Winner who claimed half of $395 million Mega Millions jackpot sues California Lottery for other half

Winner accuses California Lottery of wrongfully denying second half of prize

By Kate Northrop

The California winner who claimed half of a $395 million Mega Millions jackpot sued the California Lottery for the other share of the prize, alleging that he is entitled to the second half.

On Friday, Faramarz Lahijani filed a lawsuit against the California Lottery for the other half of the $395 million Mega Millions jackpot, which expired over the weekend.

The lawsuit, obtained by Lottery Post, names the California State Lottery Commission, the California Lottery, and the State of California as defendants. In it, Lahijani alleges that he purchased both identical winning tickets at the Chevron gas station on Ventura Boulevard in Encino.

The numbers he used to buy the tickets "were long ago chosen by his children," and he has been "regularly" playing them for 30 years. They matched all five white ball numbers and the Mega Ball number in the Dec. 8 2023 drawing, which were 21, 26, 53, 66, and 70, with Mega Ball number 13.

After the drawing, Lahijani was able to locate one of the identical tickets, but since then has been unable to find the other. They were the only two jackpot-winning tickets in the draw and were therefore each valued at $197.5 million, or about half the $395 million jackpot.

Documents state that Lahijani purchased two Mega Millions tickets and "has not been paid the entire amount as the sole winner, and that he is "entitled to the entire jackpot from the 12/8/23 drawing as the sole winner."

The main supporting argument in the filings is Lahijani's belief that the California Lottery, the California Lottery Commission, and the State of California have sufficient information to prove that Lahijani is the rightful winner of the jackpot.

Additionally, the winner alleges that the purchase of lottery tickets created a contractual relationship between himself and the California Lottery. In breaching their contract and "unreasonably failing to honor" Lahijani's claim for the entire jackpot, the documents say, the Lottery did not uphold their "mandatory duty to ensure that the California State Lottery is administered and operated with integrity, security, honesty, and fairness."

The claim specifically accuses the Lottery of failing to enforce its own rules by improperly denying a valid prize-winning ticket. The California Lottery has allegedly not provided an explanation for why they did not identify Lahijani as the purchaser of both winning tickets.

Since the second winning ticket was due to expire on Dec. 8, 2024, Lahijani also submitted an official claim on Dec. 4, 2024 for the ticket "out of an abundance of caution to preserve all rights which he has to the entire December 8, 2023 Mega Millions jackpot."

The plaintiff goes on to say that he has suffered, and will continue to suffer, financial losses and interest from his would-be full jackpot amount as a result of the Lottery's refusal to award him both halves.

"Plaintiff has suffered financial hardship and emotional distress, including but not limited to, embarrassment, anxiety and mental anguish, all to his general damage in a sum in excess of $50,000.00," the lawsuit states.

Lahijani is seeking a resolution in which the Lottery declares him the owner of the second winning ticket and therefore the rightful claimant to the remaining funds from the $395 million Mega Millions jackpot.

Lahijani's lawsuit also covers the possibility that the Lottery does not determine that he purchased the second winning ticket, which cites California Lottery rules and regulations in effect as of the drawing on Dec. 8, 2023.

In the guide to California Lottery Regulations, a "winner" is defined as "a Player who is not a Disqualified Person, who legally acquires a winning Ticket and owns it at the time it is determined to be a winning Ticket either by a Draw or by scratching the play area."

By classifying himself as a "winner" under the Lottery's official rules and regulations, Lahijani is aiming to convey that he is still entitled to be awarded the entire Mega Millions jackpot, including the $197 million portion where no winning ticket was presented.

However, Lottery Post notes that the lawsuit does not quote the definition in full. It goes on to say: "Except as otherwise provided in these regulations, a Winner need not have purchased the Ticket; however, the Winner must Claim the Prize.

Under California Lottery rules and regulations, claiming a prize includes presenting a valid winning ticket alongside a claim form. The Lottery states the following under section 5.5.3. Delivery of Tickets and Claims:

"Winners bear sole responsibility for ensuring that winning Tickets or WVT Claim Receipts and Claim Forms reach the Lottery intact and within the applicable Claim Period. The Lottery is not responsible for Claims until they are successfully delivered to the Lottery. The Lottery is not responsible for late Claims or for postage-due, misdirected, misdelivered, stolen, or lost Tickets or Claims."

Under section 5.5.4. Security of Tickets, the Lottery also maintains that "players are solely responsible for securing their Tickets against theft, loss, damage, or destruction."

Next, the lawsuit cites a California Lottery regulation that states "winners for each prize level in a particular draw share equally in the prize pool for that prize level," which refers to California's pari-mutuel state laws regarding lottery prize amounts.

The lawsuit refers to this rule because it supports the plaintiff's argument that he is, by definition, the sole winner of the jackpot since there was no other claimant who submitted a valid ticket for the prize.

"As such, because plaintiff is the only "winner" by virtue of his having timely submitted the first matching ticket, plaintiff is entitled to the entirety of the jackpot from defendants," papers read.

Lahijani is seeking a declaratory judgment confirming him as the winner of the entire $395 million Mega Millions jackpot, as well as damages and costs incurred due to the suit. The plaintiff is demanding a trial by jury, the document concludes.

The case is currently pending. It was assigned to Judge Holly J. Fujie on Monday.