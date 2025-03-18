California Lottery reveals winner of $1.27 billion Mega Millions jackpot

Mar 18, 2025, 7:59 am (20 comments)SharePostCopy Link

She's the winner of the largest Mega Millions prize in the state

By Kate Northrop

COTTONWOOD, Calif. — The California Lottery officially announced the winner of the historic $1.27 billion Mega Millions jackpot, the game's largest win in the state.

California Lottery officials held a live press conference in Cottonwood on Monday to reveal the winner of the $1.269 billion Mega Millions jackpot drawn in December 2024.

Someone in the state of California started off 2025 a lottery winner of a billion-dollar jackpot — that winner is Rosemary Casarotti, who declined to take part in the media event in Cottonwood on Monday.

Lottery Deputy Director of Public Affairs and Communications Carolyn Becker said the Lottery purposefully chose to reveal Casarotti's name on St. Patrick's Day, a holiday associated with luck and good fortune.

Although she was not present at the announcement, the owners of Sunshine Food and Gas on Rhonda Road, who sold the winning ticket, were there to express gratitude for the lucky win.

"It is exciting to see how much enthusiasm our customers have for the games they love," Ishar Gill, store owner Jaspall Singh's son, said. "They love the chance to dream big, and this win definitely added to the excitement around here."

He thanked the Lottery for guiding the retailer through the win and extended a warm congratulations to Casarotti, whose life had drastically changed the moment she bought that winning ticket. Ever since the announcement that the store sold the winning ticket, Gill said, they've seen a boost in lottery sales.

"Our customers are the heart of our business, and we are grateful to be part of such an amazing community," Gill concluded. "Again, thank you to the California Lottery and to our wonderful community of customers for making this possible. We are proud to be a part of this historic moment."

Sunshine Food and Gas, also known as Circle K, received a $1 million bonus for selling the billion-dollar ticket, the largest possible commission a retailer can earn from the Lottery.

Becker revealed that Casarotti opted to take the lump-sum cash option of $571.9 million over the full annuitized amount of approximately $1.27 billion.

According to USA Mega's Mega Millions Jackpot Analysis, she'll receive about $360.3 million after all taxes are paid. California has no state tax on lottery prizes, meaning only federal taxes will be imposed on the prize.

The win generated $89.5 million for public education in California, Becker said.

The Mega Millions winning numbers for Friday, Dec. 27, 2024 were 3, 7, 37, 49, and 55, with Mega Ball number 6. The Megaplier was 3.

The next Mega Millions drawing will take place on Tuesday, March 18 at 11:00 p.m. EST for a $301 million jackpot.

Mega Millions is currently offered for sale in 45 states, plus Washington, D.C. and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Drawings are Tuesdays and Fridays at 11:00 pm Eastern Time. Tickets cost $2 each.

The Mega Millions winning numbers are published at USA Mega (www.usamega.com) minutes after the drawing takes place.