castro was announced by the California Lottery as the winner.

On Valentine's Day, the California Lottery held a press conference where they announced Edwin Castro as the sole winner of the jackpot. Castro was not physically present at the event, but he submitted a brief statement, which was read aloud by Lottery officials on his behalf.

Castro opted to take the lump sum option of the jackpot, which comes out to $997.6 million, the Lottery said.

The winning ticket was sold at Joe's Service Center on Woodbury Road in Altadena, which received a $1 million commission for selling it. The ticket matched all five white ball numbers — 10, 33, 41, 47, and 56, plus the Powerball number 10 — to win the jackpot in November.

Rivera claims that it was he who bought the winning ticket at Joe's Service Center on Nov. 7, the day before the life-changing drawing.

According to documents, Rivera asserts that another man identified as "Reggie" stole the ticket from him.

Rivera said that after the winning numbers were drawn, he repeatedly asked Reggie to give the ticket back, but he refused. Reggie then allegedly threatened to destroy the ticket if Rivera did not agree to split the winnings.

The paperwork says that Rivera reported the "blackmail" incident to the California Lottery and local authorities.

"The California Lottery is not authorized to investigate criminal activity among its players; such allegations are subject to investigation only by local law enforcement," the Lottery said in a statement. "Should a local law enforcement agency investigate such allegations, Lottery's only role is to assist in the matter by answering questions and/or providing evidence as allowed under the law."

Rivera's lawsuit names the California Lottery, Castro, and Reggie as defendants and asks the court for damages and to name him the rightful winner of the $2 billion jackpot.

"Further, when it comes to the vetting process for big winners, California Lottery has the utmost confidence in its process for doing so. California Lottery remains confident that Edwin Castro is the rightful winner of the $2.04 billion prize stemming from the Powerball drawing in November of 2022."

During the claims verification process, the Lottery affirms that it views store surveillance footage to ensure they are paying out the correct winner.

An anonymous employee at Joe's Service Center said that Rivera was "crazy" for making such an accusation and explained that the Lottery goes through security video footage "frame by frame" and "to the second" to verify the winner's identity.

"[The] California Lottery [has] strict regulations about how they choose a winner," the nameless worker told the Daily Mail. "This guy is crazy. He came in here with his attorney yelling about it and there's nothing we can do."

