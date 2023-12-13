$2B Powerball winner Edwin Castro bought $4M mansion for parents while brother manages his wealth

Dec 13, 2023, 7:50 am (Post a comment)SharePostCopy Link

World's biggest lottery winner is spreading the wealth to his family

By Kate Northrop

Sources close to Edwin Castro, the winner of the world's largest lottery jackpot, have revealed that he's been generously sharing his prize money with his family, who are also involved managing his finances.

The Altadena Japanese-inspired mansion Edwin Castros scooped up for $4 million earlier this year was actually purchased for his parents, according to the New York Post.

It isn't Castro who's moved into the contemporary retreat, rather it's a new pad for his parents, who had previously lived just a few miles away from the new luxurious property. It's also a short drive away from the Mobil gas station where the 31-year-old bought his life-changing Powerball ticket worth over $2 billion.

Thanks to his incredible luck, Castro's father, also named Edwin, and mother, Frances, have access to unobstructed views of the San Gabriel Mountains from the comfort of the five-bedroom, four bathroom midcentury ranch-style house, complete with a small pond and a saltwater swimming pool.

Castro graduated as a trained architect from Woodbury University in Burbank — it might not come as a surprise if he appreciated the Japanese-Palm Springs-inspired home and its incorporation of nature in the overall design.

The Powerball winner had purchased a $25.5 million Hollywood Hills mansion less than a month before buying this Altadena property. While the Hollywood Hills house is nestled in a ritzy and celebrity-ridden neighborhood, his parents will enjoy a more relaxed vibe away from the hustle and bustle of city life. It's also conveniently a short drive away from multiple shopping and dining destinations and desirable hiking trails.

A childhood friend of Castro told The Post that Edwin Sr. and Frances were "very present parents" who took good care of both their sons and brought them to football practices and boy scout meetings.

Meanwhile, Castro has reportedly been working closely with his younger brother, Jesse, 27, to manage his sudden wealth. Castro had taken the $997.6 million lump sum when he claimed his prize last year.

"They are a team and they're very grounded," an unidentified source told The Post. "They're not into partying. They're not out in clubs otherwise everybody would see them."

Jesse works as a banker. Given the scrutiny surrounding self-proclaimed lottery lawyers, finding a financial advisor must not have been too difficult of a decision for Castro. If there's one thing that the historic winner is looking to avoid, it's unnecessary conflict and attention.

"The only pictures that they have are of [Castro] coming out of his lawyer's [office] or the bank," the anonymous source continued. "That's who [he and his brother] are. They are just normal people."

Sources also told The Post that he is still getting used to notoriety that comes with being publicly proclaimed as the world's biggest lottery winner, as he's already been targeted by scammers. He's also reportedly made sizeable donations to multiple local charities.

While he is wary of flaunting his wealth in public, he has a penchant for sports cars. He's been spotted driving around Los Angeles in a $200,000 Porsche 911, but the car most near and dear to him is the vintage green 1970's Porsche 911 SC that was passed to him as a family heirloom.

The same childhood friend that commented on Castro's parents also said he's always been "civic-minded" and volunteered often as an Eagle Scout.

"I'm sure there are a lot of people who are jealous of him, but it couldn't have happened to a nicer guy," the friend told The Post.

(Click to display full-size in gallery) Edwin Castro was photographed leaving his home in the Hollywood Hills on the one-year anniversary of his $2 billion Powerball win.

(Click to display full-size in gallery) The $4M Japan-inspired home Castro has bought for his parents in Altadena, California.

(Click to display full-size in gallery) Castro purchased this $47 Million Bel Air compound in September.

(Click to display full-size in gallery) Castro also owns a Hollywood Hills mansion, his first mega purchase after hitting the jackpot.