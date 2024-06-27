One California winner of $395 million Mega Millions lottery jackpot comes forward

Jun 27, 2024, 7:49 am (2 comments)SharePostCopy Link

Now we wait for the second winner, who bought their winning ticket at the same store

By Kate Northrop

ENCINO, Calif. — One of the lottery winners splitting a $395 million Mega Millions who bought their winning ticket at the same store as the other jackpot winner has come forward to claim their share of the prize.

The California Lottery announced on Tuesday that one of the winners of the $395 million Mega Millions jackpot has claimed their prize, which will be split with another jackpot-winning ticket bought at the same exact retailer in separate transactions.

The first winner to come forward is F. Lahijani, who bought his ticket at the Chevron gas station at 18081 Ventura Boulevard. That retailer receives a record-breaking bonus check for selling not one, but two jackpot-winning tickets in the Mega Millions drawing on Dec. 8, 2023.

Lottery retailers who sell a ticket that wins $1 million or more earn a bonus of .5% of the prize value up to a million dollars. This applies to separate winning tickets, so a bonus commission of $987,500 for each jackpot-winning ticket came out to a grand total of $1.9 million.

It is the highest bonus ever received by a single retailer in California Lottery history.

"This was only made possible by the fact that the same store sold two jackpot-winning tickets over two separate transactions," Lottery Deputy Director of Public Affairs and Communications Carolyn Becker said in a press release. "This has never happened before, and we want to congratulate the owners of this particular retail location!"

Lahijani claimed a $197.5 million share of the jackpot, although the Lottery did not say in their announcement whether he opted for the annuity or cash option.

Both Lahijani and the Chevron gas station owners declined to comment publicly and told the Lottery they were not interested in speaking to the media.

The Lottery did not say in their announcement whether Lahijani's winning ticket was a Quick Pick or purchased using pre-selected numbers.

The winning numbers for the Mega Millions drawing on Dec. 8, 2023 were 21, 26, 53, 66, and 70, with Mega Ball number 13. The Megaplier was 3.

Whoever has the second winning ticket has one year from the date of the drawing to come forward to collect their $197.5 million share of the jackpot.

The next Mega Millions drawing will take place on Fri., June 28 at 11:00 pm EST for a jackpot of $116 million. The Powerball jackpot is currently sitting at $95 million for the drawing on Wed., June 26 at 10:59 pm EST.

Mega Millions is currently offered for sale in 45 states, plus Washington, D.C. and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Drawings are Tuesdays and Fridays at 11:00 pm Eastern Time. Tickets cost $2 each.

