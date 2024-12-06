California Mega Millions lottery ticket splitting $395 million jackpot will expire in one day

Dec 6, 2024, 8:08 am (33 comments)SharePostCopy Link

Only one ticket claimed, both purchased at the same retailer

By Kate Northrop

A lottery ticket bought in California is eligible to claim half of a $395 million Mega Millions jackpot, but only for one more day.

Two tickets — purchased at the same California retailer — split a $395 million Mega Millions jackpot, but one of them only has one day left before it expires.

On Dec. 8, 2023, two lottery tickets won the $395 million Mega Millions jackpot. Both winning tickets were bought at the same retailer: the Chevron gas station on Ventura Boulevard in Encino.

One of the ticketholders, F. Lahijani, came forward to collect his $197.5 million share of the prize, but the other ticket has not been validated. Lottery players in California have one year from the draw date to collect prizes, and that date is just around the corner.

If the winner does not come forward by Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024, then the remaining, unclaimed other half of the $395 million Mega Millions jackpot will expire.

"We have no way of knowing who has the second jackpot-winning ticket from that incredible night," California Lottery Deputy Director of Public Affairs and Communication Carolyn Becker said in a press release. "While it's a shame for potential winners to see any winning ticket expire, it does give a helpful boost to California public schools. All unclaimed prize money winds up helping support public education, so we can still feel good about it at the end of the day."

The ticket matched all five white ball numbers plus the Mega Ball number to win the jackpot on Dec. 8, 2023. They were 21, 26, 53, 66, and 70, with Mega Ball number 13.

Whoever might still possess the missing ticket can either bring it to one of the Lottery's nine offices across the state, or mail the winning ticket and a corresponding claim form to California Lottery headquarters. For the latter option, it must be postmarked on or before Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024.

The Lottery advises players mailing in their claim package to do so via certified mail and to save a copy of every item submitted. The mailing address for submitting mail-in claims is California Lottery Headquarters, 730 North 10th Street, Sacramento, CA 95811.

The next Mega Millions drawing will take place on Friday, Dec. 6 at 11:00 p.m. EST for a jackpot of $579 million. The Powerball jackpot is currently sitting at $260 million for the drawing on Saturday, Dec. 7 at 10:59 p.m. EST.

Mega Millions is currently offered for sale in 45 states, plus Washington, D.C. and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Drawings are Tuesdays and Fridays at 11:00 p.m. Eastern Time. Tickets cost $2 each.

The Mega Millions winning numbers are published at USA Mega (www.usamega.com) minutes after the drawing takes place.