California winner of $1.765 billion Powerball jackpot is lauded as kind family man by neighbors

"Couldn't have happened to a better guy"

By Kate Northrop

Following the California Lottery's announcement of Theodorus Struyck as one of the lottery winners of the $1.765 billion Powerball jackpot on Friday, neighbors have come out and said that the win "couldn't have happened to a better guy."

The California Lottery named Theodorus Struyck, 65, as the representative of a group that won $1.765 billion in the Oct. 11, 2023 Powerball drawing, cementing them in history as winners of the world's second-largest lottery jackpot.

While the other members of the group have not been named, Struyck stepped forward on behalf of his group since the California Lottery does not allow winners to claim prizes anonymously. As it turns out, neighbors of Struyck have nothing but nice things to say about him.

Struyck, who also goes by Theo, has been lauded as a kind "family man" who has been retired from his last job at UPS.

Kevin Woten, a neighbor who has lived in Frazier Park for over 20 years, told the Daily Mail that he has not seen Struyck for days.

"When I hear Theo won, I thought, 'Couldn't have happened to a better guy," he relayed to the news outlet. "He's a family man, loves to spend time with his grandkids. He adores the kids. He's a really kind person and always seems happy. I imagine he's got a lot of ideas of what he wants to do with the money."

Like Woten, Struyck has been a long-time resident in Frazier Park, a small town of 3,000 people, for well over a decade with his wife, Laura. He is originally from Hawaii, and although he is not presumed to have any relatives directly affected by the devastating fires in Maui, Woten noted he seemed "distraught" over the devastation in their last long conversation together.

Another neighbor, Mary Dreier, remarked that she hadn't seen him around for a few days.

"He's a really nice person and is enjoying retirement," Dreier told the Daily Mail. "I knew the winner had claimed the ticket in San Diego, which was very smart. Kudos to him!"

Acquaintances of Struyck say that he has a son in the US Marines who is based out of San Diego, which is where the winning ticket was cashed. He is also known to be a fishing enthusiast, with a small boat parked outside his garage.

Another nameless neighbor noted that the recent media attention has driven Struyck away from home in the quiet mountainside town. The last time the unidentified neighbor saw him was about five days ago when he had put up a no trespassing sign on his property.

The owner of Midway Market & Liquor in Frazier Park, the retailer that sold the $1.765 billion winning ticket, said that Struyck is a regular customer and visits the store at least two to three times a week. He last visited the retailer on Thursday, but owner Nidal 'Andy' Khalil did not have a chance to congratulate him in person yet.

"I was sure someone local had bought the ticket, and I'm so glad it was," Khalil said to DailyMail.com.

Khalil was originally worried that the ticket was lost when no one had come forward for five months.

"I'm very happy that someone finally claimed the winnings because I thought the ticket might've been lost or the winner washed it in their laundry," he added. "I don't get too many customers from out of town, so I thought it would be someone local."

Although the entire nation had its eyes on Midway Market & Liquor thanks to the media storm generated by the sale of the winning ticket, Khalil said things around the tiny town have mostly gone "back to normal."

Midway Market & Liquor, a family-owned business of over 30 years, took home a $1 million check from the Lottery as a bonus for selling the winning ticket.

